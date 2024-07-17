Just Released

Iowa State Fair Top 3 New Foods Announced

DES MOINES, IA (07/16/2024) (readMedia)– Just announced! A panel of esteemed judges has narrowed down the new food list from 84 to the top three 2024 Iowa State Fair foods. The top three 2024 Iowa State Fair New Foods Finalists are listed below, and Fairgoers can vote during the Fair to officially crown the People’s Choice top new food for the 2024 Iowa State Fair. The 2023 winner was the Deep-Fried Bacon Brisket Mac-n-Cheese Grilled Cheese from What’s Your Cheez.

The TOP 3 2024 Best New Foods, in no particular order:

• Lobster Corn Dog, Destination Grille

• Iowa Sm’Oak’ed Roll, Whatcha Smokin’ BBQ

• Bacon Cheeseburger Egg Roll, Winn & Sara’s Kitchen

Fairgoers can sample the top three finalists along with all the rest of the new foods and cast their vote starting Thursday, August 8 through Wednesday, August 14 at midnight. The winner will be announced Friday, August 16, during the Fair.

The eleven finalists and foods in the Best New Foods contest, in no particular order:

• Deep-Fried Uncrustable PB&J, Bird’s Nest (near the MidAmerican Energy Stage)

• Piggy in a Donut, Biscuit Bar (Grand Ave., West of North Entrance to Varied Industries Building)

• Tipsy Peach, Bubbly Bar & Bistro (Grandfather’s Barn Area)

• Lobster Corn Dog, Destination Grille (West of Jacobson Exhibition Center)

• Dough-chos, Dough Crazy (Outside Perimeter of the Livestock Pavilion)

• Cinnamon Crunch Apple Taco, Iowa Specialty Crop Growers Association (Main Floor of Ag Building, Under SW Stairs)

• Funnel Cake Burger, Jada’s Concessions (North Side of Grand Ave, South of Knapp Stage)

• Party Balls, JR’s SouthPork Ranch (West of Livestock Pavilion)

• Lemonade Donut Drops, The Snack Box (North Side of West Entrance to Pioneer Hall)

• Iowa Sm’Oak’ed Roll, Whatcha Smokin’ BBQ (West of Jacobson Exhibition Center)

• Bacon Cheeseburger Egg Roll, Winn & Sara’s Kitchen (Southwest of Jacobson Exhibition Center)

The Iowa State Fair boasts 200 food locations with traditional favorites and new zany, crazy creations. Some of the vendors participating in the new food contest are new vendors at the Iowa State Fair while others have a long history of making amazing food creations for Iowa State Fairgoers.

New vendors for 2024: Travelin’ Tom’s Coffee and Kona Ice, Dairy Zone, Taco King, Breakfast Bar, Jack Frost Freeze Dried Treats, The Nut Farm, Winn & Sara’s Kitchen, Destination Grille.

Same locations, new ownership: Grandfather’s Barn, Bubbly Bar and Bistro, Bird’s Nest, and the Campground Grocery Store.

NOTE: Congratulations to Barry Vosler on his retirement; although many Fairgoers will miss Crescenti’s at the Fair in 2024, we all wish him the very best!

For a list of all the new and traditional foods at the Fair, visit iowastatefair.org or download the official Iowa State Fair App.