Join our Digital Cityview E-Mail Blast today!

Friday, February 3, 2017

Featured Story
Best of Des Moines

Setting Records! Many imitators have tried, but the original simply can’t be duplicated.  Our Best of Des Moines readers’ poll just keepts getting better.  Take a spin inside and see for yourself.   To be named the best at anything is a rare honor, which is why Cityview is proud to retain the annual responsibility [...]

Featured Story
Back to the future

By Darren Tromblay

With a new coach and some key returners, the Iowa Barnstormers hope a return to the glory days is just around the corner   Iowa Barnstormers quarterback Travis Partridge knows his football. Inside and out, upside and down. To listen to him, one might get the impression it’s the ONLY thing he knows. But for [...]

Featured Story
Courage and spirit

By Jim Duncan

Two central Iowa immigration success stories   America is mostly an amalgam of immigrant groups. Several founding fathers believed the country’s spirit grew from the courage it took new settlers to leave their homes to seek a better life. Today’s immigrants demonstrate the same courage and spirit. Two successful local businesswomen are prime examples. Their [...]

Civic Skinny
A close look at Jamie Pollard’s record at Iowa State.

A big payday for Vilsack. Is Marty Tirrell job-hunting?   Iowa State University the other day gave a rich new contract to Athletic Director Jamie Pollard. The press release noted “Pollard and his team of coaches and staff have reshaped nearly every aspect of the athletics department of the last 11 years.” Under Pollard, the [...]

Political Mercury
Mr. Trump, rural Iowa needs you on Highway 30

By Douglas Burns

What are the most important four words President Donald J. Trump could say for rural Iowa? “Four lane Highway 30.” U.S. Highway 30 is the longest road in the state, running 331 miles from the Mississippi to Missouri River. The U.S. 30 corridor spans 12 counties and 39 cities.  According to the 2010 U.S. census, more [...]

Film Review
Consistently bad

By David Rowley

“Split” does nothing to improve director’s reputation   Director M. Night Shyamalan is associated with two things: twisted endings and bad movies. Unfortunately, his latest venture, “Split,” hits both marks. Dissociative Identity Disorder (DID) is a psychological disorder in which a single person displays multiple distinct personalities. Previously, this condition was known as Multiple Personality [...]

Food Dude
New, newer and newest of the year

By Jim Duncan

Remember supersizing? It served the fast food industry a couple decades ago. For a nominal fee, customers could have much larger servings of drinks and fries. The fast food police complained they were prime contributors to the obesity epidemic, and they soon were gone. Remember the Dollar Menu? Fast food joints busted them out a [...]

Your Neighbors
The only feet you need

By Jeff Pitts

As bus drivers go, Tami Randolph is as true as they come. “I’m a bus driver,” Randolph says with pride. “I’m a farm girl who grew up here, went to Runnells Elementary, and I rode the bus route that I drive.” Being a bus driver is an important job. The safety of the community’s beloved [...]

Joe's Neighborhood
At the checkout counter

By Joe Weeg

Winter sits heavy in Des Moines, Iowa. Grey skies, bare trees, and a cold wind blowing across the Urbandale Hy-Vee parking lot and down my sweater, turning those last few steps into a run to the finish line. I make it through the front doors just as the sun sets over the concrete. A winner [...]

Center Stage
Everything from electricity to silk

By John Domini

Matthew Baker, a product of the suburban Midwest, sounds inspired to work with a man whose roots are in New York hip-hop. Kyle Abraham, creator of Abraham.in.Motion, came out of Queens with a fresh vision for the art of dance. “He’s a man of his times,” says Baker. “The issues he lives with seep into [...]

