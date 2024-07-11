Just Released

Northside Market Returns on July 21, 2024

Invest DSM, in collaboration with business owners in the Historic Highland Park Business District, is proud to sponsor and support The Northside Market. This unique event, set to take place on July 21 from 12:00 pm-6:00pm, will be a vibrant showcase of over 100 local makers, offering a diverse range of products from pottery to vintage clothing. The market will be located on 6th Avenue in the Historic Highland Park Business District, between Euclid Ave and Douglas Ave, and will also feature food vendors and live music. The Northside Market is more than just a marketplace. It’s a platform to support and celebrate our local makers, fostering a strong connection between them and our community. We invite you to join us in this celebration! Street parking is available throughout the surrounding neighborhood. For a sneak peek at the list of vendors and more details, check out our Facebook event.

For more information, email Kara Kelso, Owner and Operator of The Slow Down Coffee Co., at northsidemarketdsm@gmail.com.