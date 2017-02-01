Join our Digital Cityview E-Mail Blast today!

Setting Records! Many imitators have tried, but the original simply can’t be duplicated. Our Best of Des Moines readers’ poll just keepts getting better. Take a spin inside and see for yourself. To be named the best at anything is a rare honor, which is why Cityview is proud to retain the annual responsibility [...]Read More →
With a new coach and some key returners, the Iowa Barnstormers hope a return to the glory days is just around the corner Iowa Barnstormers quarterback Travis Partridge knows his football. Inside and out, upside and down. To listen to him, one might get the impression it’s the ONLY thing he knows. But for [...]Read More →
Two central Iowa immigration success stories America is mostly an amalgam of immigrant groups. Several founding fathers believed the country’s spirit grew from the courage it took new settlers to leave their homes to seek a better life. Today’s immigrants demonstrate the same courage and spirit. Two successful local businesswomen are prime examples. Their [...]Read More →
A big payday for Vilsack. Is Marty Tirrell job-hunting? Iowa State University the other day gave a rich new contract to Athletic Director Jamie Pollard. The press release noted “Pollard and his team of coaches and staff have reshaped nearly every aspect of the athletics department of the last 11 years.” Under Pollard, the [...]Read More →
What are the most important four words President Donald J. Trump could say for rural Iowa? “Four lane Highway 30.” U.S. Highway 30 is the longest road in the state, running 331 miles from the Mississippi to Missouri River. The U.S. 30 corridor spans 12 counties and 39 cities. According to the 2010 U.S. census, more [...]Read More →
“Split” does nothing to improve director’s reputation Director M. Night Shyamalan is associated with two things: twisted endings and bad movies. Unfortunately, his latest venture, “Split,” hits both marks. Dissociative Identity Disorder (DID) is a psychological disorder in which a single person displays multiple distinct personalities. Previously, this condition was known as Multiple Personality [...]Read More →
Remember supersizing? It served the fast food industry a couple decades ago. For a nominal fee, customers could have much larger servings of drinks and fries. The fast food police complained they were prime contributors to the obesity epidemic, and they soon were gone. Remember the Dollar Menu? Fast food joints busted them out a [...]Read More →
As bus drivers go, Tami Randolph is as true as they come. “I’m a bus driver,” Randolph says with pride. “I’m a farm girl who grew up here, went to Runnells Elementary, and I rode the bus route that I drive.” Being a bus driver is an important job. The safety of the community’s beloved [...]Read More →
Winter sits heavy in Des Moines, Iowa. Grey skies, bare trees, and a cold wind blowing across the Urbandale Hy-Vee parking lot and down my sweater, turning those last few steps into a run to the finish line. I make it through the front doors just as the sun sets over the concrete. A winner [...]Read More →
Matthew Baker, a product of the suburban Midwest, sounds inspired to work with a man whose roots are in New York hip-hop. Kyle Abraham, creator of Abraham.in.Motion, came out of Queens with a fresh vision for the art of dance. “He’s a man of his times,” says Baker. “The issues he lives with seep into [...]Read More →
Before there was a Peace Tree Brewing Company, there was a large sycamore tree. The tree’s grand appearance made it a recognizable mark on the landscape, and thus it became a natural meeting place. Legend has it that tribes of Native Americans would meet at the tree to barter and negotiate deals. Later on, European [...]Read More →
The sphere is nature’s most efficient shape. If you’ve spent much time in West Des Moines, at some point you’ve probably seen or heard of the “round house” or “the dome home.” The iconic home is a contemporary story-and-a-half, single-family home built in 1980. The house has nearly 2,100 square feet of living space, an [...]Read More →
Walter Hagen, who dominated golf in the early 20th century, was one of the most quotable athletes of all time. He’s credited for coining the phrases “No one remembers who finished second” and “Life’s short, don’t forget to smell the flowers along the way,” among other popular lines. I was reminded of my favorite Hagen [...]Read More →
It is official: Streaming has won; cable has lost. Yes, cable still exists, but it is dying on the vine. The NFL — television’s most consistent and powerful ratings engine — has been struggling to reach two-thirds of its audience average of the last five years. ESPN — the most expensive channel cable providers carry [...]Read More →
For more than a decade, Sean Moeller has been one of the more prominent tastemakers in Iowa music. Moeller launched the website Daytrotter in 2006, featuring short sessions recorded in the Quad Cities by everyone from national acts like Norah Jones, Wilco and Glen Campbell to Iowa acts like Christopher the Conquered, Brooks Strause and [...]Read More →
Some might say Randy Bieghler is sick. The Des Moines native works in IT, he has a family, and he generally appears to be a regular person — until he reveals that he roots for cold weather. “My wife would say I’m an ice fishing fanatic,” he laughs. “I enjoy it so much; it’s very [...]Read More →
By Rebecca McKinsey
“I’ve been raped.” “(The Affordable Care Act) saved my life.” “My pussy is not up for grabs.” Around the country, around the world and around Iowa this weekend, women put on pink “pussyhats,” grabbed signs — many with personal messages — and headed to Washington, D.C., their state capitols or the streets to participate in the [...]Read More →