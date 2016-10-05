Listen with open minds10/5/2016
I’ve heard some discouraging remarks since Hillary fell ill — but wait. Most conclusions are not easily or wisely jumped to. Let’s take some time off the voter-decision trail and let Hillary heal. Maybe we could see things a little differently if we know the down-to-earth realization of the truth that everyone is apt to suffer health problems. So we can leave it alone. Both candidates should have a chance to further prove themselves, to voice their opinions and to hopefully explain to us why they believe the party they represent would be better equipped to govern, instead of taking their time and ours to badmouth those who have served in the past. That kind of talk serves no profitable purpose for anyone as I see it. If we loyal Americans try to really listen with open minds, we may make a better choice.
Harriet Hamilton
Des Moines
Clintons playing doctor
The country must surely be relieved with the announcement by the hokey ex-president Bill Clinton, playing doctor again, that spouse Hillary, the other pathological liar in the family, is healthy and “looking like a million.” Never mind nosedives walking up steps and fainting spells, she’s ready and raring to continue blazing the campaign trail with her legendary foul mouth and her acid personality.
Dave Adkins
Des Moines
Small potatoes
Like Bernie Sanders, I really don’t understand why the Hillary Clinton opposition is making such a big deal of her emails. Compared with other scandals in our federal government, this one is really small potatoes.
Small potatoes when compared to the scandals involving President Warren G. Harding in 1923. He took a summer train trip West to avoid the breaking news of the Teapot Dome Scandal and others, which caused several of his cabinet members to be sent to jail. And there were leaks about his two mistresses and a love child, which would have been fatal to his career and reputation.
Small potatoes when compared to the secret relationship of Franklin Delano Roosevelt and his mistress, Lucy Mercer, present at his death in Warm Springs, Georgia, in 1945.
Small potatoes when compared to the lies of the Eisenhower Administration concerning the U-2 spy plane incident in 1960. Ike got caught red-handed in a lie when the Soviets presented the wreckage of the plane and a live pilot, Francis Gary Powers.
Small potatoes when compared to the secret health problems of John F. Kennedy.
Small potatoes when compared to the sins of the Nixon White House and the Watergate Scandal.
Small potatoes when compared with Ronald Reagan’s intentional violation of the will of Congress in the Iran-Contra Affair, an impeachable offense.
Small potatoes when Bill Clinton lied to Congress and the American people and lost his right to practice law.
Small potatoes when George W. Bush lied about weapons of mass destruction. Jesus Christ has never been president.
The closest anybody came was Jimmy Carter, and what a disaster that was. He should have taken Machiavelli as his role model. I hope that Hillary Clinton does when she becomes president. n
Gary Thelen
West Des Moines
|CLARIFICATION
In our September 2016 OUR VIEW column, we stated that The Des Moines Register’s “USA TODAY BEST: DES MOINES METRO” readers’ poll only had categories with paid advertising in it and that businesses had to write checks to the Register to be listed on the ballot. Register publisher David Chivers says some categories in the poll actually don’t have paid advertisers, but he admits that those who write checks are automatically included on the drop-down menu while others can be written in. In other words, yes, their poll is loaded.
November 27, 2016 9:30 am
Fake news is in the news. It’s sin? Bogus stories burning thru the infoverse constructed to make fuzzy and grey the accepted black and white truths of BIG MEDIA. It’s creators proclaimed as fakers, creeps, and anarchists with or without a definite political or social agenda. They could just be money making scamsters pulling in big coin from ad sales; profit is always a motivator for specious activity.
They spread discord and lies. Trollers are accused of taking bits of real new stories and pumping them up with innuendo, slurs, and rumor. These boffins of b.s. are the scourge of BIG MEDIA and it’s manifest destiny to be the one source of all that is deemed relevant to the republic.
Fake news, a genuine concern or a continuation of loose narrative and suspect import. Real, mainstream news, however, has long been collusive in delivering of poorly sourced news and sloppy reporting.. It’s record of thinly vetted stories is encyclopedic. A brief online search of the Wars and their supposed causes will keep one reading till the next century. Politician Ron Paul has posted a list of Big Media’s most famed reporters/news readers often blabbering fake news or no r news stories. Wolf Blitzer, George Stephanopoulos, and Chuck Todd make his checklist. CNN recently trolled their own credibility. This vaguely honorable institution showed a video of an irate man at an anti-Trump rally barking partisan invective at the election results. Sadly, for CNN, this incensed millennial protestor was a CNN cameraman enjoying his fifteen seconds of fame. Shame on Cable News Networks big honcho Jeff Zucker.
Fake news will be sorted out by people only after due diligence in double checking and cross referencing stories and conflating them with common sense. This will take time-not that much-and effort for those lazy news consumers who live a world of sound bites and Twitter dribbling.
February 3, 2017 11:33 am
To:
The Most Reverend Richard Pates, Bishop of the Diocese of Des Moines
The Most Reverend R. Walker Nickless, Bishop of the Diocese of Sioux City
The Most Reverend Martin J. Amos, Bishop of the Diocese of Davenport
The Most Reverend Michael Own Jackels, Archbishop of the Archdiocese of Dubuque
An open letter to the Iowa Roman Catholic Hierarchy.
In past years, Planned Parenthood has provided medical services to low income women across the United States. According to Fact Check.Org, Some of the services provided by Planned Parenthood in 2013 included:
1. 4.5 million tests and treatments for sexually transmitted infections
2. 3.6 million contraception related services
3. 935,573 cancer screenings including breast exams and pap smears
4. 1.1 million pregnancy tests and prenatal services
5. 17,817 men and women received medical services including services for low income pregnant women through the Women, Infants, and Children federal program.
Tweet by D’Angelo Gore posted on 09-15-15, Planned Parenthood Services
The Republican controlled Congress is poised to defund Planned Parenthood. The Iowa Senate has already passed a bill defunding Planned Parenthood. Millions of low income women will lose the services once provided by Planned Parenthood. Without those services, many women will not have the benefit of early cancer screening which could save lives.
The Roman Catholic Hierarchy spent years working to defund Planned Parenthood because a small portion of Planned Parenthood services involve abortions. Given the dire need of low income women for the services provided by Planned Parenthood, somebody must step in the void. I urge the Iowa Roman Catholic Hierarchy to meet its biblical obligations by declaring it is a moral imperative that Catholic medical providers across the nation and in Iowa fill the void and provide the lost services. Anything less, would be a failure of their obligation to proclaim and live the gospels:
Give justice to the weak and the fatherless; maintain the right of the afflicted and the destitute. Rescue the weak and the needy; deliver them from the hand of the wicked.”
Psalm 82:34
Charles Lavorato
3662 Ingersoll
Des Moines, Iowa 50312
c_lavorato_123@msn.com