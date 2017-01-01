Join our Digital Cityview E-Mail Blast today!

Sunday, January 1, 2017

Civic Skinny
Preparing for bankruptcy, Tirrell settles his Gabus debt.

Marty Tirrell and Charles Gabus Motors have settled their fight, apparently clearing the way for Tirrell ultimately to be declared bankrupt in a second attempt to avoid his massive debts. Gabus had objected to Tirrell’s bankruptcy petition, saying the voluble sportscaster was hiding assets and not declaring some debts. It said Tirrell owed it $72,000 [...]

Cover Story
Winter Arts & Entertainment

By Jeff Pitts

Film “Jackie” Dec. 2 Directed by Pablo Larraín, starring Natalie Portman, Peter Sarsgaard and Greta Gerwig Rated R Natalie Portman plays a grieving Jacqueline Kennedy in this biographical drama outlining the events following the 1963 presidential assassination. America is mourning the loss of its iconic young president (John Carroll Lynch), and the former first lady [...]

Featured Story
Gifts for the Kitchen: Dehydrators, blenders, slicers, scales, cookbooks and more for this holiday season

By Jim Duncan

Mary Francis Kennedy Fisher, America’s greatest food writer, best explained why food gifts trump all others. “First we eat, then we do everything else,” she said. There are innumerable other reasons for their preeminence, beginning with versatility. Practical food gifts cost as little as the price of a packet of seeds ($1) that have been [...]

Featured Story
Twas the night before: A Christmas classic for the holidays

By Robert Hullihan

Publisher’s note: Thirty-nine years ago, when Michael Gartner was editor of The Des Moines Register, he walked over to the desk of writer Bob Hullihan and said, “How about writing me a Christmas classic for the holidays?” Hullihan said, “Sure.” And he did. It ran in the Register and years later in the Ames Tribune. [...]

Civic Skinny
Merry Christmas…

Twelve drummers drumming… …to recognize  the great work done by Anawim Housing…and Margaret Toomey, who has done so much for so many…and the folks at Art Force Iowa, who change the lives of young people…and Anne Starr and the people at Orchard Place, who try to mend the lives of other young people…and Andrew Allen, [...]

Uncategorized
Des Moines’ most “likeable” people

When we asked Cityview readers to tell us who they thought was “likeable,” they responded with dozens of nominations ranging from newscasters and politicians to school teachers and business owners. The nominating letters were heartwarming and funny and sincere, but the related comments were entertaining on their own. We kept the rules simple. All local [...]

Political Mercury
5 takes on President-elect Donald Trump

1. Accept the results of the election, kids. Trump won. Full stop. Disgruntled millennials in Portland, Oregon, and tea cuppers who crack when the microbrewery short stocks their favorite craft beer need to learn to take a loss. The time for protest of vote totals? Election Day. Do the results hurt, Little Miss College? Good. [...]

Film Review
War of the words

By David Rowley

If you could see your life so far flashing in front of you, would you change things? “Arrival” is an introspective, philosophical and existentially inclined movie that unfolds in a wave of breathtaking excitement. Dr. Louise Banks (Amy Adams) is one of the world’s leading linguists. She has been recruited by the military to assist [...]

Food Dude
Butler Café defies history

By Jim Duncan

Don’t get into the grocery store business. Margins are so small that only the supersized can survive. That has been good advice for 50 years now. It also helps explain why small towns have either been losing population or ceasing to exist in Iowa. People rue the loss of small-town stores, but they also drive [...]

Your Neighbors
Santa in a tree house: Beaverdale neighborhood goes all out

By Jeff Pitts

A real estate purchase agreement is generally a boring, black-and-white, contractually binding document that is typically devoid of holiday cheer. Bill and Sarah Thorn knew that buying a house was serious business. But when the Thorns were prepared to make an offer to buy a Beaverdale home in 2001, they made one jolly inclusion mandatory: [...]

