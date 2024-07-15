Just Released

DMACC President Rob Denson talks about the significance of the new DMACC Water Environmental Technology (WET) program lab located in Bldg. #9 on the Ankeny Campus. A ribbon cutting and dedication ceremony of the new lab was the result of a $285,000 donation from the Miller Family. The DMACC WET programs prepares students to operate and maintain a certified water treatment facility.

DMACC President Rob Denson (left) listens as Dick Miller talks about the donation to the new lab. This state-of-the-art lab allows students to evaluate and test water sources and characteristics, examine the lab procedures of water treatment facilities and learn about lab certification requirements.

The Miller Family, along with DMACC administrators, faculty and board members, take part in a ribbon cutting and dedication ceremony of the new DMACC WET Lab. Those participating include: (left to right) DMACC Foundation board member Kim Butler Hegedus; DMACC WET Training Coordinator Craig Hennager; Kristine Lies, daughter of Dick Miller; John Miller; DMACC Board of Directors member Felix Gallagher; Dick Miller; DMACC President Rob Denson; Tim Miller; President and CEO Tom Miller; DMACC Executive Academic Dean of Agriculture, Animals & Natural Resources Scott Schultz; DMACC Vice President of Academic Affairs MD Isley; DMACC Foundation Board President Scott Bennett and DMACC Lead WET Instructor and Program Chair Anthony Tonarelli.

Members of the Miller family, who donated $285,000 to the DMACC Foundation to create a new Water Environmental Technology (WET) program lab, pose for photos in front of a sign in the new Bldg. #9 lab. The Millers, who have long been involved in the WET business in Iowa, include: (left to right), Tom Miller, Kristine Lies, Dick Miller, John Miller and Tim Miller.