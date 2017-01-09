Join our Digital Cityview E-Mail Blast today!

Monday, January 9, 2017

Featured Story
Fighting poverty

By Jeff Pitts

America has been waging war on poverty since the Lyndon Johnson Administration when the 36th president famously declared “war” on this abstract idea during his state of the union address in January of 1964. And while America has long since bailed on the other war it was fighting at the time — the conflict in [...]

Featured Story
Hatton House: If these walls could talk…

By Jeff Pitts

If these walls could talk, there’s no doubt that the Hatton House would spin splendid tales of high society while alternating sordid stories of some unsavory faces hailing from the lowest places. During the last 130 years, the grand old dame, located at 1730 Seventh St. in Des Moines, has been a residence, a sanitarium [...]

Featured Story
Crazy year in food world

By Jim Duncan

If 2016 had been human, it would have been bi-polar and heavily drugged. Trends came and went without regard for recent performances. For instance, a five-year movement toward higher restaurant prices and lower grocery store prices (for prepared foods) continued and increased. Stock analysts were disappointed that Casey’s “same store” sales only grew by 5 [...]

Political Mercury
Why Rod Roberts should be Reynolds’ lieutenant governor

By Douglas Burns

First things first. The news of the appointment of the nation’s longest-serving governor, Iowa’s Terry Branstad, to be ambassador to China is encouraging for a host of reasons, from national security to agricultural export opportunities to breakthroughs only possible through the sort of personal relationships Branstad has wisely cultivated over decades. President-elect Donald J. Trump’s [...]

Film Review
‘Rogue One: A Star Wars Story’

By David Rowley

Unlike the original “Star Wars” films that balanced gritty sci-fi drama with sly comedy and an ever-present sense of hope, “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” is Gareth Edwards’ venture into a universe that is simultaneously exhilarating and extraordinarily bleak, never sugar-coating the desperation of the Rebel Alliance or the ruthlessness of the Empire. Set [...]

Food Dude
Sweet salsa and grand opera at El Sol Azteca

By Jim Duncan

The year 2016 was disruptive to the status quo. Bob Dylan won the Nobel Prize for literature, the Chicago Cubs won its first World Series in 108 years, and Donald Trump became president of the United States. It took some time to get used to it all. Yet one friend says that the hardest change [...]

Your Neighbors
Saying “YES”: The world’s longest race began in Africa and ends in Iowa

By Jeff Pitts

While serving two weeks in poverty-stricken South Africa, Bill Raine saw children dying at such a high rate that graves were being mass produced, dug before anyone knew who would be buried there. Some graves garnered headstones, but most were set apart by something else. “In Africa, when they bury a child, they put dirt [...]

Joe's Neighborhood
David or Pinocchio?

By Joe Weeg

The loud and angry Italian couple leaned into each other as they faced off like professional wrestlers getting ready for the big, slingshot-catapult, missile-dropkick finale to their match. Waving their arms and posturing on the narrow, crowded street, they left little room for us to politely walk around the drama. And, of course, not understanding [...]

Center Stage
Intense, intimate and jazzy

By John Domini

The city’s most intense musical theater last year took place practically in audience members’ laps. The audience sat eye-level with the players as they wove through the jazz club Noce, putting across “Murder Ballad” with lust and violence. Rarely has “dinner theater” felt so edgy. “The space is so intimate,” say Bob Filippone, Noce’s owner. [...]

Civic Skinny
Tirrell misses first payment in Gabus settlement deal.

Marty Tirrell’s settlement deal with Charles Gabus Motors lasted about a month. At the end of November, Tirrell and Gabus told the Bankruptcy Court that Tirrell had agreed to pay Gabus $45,000 to settle a $72,000 claim it had against the blustery radio sportscaster. If Tirrell made his payments, Gabus told the court, it would [...]

