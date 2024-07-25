Just Released

PRINCIPALS NEW AND ON THE MOVE AT DES MOINES PUBLIC SCHOOLS

This summer Des Moines Public Schools is welcoming new school leaders to the district, promoting current staff to principals, and celebrating the return of one principal and three more leaders who are on the move between schools.

“We are committed to positioning leaders where they will have the greatest impact on equity and student success,” said Superintendent Dr. Ian Roberts. “We have great faith in their ability to lead and transform a school environment to one where every student can achieve academic and behavioral excellence.”

PRESCHOOLS

Des Moines Public Schools is prioritizing preschool again for the 2024-25 school year by elevating preschool leaders to principals of their education centers.

Jesse Franklin Taylor Education Center

Melissa Sambu will become the first principal of Jesse Franklin Taylor Education Center (JFTC). Sambu started her career as a kindergarten teacher for the Meskwaki Settlement School in Tama, IA, before arriving at DMPS in 2006. Sambu focused on Early Childhood in the district from the beginning, serving as a classroom teacher, instructional coach, literacy coach, and a Teaching and Learning Coach (TLC). For the past four years, Sambu has served as associate principal for JFTC. Sambu finished her undergraduate work at Minnesota State University in Mankato, MN, and earned a master’s degree in educational administration from Iowa State University in Ames. Sambu added that she is excited to continue leading and collaborating with staff and families to provide educational opportunities for our earliest learners in DMPS.

Mitchell Early Learning Center

Jessica Parsons will be the new principal at Mitchell Early Learning Center. Parsons brings with her 20 years of experience in early childhood education, including 15 years in leadership roles. She started her career in the Ames Community School District in 2004 and then came to DMPS in 2006 as a classroom teacher, then moving to an instructional coach before becoming the building administrator at Mitchell in 2020. Parsons holds a Master of Education in PreK-12 Educational Leadership and Administration from Iowa State University in Ames, and dual Bachelor of Arts degrees in Elementary and Early Childhood Education/Special Education from the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls.

McKee Education Center

Zoe Hauptmann is the new principal of McKee Education Center. Hauptmann started her career in the classroom as an Early Childhood special education teacher at McKee Education Center and became an Early Childhood instructional coach. Hauptmann holds two Master of Science degrees in Educational Leadership and Culturally Proficient Leadership & Instruction from Drake University. She completed her undergraduate work in Elementary and Early Childhood Education at the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls.

Woodlawn Education Center

Jessica Schmeiser is the new principal at Woodlawn Education Center. Schmeiser comes to DMPS from the West Des Moines Community School District where she worked as an Early Childhood Behavior Interventionist and the Heartland Area Education Association where she served as a School Psychologist. Schmeiser has a master’s degree and a specialist degree in school psychology from Minnesota State University in Moorehead, MN. She completed her undergraduate work in human development and family science at the University of North Dakota in Fargo, ND.

COWLES MONTESSORI SCHOOL

Please help us welcome one of our new-to-the-district principals, Dr. Michael Gossen. Dr. Gossen will serve as principal of Cowles Montessori School. He takes over for Todd Johnson, who will become the principal at Pleasant Hill Elementary School. Dr. Gossen has a bachelor’s degree in music education from Oral Roberts University, Tulsa, OK, a master’s degree in science educational leadership from Drake University, and a Doctor of Philosophy, also from Drake University. Dr. Gossen has more than a decade of school leadership experience as an assistant principal and principal in the Mt. Pleasant Community School District where he managed two elementary schools.

PLEASANT HILL ELEMENTARY

Todd Johnson will move to Pleasant Hill Elementary School after serving at Cowles Montessori School since 2017. Johnson will take his expertise to Pleasant Hill Elementary School where DMPS is adding Montessori programming. Johnson graduated from high school in Waukon, Iowa and obtained his bachelor's degree at Wartburg College in Wavery, IA. He received his master's degree in education administration from Grand Canyon University in Phoenix, AZ, and started his career as a teacher in Greenwood Village, CO, before moving back to Iowa to become part of DMPS in 2009. Johnson takes over for Terrie Price who will become an associate principal at Meredith Middle School.

