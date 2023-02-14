The Culture Buzz

Greetings, Cultural Catalysts:

From Iowa’s cultural epicenter, MainFrame Studios at 900 Keosauqua Way in Des Moines, comes your Listener-supported Community Voice, the Award-Winning independent radio station, KFMG-LP 98.9 FM (streaming simultaneously at www.kfmg.org), bringing you music, literature & cultural content.

– John Busbee for The Culture Buzz

The Culture Buzz Podcast Library – https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz

2014 Iowa Governor’s Award for Partnership & Collaboration in the Arts

2018 – voted Best Local Talk Radio Show

www.TheCultureBuzz.com



Quote of the Week

“The books that the world calls immoral are books that show the world its own shame.” – Oscar Wilde (1854-1900) an Irish poet and playwright, in The Picture of Dorian Gray

Curious about my primary source for reliable quotes? Visit Mardy Grothe’s exceptional, free resource, Dr. Mardy’s Dictionary of Metaphorical Quotations – https://www.drmardy.com/dmdmq/



Newsletter content:

Special Cultural Headline news

I. Guests on this week’s show;

II. Performance Arts (Greater Des Moines/Iowa);

III. Visual Arts (Greater Des Moines/Iowa);

IV. Auditions and other Opportunities (Greater Des Moines/Iowa);

V. Planning ahead;

VI. Author events (Greater Des Moines/Iowa);

VII. Best-sellers, life resource books, Greater Des Moines performing arts organizations, Central Iowa indie book stores, cultural exploration resources, health & welfare resources



Special cultural headline news –

Pyramid Theatre Company/Des Moines Community Playhouse collaboration of August Wilson’s The Piano Lesson feature in this month’s Cityview “Center Stage” column

https://www.dmcityview.com/center-stage/2023/02/01/dynamic-august-wilson-play-collaboration-anchors-february-offerings/



https://www.dmcityview.com/center-stage/2023/02/01/dynamic-august-wilson-play-collaboration-anchors-february-offerings/ Des Moines Botanical Garden’s Botanical Blues Sundays thru Mar 26.

Sunday shows at 1:00 and 3:00 PM, this Winter tradition has entertained and delighted audiences for years as the best Iowa musicians share the organic intimacy of this wonderful destination for an experience sure to dispel the winter blues. Tickets at the door only, until capacity is reached. DMBG Members can enjoy free access. https://www.dmbotanicalgarden.com/events/botanical-blues/

Sunday shows at 1:00 and 3:00 PM, this Winter tradition has entertained and delighted audiences for years as the best Iowa musicians share the organic intimacy of this wonderful destination for an experience sure to dispel the winter blues. Tickets at the door only, until capacity is reached. DMBG Members can enjoy free access. https://www.dmbotanicalgarden.com/events/botanical-blues/ Have you ever wanted to help produce an indie film?

David Detlefs is the owner of Vagrant Fear Productions in Ames Iowa. He is producing our movie and are looking for pledges on our kickstarter. Would you consider a small pledge to help our movie be the best it can be? Thank you. https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/1583498651/the-safest-place-in-the-cosmos-a-horror-film-about-love?ref=project_build

I. This week’s guests on The Culture Buzz –

11:00 AM – Historian Mike Rowley has launched an ambitious project to celebrate the 175 th anniversary of Des Moines’ oldest cemetery: Woodland Cemetery. Rich in history, this September a day will be designated to invite Iowans to stroll through the cemetery and experience reenactors, storytellers, historians and more bring the history of the pioneers and community-builders, as well as a surprisingly diverse population, come to life. For more information, to volunteer time in developing some of these stories, please contact Mike directly at MJR1825@gmail.com.

