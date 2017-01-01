Join our Digital Cityview E-Mail Blast today!

Marty Tirrell and Charles Gabus Motors have settled their fight, apparently clearing the way for Tirrell ultimately to be declared bankrupt in a second attempt to avoid his massive debts. Gabus had objected to Tirrell’s bankruptcy petition, saying the voluble sportscaster was hiding assets and not declaring some debts. It said Tirrell owed it $72,000 [...]Read More →
Film “Jackie” Dec. 2 Directed by Pablo Larraín, starring Natalie Portman, Peter Sarsgaard and Greta Gerwig Rated R Natalie Portman plays a grieving Jacqueline Kennedy in this biographical drama outlining the events following the 1963 presidential assassination. America is mourning the loss of its iconic young president (John Carroll Lynch), and the former first lady [...]Read More →
Mary Francis Kennedy Fisher, America’s greatest food writer, best explained why food gifts trump all others. “First we eat, then we do everything else,” she said. There are innumerable other reasons for their preeminence, beginning with versatility. Practical food gifts cost as little as the price of a packet of seeds ($1) that have been [...]Read More →
Publisher’s note: Thirty-nine years ago, when Michael Gartner was editor of The Des Moines Register, he walked over to the desk of writer Bob Hullihan and said, “How about writing me a Christmas classic for the holidays?” Hullihan said, “Sure.” And he did. It ran in the Register and years later in the Ames Tribune. [...]Read More →
Twelve drummers drumming… …to recognize the great work done by Anawim Housing…and Margaret Toomey, who has done so much for so many…and the folks at Art Force Iowa, who change the lives of young people…and Anne Starr and the people at Orchard Place, who try to mend the lives of other young people…and Andrew Allen, [...]Read More →
When we asked Cityview readers to tell us who they thought was “likeable,” they responded with dozens of nominations ranging from newscasters and politicians to school teachers and business owners. The nominating letters were heartwarming and funny and sincere, but the related comments were entertaining on their own. We kept the rules simple. All local [...]Read More →
1. Accept the results of the election, kids. Trump won. Full stop. Disgruntled millennials in Portland, Oregon, and tea cuppers who crack when the microbrewery short stocks their favorite craft beer need to learn to take a loss. The time for protest of vote totals? Election Day. Do the results hurt, Little Miss College? Good. [...]Read More →
If you could see your life so far flashing in front of you, would you change things? “Arrival” is an introspective, philosophical and existentially inclined movie that unfolds in a wave of breathtaking excitement. Dr. Louise Banks (Amy Adams) is one of the world’s leading linguists. She has been recruited by the military to assist [...]Read More →
Don’t get into the grocery store business. Margins are so small that only the supersized can survive. That has been good advice for 50 years now. It also helps explain why small towns have either been losing population or ceasing to exist in Iowa. People rue the loss of small-town stores, but they also drive [...]Read More →
A real estate purchase agreement is generally a boring, black-and-white, contractually binding document that is typically devoid of holiday cheer. Bill and Sarah Thorn knew that buying a house was serious business. But when the Thorns were prepared to make an offer to buy a Beaverdale home in 2001, they made one jolly inclusion mandatory: [...]Read More →
Bill Northey is arguably Iowa’s most popular politician. Certainly the margins of victory in his last two re-elections support that. Blue-eyed and outgoing, he retains a boyish enthusiasm as he approaches age 60. The third-term Secretary of Agriculture and Land Stewardship is himself a third-generation Iowa farmer from Spirit Lake. He has traveled to at [...]Read More →
It’s the most wonderful time of the year… well, except for the whole “finding meaningful gifts thing.” It is a sad truth that some people in our lives who should seemingly be the easiest to buy gifts for are anything but easy. All of the classic gifts of the 1990s and 2000s are dead. CDs [...]Read More →
Digging a grave for a loved one gives the gravedigger an opportunity to reflect on good times past. Recently, I dug her grave on the edge of our prairie. It was cool, overcast and windy, but ramming the shovel into hard clay brought out beads of sweat. Despite the dreary weather, she came through the [...]Read More →
More than three years ago, Joey Jordison wasn’t sure what was wrong with him. He was getting an excruciating tingling in his spine. He would wake up some mornings unable to walk. For his final shows with Slipknot in 2013, he had to be carried to his drum set. In December 2013, Jordison was fired [...]Read More →
Aaron and Jackie Abram have the kind of home that your kids — after visiting for a play date — won’t shut up about. “The Abrams have separate women’s and men’s bathrooms!” they’d say. “With a urinal! And we wrote our names on the walls with crayons!” During the summer of 2013, the couple was [...]Read More →
Don’t tell Mitch Clefisch’s mom, but after 40 years, maybe it’s time for him to fess up. “The first day ‘Star Wars’ was on HBO (circa 1983), I pulled the whole, ‘I’m sick, ahem, ahem (coughs),’ and I was able to stay home from school and watch ‘Star Wars’ that day,” Clefisch admits. He adds [...]Read More →
By Herb Strentz
So, what holiday comes to mind when you think of the results of the 2016 elections? For Republicans, the holiday might be Christmas or Thanksgiving. For folks on opposite sides of the aisle, it may be the promises or the plagues anticipated in the New Year. Democrats may liken the election to the horrors of [...]Read More →