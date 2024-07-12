Just Released

2024 MercyOne House of Mercy Game Show Gala raises more than $434,000

Des Moines, Iowa; July 12, 2024 – The 2024 MercyOne House of Mercy Game Show Gala on Thursday, June 13, was a resounding success, raising more than $434,000 for House of Mercy. This remarkable achievement was made possible by the generous support of our community, with the event being presented by Community Choice Credit Union and produced by MercyOne Des Moines Foundation. The 2024 co-chairs were Aneesa Afroze, MD and Emily Abbas.

Four teams battled it out during three rounds of ‘Des Moines Says,’ a Family Feud-style game show with questions based on life and culture in Des Moines. The gala had over 400 attendees who had the opportunity to donate to advance their favorite team, with the proceeds supporting House of Mercy, one of Iowa’s largest and most comprehensive providers of vital services for persons with substance use disorders. Each team represented a client who benefited from House of Mercy in self-sufficiency programming, mental health, parenting support, and adolescent treatment. Team John (Mental Health) won, with $40,875 pledged toward its team. Teams were comprised of community leader contestants, including the following:

Team Amber (Self-Sufficiency Programming)

Deidre DeJear (Caleo Enterprises)

Abby Delaney (Bankers Trust)

Brandon Fitz (Cushman & Wakefield)

Scott Gojkovich (NCMIC)

Sheri McMichael (Variety – the Children’s Charity)

Christian Schultheis, MD (Mission Cancer + Blood)

Team John (Mental Health)

Anthony Borich (Athene)

Kelley Bucher (Casey’s)

Liz Lidgett (Liz Lidgett Gallery and Design)

Jason Meyers, MD (MercyOne Iowa Heart)

Nick Renkoski (Choice Creative)

Grant Tucker (R&R Realty)

Team Mary (Parenting Support)

Brooke Cook (Community Representative)

Bruce Hughes, MD (MercyOne Ruan Neurology)

Jeff Johannsen (Community Choice Credit Union)

Skylar Mayberry-Mayes, PhD (Grand View University – Jacobson Institute)

Lauren Patrick, DDS (University Dental Group)

Julie Elder Wood (Des Moines Christian School)

Team Will (Adolescent Treatment)

Mary Coffin (PivotPoint Consulting)

Adreain Henry, OD, EdD (Mercy College of Health Sciences)

Jacob Repp (Principal)

Gavin Scroggin (Graham Construction)

Marty Walsh (Walsh Door & Security)

Therese Wielage (Merchants Bonding Company)

Established in 2010, the Gala has raised more than $4.4 million for MercyOne House of Mercy. In the fiscal year 2023, the organization served over 2,100 clients through recovery, halfway housing, permanent housing, adolescent group living, substance abuse and mental health treatment.