Join our Digital Cityview E-Mail Blast today!

Gifts for the Kitchen: Dehydrators, blenders, slicers, scales, cookbooks and more for this holiday season

Mary Francis Kennedy Fisher, America’s greatest food writer, best explained why food gifts trump all others. “First we eat, then we do everything else,” she said. There are innumerable other reasons for their preeminence, beginning with versatility. Practical food gifts cost as little as the price of a packet of seeds ($1) that have been [...]