THE DOWNTOWN SCHOOL

Michelle Hurlburt will move from Wright Elementary School to become principal at The Downtown School at Central Campus. Hurlburt has been serving at Wright since 2015 when she returned from the Waukee Community School District, where she was the assistant director of curriculum and professional learning. Hurlburt graduated from Lincoln High School and started working at Moulton Elementary as a 3rd grade teacher before moving into academic intervention and the International Baccalaureate coordinator role at Hubbell Elementary School. Hurlburt has a master’s degree in educational leadership from Viterbo University in La Crosse, WI, (West Des Moines Campus) and two bachelor’s degrees, one in psychology and another in elementary education from Simpson College in Indianola. She takes over for Greg Grylls, who temporarily filled the position in addition to his Director of Elementary Schools duties.

WRIGHT ELEMENTARY

Megan Cave is being elevated to Wright Elementary School principal. Cave was the associate principal at Lovejoy Elementary School since 2019. She started her career at DMPS in 2008 as a Special Education teacher at Park Avenue Elementary School before moving to Carver Elementary School where she was a dean of students and Special Education consultant. Cave graduated from Prairie City/Monroe High School. She holds a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls and a master’s degree in educational leadership from Viterbo University in La Crosse, WI.

MOORE ELEMENTARY

Renee Gelfond returns to DMPS to take the helm at Moore Elementary School after a year working for as the Coordinator of Student Services at Urbandale Community Schools. Gelfond was the principal at Hillis Elementary School for eight years and served with the district since 2007 before her brief departure. Gelfond earned a bachelor’s degree in elementary education and two master’s degrees, one in Teaching of English to Speakers of Other Languages (TESOL) applied linguistics from Iowa State University, and another in educational leadership from Drake University. Gelfond replaces Mary Minard who retired after serving with DMPS for 35 years.

BRODY MIDDLE SCHOOL

Amy Laug is the new principal at Brody Middle School following seven years of service as the principal at Walnut Street School. Laug started her career at DMPS as a first-grade teacher, eventually becoming an International Baccalaureate coordinator and Dean of Students at Walnut Street School. Laug graduated from the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls, with a bachelor’s degree in elementary and Early Childhood education. She also holds a master’s degree in educational leadership from the University of Iowa in Iowa City. Brody’s former principal, Thomas Hoffman, passed away in June of this year.

WEEKS MIDDLE SCHOOL

Dr. Andrea Johnson joins Des Moines Public Schools from Kenwood Academy High School in Chicago, IL, where she has been an Associate Principal since 2020. Her background includes work as the Special Education Department Chair, Instructional Leadership Team Lead, City-wide Consulting Educator, and school Bilingual Services Coordinator. She has international teaching experience as a Language Arts teacher at Triple C School in the Cayman Islands. Dr. Johnson holds a Doctor of Education degree in Teaching and Learning Disability and Equity in Education from National Louis University in Chicago, IL. She has earned two master’s degrees: one in educational leadership from Roosevelt University in Chicago, IL, and another in Special Education from the University of Illinois at Chicago. She completed her undergraduate studies in English education at Anderson University in Anderson, IN.

VIRTUAL CAMPUS

Praveen Bannikatti will be serving as principal of Virtual Campus where he has served as interim principal/director since 2023. Bannikatti arrived at DMPS in 2008 as a Social Science teacher at North High School and served as an associate principal at North, East, and Roosevelt high schools. Bannikatti holds a Bachelor of Science in psychology from Iowa State University, and two master’s degrees – one in teaching (M.A.T.) from Drake University and another in educational administration from Iowa State University in Ames. Virtual Campus is the state’s first online high school designed and taught by DMPS educators to provide greater equity of access and opportunity for success to all students and is the 6th comprehensive high school in the district.

WALNUT STREET SCHOOL

DMPS will announce soon a new Walnut Street School principal who will step in for Amy Laug who will lead Brody Middle School.