– Historian Mike Rowley has launched an ambitious project to celebrate the 175 anniversary of Des Moines’ oldest cemetery: Woodland Cemetery. Rich in history, this September a day will be designated to invite Iowans to stroll through the cemetery and experience reenactors, storytellers, historians and more bring the history of the pioneers and community-builders, as well as a surprisingly diverse population, come to life. For more information, to volunteer time in developing some of these stories, please contact Mike directly at MJR1825@gmail.com. 11:18 AM – Roxana Arama brings a seasoned skill to her debut novel, Extreme Vetting , as she broaches the realities immigrants are often confronted with in trying to re-establish themselves in a new country and into a new life. Roxana shares wonderful insights into her novel. “Roxana Arama is that rare thriller author who not only writes to entertain but also move the world toward a better place.” — Karen Hugg , author of The Forgetting Flower and The Dark Petals of Provence https://roxanaarama.com/

– Roxana Arama brings a seasoned skill to her debut novel, , as she broaches the realities immigrants are often confronted with in trying to re-establish themselves in a new country and into a new life. Roxana shares wonderful insights into her novel. https://roxanaarama.com/ 11:34 AM – With a deft penchant for infusing his written word with cinematic allure, Burt Weissbourd delivers his eagerly anticipated sequel, Rough Justice , to readers who immediately bonded with his protagonist, Callie James, in the series debut, Danger in Plain Sight . Listen as Burt shares glimpses into his creative process. “Weissbourd’s novels are always well plotted and there are a lot of great surprises here. What is next level about this excellent new book is the character work. You think you are reading a taut thriller only to realize you are watching a family healing from tragedy. I highly recommend this book. Fans of Weissbourd know what I’m talking about. First time readers? Well, you’re in for a wild ride.” —Jacob Epstein, writer and executive story editor Hill Street Blues, writer LA Law https://burtweissbourd.com/

– With a deft penchant for infusing his written word with cinematic allure, Burt Weissbourd delivers his eagerly anticipated sequel, , to readers who immediately bonded with his protagonist, Callie James, in the series debut, . Listen as Burt shares glimpses into his creative process. https://burtweissbourd.com/ 11:51 AM – One of this show’s most memorable guests was Lee Shaw, and incomparable jazz pianist who performed in Des Moines more than once thanks to Abe Goldstein’s Jazz at Caspe Terrace series. Here she is performing “Lonely Town.”

– One of this show’s most memorable guests was Lee Shaw, and incomparable jazz pianist who performed in Des Moines more than once thanks to Abe Goldstein’s Jazz at Caspe Terrace series. Here she is performing “Lonely Town.” 11:58 AM – Esteemed poet Jennifer Perrine reads her “If Life Gives You Lemons, Make Lemonade.” https://www.jenniferperrine.org/

– Esteemed poet Jennifer Perrine reads her “If Life Gives You Lemons, Make Lemonade.” https://www.jenniferperrine.org/ 12:00 PM – The 2023 DSM Book Festival is revving up for another memorable day of literary immersion on Sat Mar 25, and Greater Des Moines Partnership Director of Events, Amelia Klatt, shares an overview of the event and how interested persons can volunteer to contribute to its success. https://www.dsmpartnership.com/dsmbookfestival/

– The 2023 DSM Book Festival is revving up for another memorable day of literary immersion on Sat Mar 25, and Greater Des Moines Partnership Director of Events, Amelia Klatt, shares an overview of the event and how interested persons can volunteer to contribute to its success. https://www.dsmpartnership.com/dsmbookfestival/ 12:11 PM – The Kate Goldman Children’s Theatre prepares for its next offering, sure to delight young and old alike – The Hundred Dresses . Listen as lead actress Haddy Dixon, who plays Wanda, and Jessica Van Essen, the costume designer, lead a lively discussion of this wonderful show, set in the 1930s. “Central Iowa is indeed fortunate to have such a stellar children’s theatre program as the Kate Goldman Children’s Theatre to entice, nurture and encourage next generations of patrons, performers and community contributors. They never take their status for granted, and always strive to make the next day better than the previous.” – The Culture Buzz https://www.dmplayhouse.com/events/the-hundred-dresses/

