Just Released

Broadlawns Nurses Receive International DAISY Award for Exceptional Care

Des Moines, Iowa (July 8, 2024) – Broadlawns Medical Center (BMC) is pleased to announce that four members of its nursing staff were honored with The DAISY Award, an international recognition of exceptional nurses. The 2024 Fourth Quarter DAISY Award recipients for BMC are Justin Amick, RN – Surgery; Callie Barnard, RN – Internal Behavioral Health; Lindsey Hiveley, RN – Memory Center; and, Chelsea Trammell, RN – Medical Surgical.

“Broadlawns is proud to celebrate the extraordinary compassion and skillful care given by our nurses every day,” said Lance Schmitt, Broadlawns Chief Nursing Officer.

Mr. Amick, Ms. Barnard, Ms. Hiveley and Ms. Trammell were recognized amongst their peers at a recent award ceremony where they were presented with a certificate, a pin and a Healer’s Touch sculpture. The Healer’s Touch sculpture is serpentine stone and is hand-carved by artists of the Shona Tribe in Zimbabwe. The Shona people have deep respect for their traditional healers.

About the Honorees

Justin Amick, RN

Mr. Amick is a Registered Nurse in the Broadlawns Surgery Unit. He studied nursing at Mercy College of Health Sciences and has been a nurse for 10 years. Mr. Amick has been employed with Broadlawns since 2020 as a full-time RN in Same Day Surgery.

He says, “I enjoy working at Broadlawns because of the people I get to work with. I also feel like we make a significant difference in our community and are willing to help all people in need.”

Callie Barnard, RN

Ms. Barnard started her journey in the medical profession as a graduate of the University of Arizona with a BS with Honors in Chemistry. She is credited with assisting in the development of flame-retardant synthetic sleepwear for children sponsored by DuPont Pharmaceuticals.

She then completed her ASN and BSN as Pi Beta Kappa and Cum Laude receiving an Outstanding BSN Student Award at Mercy College of Health Sciences, Des Moines, IA. She developed a pet therapy hospital and community program that is used today. Callie is credentialed as a Behavioral Nurse Specialist through National ANCC.

Ms. Barnard has been employed with Broadlawns for three years as a full-time Registered Nurse on the Sands Unit. She says, “I have always believed in Broadlawns’s mission to provide accessible, high-quality and affordable healthcare to all in the community. As a third-generation nurse, the Broadlawns community of nursing and healthcare gives me the opportunity to contribute to a century of caring and teaching in our community.”

Lindsey Hiveley, RN

Ms. Hiveley is a Registered Nurse in the Broadlawns Memory Center. She studied nursing at Marshalltown Community College and has been a nurse for 18 years. Ms. Hiveley joined Broadlawns in 2015 based on a recommendation from her mother-in-law – who had done her nursing training here.

She says, “I worked in long term care at the Iowa Veteran’s Home, so I have always been passionate about caring for the elderly; therefore, being part of Broadlawns Memory Center suits me well and is where I belong.”

Chelsea Trammell, RN

Ms. Trammell is a Registered Nurse in the Broadlawns Medical Surgical Unit. She began a career in healthcare as a dietary aid at a nursing home when she was 15 years old. She then earned her Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) certificate and worked as a CNA and HCT at Broadlawns while attending nursing school.

She says, “I chose Broadlawns because of the wonderful things I heard about how they treat their employees and patients. I later learned that my late grandmother had worked at Broadlawns in the 1980s and loved helping the patients through the financial department, which made me sure I chose the right place.”

About the Daisy Award

The DAISY (Diseases Attacking the Immune System) Foundation was formed in January 2000 by the family of J. Patrick Barnes who died at age 33 from complications of Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP), an autoimmune disease.

The Barnes family was awestruck by the exceptional nursing care that their son Patrick received throughout his eight-week illness, and they established The DAISY Award to recognize the extraordinary clinical skills and compassionate care that nurses provide to patients every day.

The DAISY Award program at Broadlawns Medical Center is administered by the Broadlawns Nursing Professional Practice Council.