Join our Digital Cityview E-Mail Blast today!

Cody Johnson is billed as a country music “force of nature.” Some say the former prison guard is a real-deal superstar and possibly the hottest new act on the country scene. Record labels are reportedly pursuing him, but Johnson is doing just fine recording independently. His songs have been streamed more than 100 million times [...]Read More →
America has been waging war on poverty since the Lyndon Johnson Administration when the 36th president famously declared “war” on this abstract idea during his state of the union address in January of 1964. And while America has long since bailed on the other war it was fighting at the time — the conflict in [...]Read More →
If these walls could talk, there’s no doubt that the Hatton House would spin splendid tales of high society while alternating sordid stories of some unsavory faces hailing from the lowest places. During the last 130 years, the grand old dame, located at 1730 Seventh St. in Des Moines, has been a residence, a sanitarium [...]Read More →
If 2016 had been human, it would have been bi-polar and heavily drugged. Trends came and went without regard for recent performances. For instance, a five-year movement toward higher restaurant prices and lower grocery store prices (for prepared foods) continued and increased. Stock analysts were disappointed that Casey’s “same store” sales only grew by 5 [...]Read More →
First things first. The news of the appointment of the nation’s longest-serving governor, Iowa’s Terry Branstad, to be ambassador to China is encouraging for a host of reasons, from national security to agricultural export opportunities to breakthroughs only possible through the sort of personal relationships Branstad has wisely cultivated over decades. President-elect Donald J. Trump’s [...]Read More →
Unlike the original “Star Wars” films that balanced gritty sci-fi drama with sly comedy and an ever-present sense of hope, “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” is Gareth Edwards’ venture into a universe that is simultaneously exhilarating and extraordinarily bleak, never sugar-coating the desperation of the Rebel Alliance or the ruthlessness of the Empire. Set [...]Read More →
The year 2016 was disruptive to the status quo. Bob Dylan won the Nobel Prize for literature, the Chicago Cubs won its first World Series in 108 years, and Donald Trump became president of the United States. It took some time to get used to it all. Yet one friend says that the hardest change [...]Read More →
While serving two weeks in poverty-stricken South Africa, Bill Raine saw children dying at such a high rate that graves were being mass produced, dug before anyone knew who would be buried there. Some graves garnered headstones, but most were set apart by something else. “In Africa, when they bury a child, they put dirt [...]Read More →
The loud and angry Italian couple leaned into each other as they faced off like professional wrestlers getting ready for the big, slingshot-catapult, missile-dropkick finale to their match. Waving their arms and posturing on the narrow, crowded street, they left little room for us to politely walk around the drama. And, of course, not understanding [...]Read More →
The city’s most intense musical theater last year took place practically in audience members’ laps. The audience sat eye-level with the players as they wove through the jazz club Noce, putting across “Murder Ballad” with lust and violence. Rarely has “dinner theater” felt so edgy. “The space is so intimate,” say Bob Filippone, Noce’s owner. [...]Read More →
- Indoor Football League partners with YouTube for 2017 season - 1/24/2017
- Pilot project seeks to improve health with walkable schools - 1/24/2017
- Reward offered for information leading to arrests in Waukee case - 1/19/2017
- PBR Velocity Tour to make its debut in Des Moines - 1/17/2017
- Def Leppard, Poison announce Des Moines concert stop at Wells Fargo Arena - 1/12/2017
- Urbandale schools announce dates for 2017–2018 kindergarten registration meetings - 1/11/2017
- Des Moines RV and Outdoor rolls into Iowa Events Center Jan. 20-22 - 1/11/2017
- Hy-Vee partners with actor and producer Mark Wahlberg to raise money for heroes - 1/11/2017
- Public asked to help decide which local transportation projects to fund - 1/5/2017
- Chow’s to host record field at Winter Classic Meet Jan. 13-15 - 1/4/2017
- Waukee issued record-breaking 1,124 building permits in 2016 - 1/3/2017
- Jamey Johnson Des Moines tour stop announced - 1/3/2017
- Kansas to perform at Hoyt Sherman Place on March 31 - 1/3/2017
- U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development awards Iowa $8.8 Million for homelessness assistance initiatives - 12/30/2016
- Barnstormers lineman signs NFL contract - 12/30/2016
- Airport send-off for Above + Beyond Cancer Journey participants on Monday - 12/30/2016
Whoever said, “You can’t go home again,” hasn’t spoken with Ron Choate. Choate grew up on the south side of Des Moines, a block from where he currently lives. He initially bought his quaint home and then sold it to move to California. When he moved back to central Iowa after the housing crisis, he [...]Read More →
At the end of the month, three Iowa acts will compete in the International Blues Challenge in Memphis, Tennessee. It’s an expensive trip to make, for both the musicians and the fans. On Jan. 28, you can save a bit of cash by seeing Jeff Banks Band, Bare Bones and Juliana & A Soul Purpose [...]Read More →
“I originally started listening to my mom’s Elton John, Billy Joel and Paul Simon records,” admits Steve Ratcliff. From there, he says he turned in to a “total metalhead.” “A lot of the metal I used to have, I’ve replaced it with punk,” he laughs. “When I was a young metal head, I didn’t give [...]Read More →
J Ann Selzer is a prophet of trends in politics and business. She has operated The Des Moines Register’s Iowa Poll since 1987 and has worked with Bloomberg News and Bloomberg.com for seven years. Her reputation for divining the future has brought her bonafide status as a Washington insider and as America’s top pollster. We [...]Read More →
For Christian rock bands, you don’t often get platforms bigger than Winter Jam. Outside of a few big names, Christian artists are often touring at churches or affiliated venues. Winter Jam changes that, putting acts like Crowder, Britt Nicole and Tenth Avenue North into venues like Wells Fargo Arena, where the Christian music festival returns [...]Read More →
Have you ever wondered what it’s like to have a really big dog? Meet Castle, the 8-month-old Great Dane puppy and its owner, Sonia Gens. The pair recently traveled to Tulsa, Oklahoma, for the National Specialty Show, and Gens says her dog is the youngest Great Dane to receive an Award of Merit at the [...]Read More →