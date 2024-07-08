Just Released

One Month Until the 2024 Iowa State Fair Begins

Fair Fever, August 8-18

DES MOINES, IA (07/08/2024) (readMedia)– Get ready to catch Fair Fever at the Iowa State Fair, August 8-18, 2024. With 11 groovy, fun-filled, action-packed days of food, games, rides and music – there’s something fun for everyone! This year, the Iowa State Fair has added more ways for people to enjoy all 11 days.

There are so many things to do, eat and see at the Iowa State Fair – check out what’s NEW.

New Locations: Chainsaw Carvers move to Expo Hill and Art Fair will move to the Cultural Center Courtyard.

New Events: Glass blowing by Hot Glass Academy near First Church, the all-Iowa Fair View Farmers Market next to Grandfather’s Barn, Kids Can Cook demonstrations in Maytag Family Theater, Cowboy Boot Camp north of Little Hands on the Farm, a Goat Playpen and Farmer Bull Pen – Meet a Farmer in the Animal Learning Center and Llama Love: Hooves on Adventure ($; pre-registration required) special family event.

More Action and Thrills at Elwell Family Park: Antique Tractor Pull (FREE, August 8); Short Course UTV & ATV Cup (FREE, August 10); Charros performances (FREE, August 11); Outlaw Truck and Tractor Pulls ($, August 13 and 14); Garden Tractor Pull (FREE, August 16); Demolition Derby ($, August 17); and Figure 8 races ($, August 18). Buy discount Elwell Family Park tickets now at iowastatefair.org.

More for the Fairgoer: Fairgoers can find more Fairgrounds improvements in 2024, including additional ADA parking, restroom improvements, more water bottle filling stations, new shade areas and additional picnic tables and benches to rest, recharge and relax.

New Fair Hours: Fair hours are 8 a.m. to midnight, August 8-17, with no on-site ticket sales and no entry/re-entry allowed after 10 p.m. On August 18, the Fair is open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. with no on-site ticket sales and no entry/re-entry allowed after 7 p.m.

Save Money: Savvy spenders, save time and money with advance admission tickets before August 8. Save $5 on adult tickets and $3 on tickets for children 11 and under (children 5 and under are free). State Fair Value Packs are the biggest and BEST way to save on all the best Fair activities for your family – just $20 for many of your favorite Fair activities and rides! Order at iowastatefair.org before July 24 or until August 7 at the Iowa State Fair Ticket Office. Plus, you can also buy Thrill Passes, Giant Slide and Ye Old Mill tickets and Barksdale’s State Fair cookie coupons at www.iowastatefair.org/participate/whats-new.