– The Kate Goldman Children’s Theatre prepares for its next offering, sure to delight young and old alike – . Listen as lead actress Haddy Dixon, who plays Wanda, and Jessica Van Essen, the costume designer, lead a lively discussion of this wonderful show, set in the 1930s. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/events/the-hundred-dresses/ 12:26 PM – Chris Bohjalian’s career is filled with a wondrous variety of storytelling, through print and film. He shares insights into his new novel, The Lioness , where he shares his thoughts about finally writing a story based on one of his loves, Hollywood. “I had never told a story about Hollywood before,” he confesses, and expands with wonderful insights about this book (now optioned) and his smash success book, The Flight Attendant, which became a popular series on HBO Max. “Bohjalian, one of our finest storytellers, weaves his spellbinding magic.” — The Boston Globe https://chrisbohjalian.com/

– Chris Bohjalian’s career is filled with a wondrous variety of storytelling, through print and film. He shares insights into his new novel, , where he shares his thoughts about finally writing a story based on one of his loves, Hollywood. “I had never told a story about Hollywood before,” https://chrisbohjalian.com/ 12:43 PM – The next visit from a touring Broadway show at Des Moines Performing Arts is Feb 7-19. SIX the Musical, the multiple award-winning musical that has enchanted audiences since it first took to the stage, dynamically fills the Civic Center performing hall. Amina Faye (who portrays Jane Seymour) brings her lively energy to a conversation, providing peeks into the tight-knit family of this national touring production. “SIX “TOTALLY RULES!”” (Critic’s Pick) – The New York Times “Exactly the kind of energizing, inspirational illumination this town aches for!” – The Washington Post https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/events/six/

II. Performance Arts

Class Act Productions (CAP Theatre, Altoona). Feb 17-26. Singin’ in the Rain Jr. https://www.captheatre.org/main/singin-in-the-rain/

(CAP Theatre, Altoona). Feb 17-26. https://www.captheatre.org/main/singin-in-the-rain/ Celtic Music Association . The Drowsy Lads . Sat Feb 18. 8:00-10:00 PM. Franklin Junior High, 4801 Franklin Ave, Des Moines. https://www.thecma.org/concerts/the-drowsy-lads

. The Drowsy Lads Sat Feb 18. 8:00-10:00 PM. Franklin Junior High, 4801 Franklin Ave, Des Moines. https://www.thecma.org/concerts/the-drowsy-lads Ames Town & Gown . 34 th Annual Town & Gown Musicale, Sat Feb 18, 7:00 PM. St. John’s by the Campus Episcopal Church, 2338 Lincoln Way. Tickets $50/adults; $15/students. www.amestownandgown.org and at the door

. 34 Annual Town & Gown Musicale, Sat Feb 18, 7:00 PM. St. John’s by the Campus Episcopal Church, 2338 Lincoln Way. Tickets $50/adults; $15/students. www.amestownandgown.org and at the door Tallgrass Theatre Company . Thru Feb 19. God of Carnage . https://tallgrasstheatre.thundertix.com/events/198007

. Thru Feb 19. . https://tallgrasstheatre.thundertix.com/events/198007 Des Moines Performing Arts . Thru Feb 19. SIX the Musical . https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/events/six/

. Thru Feb 19. . https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/events/six/ Pyramid Theatre Company & Des Moines Community Playhouse . Thru Feb 19. The Piano Lesson . https://www.dmplayhouse.com/events/the-piano-lesson/

. Thru Feb 19. . https://www.dmplayhouse.com/events/the-piano-lesson/ Kate Goldman Children’s Theatre – Des Moines Community Playhouse . Feb 24-Mar 12. The Hundred Dresses . https://www.dmplayhouse.com/events/the-hundred-dresses/

. Feb 24-Mar 12. . https://www.dmplayhouse.com/events/the-hundred-dresses/ Crossroads of Iowa . Celtic Music concert. Crossroads of Iowa will host ClearJoy Music for a fundraising Celtic Concert, Sat Mar 4, 7:00pm at Windsor Presbyterian Church, 6301 University Avenue, Windsor Heights. For questions, email Ruth at ruth.crossroads@gmail.com or text 515-633-7968. www.crossroadsofiowa.org

