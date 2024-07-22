Politicians in Iowa also avoid tough questions

I am not here to re-plow that political ground. Instead, I wonder why other political leaders much younger than the 81-year-old president are so reluctant to stand in front of their constituents, and journalists, and answer questions on a variety of topics.

In his critics’ opinion, the reason Biden and his staff avoided these unscripted events was the awareness he was not mentally agile enough to keep up with the demands pointed questions bring. The president’s supporters brushed aside those assertions — although Biden’s performance during the recent debate confirmed their worst anxieties.

For the past couple of years, Republicans often accused Joe Biden of dodging the media — refusing to sit for extended interviews, declining to be questioned in regular White House press conferences, depriving the public of the opportunity to see how he thinks on his feet and articulates his views.

Take, for example, Congressman Zach Nunn, 45, who represents Iowa’s 3rd District in the U.S. House.

Iowa’s longest-tenured public official, Senator Charles Grassley (who, at age 90, is nine years older than Biden), has made it his signature political strategy to visit Iowa’s 99 counties every year and take questions in each one.

Not all those events are open to the public, however, especially in the bigger cities. The progressive advocacy group Progress Iowa tallied several years ago that true public “town hall” events were held in less than half the counties. In most places, Grassley’s events were invitation-only events hosted by businesses, service clubs and other groups.

But Grassley seems fearless compared with Nunn.

Progress Iowa recently counted that since Nunn took office in January 2023, he has never held a town hall event that was open to all comers in any of the 21 counties making up the 3rd Congressional District.

Nunn has met with constituents in those counties, of course. But meeting with a select group, whether invited by the congressman’s staff or a local host, is not the same as having an open-door event where anyone can attend and ask Nunn about his views and his votes.

Nunn’s approach differs somewhat from the other members of Iowa’s U.S. House delegation. Representatives Mariannette Miller-Meeks, Ashley Hinson and Randy Feenstra each have held at least one public town hall forum since their current House terms began in 2023.

Nunn’s avoidance of these public Q&A events is baffling. Elected officials should want to hear from their constituents. It is an important part of the job. Town hall events give the officeholder the opportunity to explain their views on an assortment of issues.

That was why such public access to elected officials used to be more common than now. Governors Robert Ray and Terry Branstad met at least once a week with reporters and took questions on any topic the journalists asked about. Ray believed the sessions were an important way for him to stay plugged in on the wide range of concerns Iowans had, regardless of whether they supported him or not.

Branstad reveled in the give-and-take when he sat down with a group of Iowans. He was not naive enough to think he would avoid pointed questions. But he believed such sessions gave him the chance to directly explain himself and his positions to citizens.

Nunn must not understand this — or maybe he is not concerned about this aspect of public service.

A public town hall gathering where anyone can attend produces different questions, and a politician gains different insights, than occurs at a private Q&A event. A host at a private event is not likely to invite someone whose questions might make Nunn uncomfortable. And if the private event is at a business, it is unlikely an employee would risk embarrassing the guest — and the boss — with a touchy question.

While Grassley set the standard by visiting every county every year, State Auditor Rob Sand has gold-plated the Grassley standard by holding public town hall events in all 99 counties every year.

A few weeks ago, Sand released a schedule of 100 public town halls he will hold in the coming months. There is no guessing if Sand will visit a certain county. It’s on the schedule on his office website. There is no question when, where and at what time he will meet with the public. It’s on the schedule. And there is no question who can attend. Anyone can.

Rob Sand understands what Zach Nunn does not:

Even if some questions make Sand squirm, or if some force him to quickly gather his thoughts, or if someone from the other party pounces with an embarrassing question, Sand knows this is part of being an elected official. It just goes with the territory.

Randy Evans can be reached at DMRevans2810@gmail.com.