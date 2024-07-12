Just Released

Ingersoll LIVE celebrates 20 years on August 24

Free block party hosted in 2300 block of Ingersoll Avenue

July 11, 2024 (DES MOINES) – Ingersoll LIVE, presented by Bankers Trust, will celebrate its 20th annual event on August 24. The free, family-friendly block party will be hosted in the 2300 block of Ingersoll Avenue – a new location for the event! The community is invited to enjoy live music, entertainment, vendors and kids activities between 3-10 p.m.

Main stage entertainment starts at 5 p.m. and includes a line-up of talented local bands: June Bugs DSM, The Cardinal Sound, Dick Danger Band and The Unfortunate Sons. The Isiserettes Drill & Drum Corps will kick-off Ingersoll LIVE at 3 p.m. and local dance groups will be performing on the street throughout the event.

“It is incredible that we have been celebrating with our neighbors at Ingersoll LIVE for two decades,” said Lauren Kollauf, executive director of The Avenues of Ingersoll & Grand, the nonprofit organization that hosts Ingersoll LIVE. “This is truly a legacy event for our community and we are excited to welcome everyone back for another great year of live music and entertainment!”

Families can also enjoy a free line-up of activities in the Kid Zone including inflatables, mini golf, face painting, balloons, art station and a mini train. Food trucks, a beverage tent and vendors featuring local businesses, artists and nonprofit organizations will be part of Ingersoll LIVE. A bike valet hosted by the Street Collective will also be available for those looking to travel to the event utilizing the district’s new protected bike lanes.

“Helping the communities we serve grow and thrive has been a priority since Bankers Trust opened its doors more than 100 years ago,” says Emily Abbas, EVP, Chief Consumer Banking and Marketing Officer at Bankers Trust. “We’re proud to be part of Ingersoll LIVE again this year and eager to bring everyone together to celebrate the 20th edition of this great community event.”

In addition to Bankers Trust, Ingersoll LIVE is supported by the Polk County Board of Supervisors, Prairie Meadows, Mediacom, Star Bar, Oak Park Restaurant, Beeline & Blue and other community sponsors.

Ingersoll LIVE is seeking volunteers! If you would like to learn more about opportunities to get involved, visit www.theavenuesdsm.com/ingersoll-live-2024/ or contact info@theavenuesdsm.com