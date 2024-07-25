Just Released

The Greenleaf Center and Tito’s Handmade Vodka team up to enhance Des Moines Community Garden

Love, Tito’s, the philanthropic heart of Tito’s Handmade Vodka, is working to support The Greenleaf Center as part of the Love, Tito’s Block to Block program. The Greenleaf Center is a nonprofit whose mission is to cultivate a space for Des Moines Parks Area neighbors and friends to gather and grow fresh produce.

The two groups joined forces on Friday, July 19, to renovate the nonprofit’s existing community garden at 1350 E. Washington Ave., Des Moines. Volunteers assisted with a variety of tasks, including assembling garden beds and a vegetable washing station, filling the garden beds with soil and planting fruit, vegetable and flower seedlings, laying mulch, building a picket fence around the garden, and constructing a compost bin.

The Greenleaf Center’s garden maximizes the green space available in the community and is a hub for growing produce and preparing food, for artists and musicians to create and share their art, for entrepreneurs to grow their businesses, and for neighbors to gather and connect.

To learn more about future volunteer opportunities, please visit www.greenleafcenter.org.

The Love, Tito’s Block to Block community garden and farm program seeks to provide fresh and healthy food to communities by working alongside local nonprofit organizations and volunteers to create green spaces, including community gardens and farms, that nurture neighborhoods and make fresh food more accessible, one block at a time. The program began in 2019 in just three cities and has since expanded to more than 35 cities across the United States. Beyond getting their hands dirty building gardens and farms, Love, Tito’s is raising awareness for Block to Block and its nonprofit friends through a variety of local projects.