Just Released

2024 Iowa State Fair NEW Drinks

Iowa State Fair has new food and NEW drink lists

DES MOINES, IA (07/23/2024) (readMedia)– We’ve announced the new foods, but we have more news for Fairgoers! NEW in 2024, the Iowa State Fair is announcing the list of new drinks to try, August 8-18, 2024.

During the Fair, Fairgoers can try the new drinks and collect badges in the official Iowa State Fair App August 8-18. The list of new drinks contains a mix of alcohol and alcohol-free drinks. Badges will be totaled up on Wednesday, August 14 and the winner will be announced along with the People’s Choice Best New Food on Friday, August 16.

2024 New Drinks (Alcohol-free)

• Abracadabra Butterfly Lemonade*

• Aguas Frescas & Horchata Fruit Drinks*

• Berry American*

• Berry Dirty Slush*

• Bubble Gum Soda

• Bubbly Latte*

• Bursting Boba Lemonade

• Cherry Italian Soda

• Cotton Candy Bubble Trouble

• Dr. Pickle*

• Flirty Fruity Bubbles

• Gold Ribbon*

• Green Monster*

• Hot Cheeto Float*

• Iowa Ade*

• Island Cherry Bomb Lemonade*

• Lavender Lemonade

• Life’s A Peach Dirty Soda*

• Mango Bliss*

• Paradise N’ Chill*

• Red, White, And Blooze

• Tantalizing Tulip

• Tilt Nitro Energy Berry*

• Watermelon Creamsicle*

2024 New Drinks (Alcohol)

• Abracadabra Butterfly Lemonade

• Apple Pie Nestarita*

• Caramel Apple Beer

• Cotton Candy Bubble Trouble

• Cowgirl Cooler, Lemonade, Long Island, Twisted Tea Slushies*

• Dutch Letter Ale Beer

• Fair Fudge Beer

• Fish Bowl Cocktail*

• Flirty Fruity Bubbles

• Funnel Cake Ruthie Beer*

• Grumpy Old Manhattan Hard Seltzer Cocktail

• Hive2o PB&J Hard Honey*

• Lavender Lemontini

• Magical Mimosa

• Mini Donut Dunkel Beer

• Naughty Shirley

• Paradise N’ Chill Chill

• Pig Lebowksi Beer

• Porky’s Bloody Buffet*

• Rainbow Sherbet Sour Beer

• Red, White, And Blooze*

• Spiked Lemonade*

• Tantalizing Tulip

*Denotes drink item found on the drink scavenger hunt, available on the Iowa State Fair app August 8-18, 2024.

Please remember to be responsible when trying the new drinks!