. Celtic Music concert. Crossroads of Iowa will host ClearJoy Music for a fundraising Celtic Concert, Sat Mar 4, 7:00pm at Windsor Presbyterian Church, 6301 University Avenue, Windsor Heights. For questions, email Ruth at ruth.crossroads@gmail.com or text 515-633-7968. www.crossroadsofiowa.org Central Iowa Wind Ensemble. Myths & Legends. Sun Mar 5 at 3 p.m. Small Auditorium/Franklin Theater, Franklin Jr. High Events Center – 48th & Franklin, Des Moines. ADMISSION: FREE! Tickets are required for all events. Available at www.ciwe.org

III. Visual Arts – Exhibitions

Clive Public Library. Mary Kline-Misol’s Celebrating Story: Selections from The Suffrage Project and The Carver Commissions at the Clive Public Library thru Apr 20. https://www.cityofclive.com/library/calendar.php?view=day&month=03&day=01&year=2023&calendar=&id=662

Mary Kline-Misol’s at the Clive Public Library thru Apr 20. https://www.cityofclive.com/library/calendar.php?view=day&month=03&day=01&year=2023&calendar=&id=662 Moberg Gallery . Ukraine’22 Project , a new series of paintings by Scott Charles Ross. https://moberggallery.com/exhibition/scr-ukraine22project/

. , a new series of paintings by Scott Charles Ross. https://moberggallery.com/exhibition/scr-ukraine22project/ Heritage Art Gallery . Old School, New School . An exploration in printmaking curated by Robert Schulte. Feb 6-Mar 31. Opening reception Feb 9, 6:30-8:30 PM. http://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/current-show#old-school-new-school

. . An exploration in printmaking curated by Robert Schulte. Feb 6-Mar 31. Opening reception Feb 9, 6:30-8:30 PM. http://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/current-show#old-school-new-school Des Moines Art Center . Postcards: Recent Photography Acquisitions to the Art Center’s Collection. Thru Apr 16. https://desmoinesartcenter.org/art/exhibitions/postcards/

. Thru Apr 16. https://desmoinesartcenter.org/art/exhibitions/postcards/ Heritage Art Gallery . February 9th from 6:30-8:30 to celebrate Iowa printmakers and explore printmaking’s fascinating history. Printmaking is an ever-evolving medium and can be complicated to define. Woodcut, dating back to 200 BCE, remains popular with contemporary artists. But with advances in commercial printing, printmakers are also embracing new methods and applying them on a smaller scale of image-making. Today, printmakers are even combining new and old techniques, like creating woodcuts with lasers. Our upcoming show, “Old School New School,”

. February 9th from 6:30-8:30 to celebrate Iowa printmakers and explore printmaking’s fascinating history. Printmaking is an ever-evolving medium and can be complicated to define. Woodcut, dating back to 200 BCE, remains popular with contemporary artists. But with advances in commercial printing, printmakers are also embracing new methods and applying them on a smaller scale of image-making. Today, printmakers are even combining new and old techniques, like creating woodcuts with lasers. Our upcoming show, “Old School New School,” Des Moines Art Center. 75 Years of Iowa Art. Feb 11 – May 7. https://desmoinesartcenter.org/art/exhibitions/art-center/

IV. Visual Arts – Galleries & Found Space Exhibition Sites

1. Des Moines Art Center . 2 Re-connect with old favorites on exhibit from their permanent collection. Explore the constantly changing exhibits, from staff-curated to international, always ready to stimulate the imagination and senses. Always open (except holidays), always free. https://desmoinesartcenter.org/

. Re-connect with old favorites on exhibit from their permanent collection. Explore the constantly changing exhibits, from staff-curated to international, always ready to stimulate the imagination and senses. Always open (except holidays), always free. https://desmoinesartcenter.org/ 2. Brunnier Art Museum. Ames. 2 This is the flagship for the University Museums, a treasure trove of visual arts immersion on the Iowa State University campus, which includes the Christian Petersen Art Museum, The Farm House Museum, the Anderson Sculpture Garden and the Art on Campus Collection. https://www.museums.iastate.edu/visit/brunnier-art-museum

https://www.museums.iastate.edu/visit/brunnier-art-museum 3. The Grinnell College Museum of Art. Grinnell. 2 https://www.grinnell.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/museum

https://www.grinnell.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/museum 4. 2AU. West Des Moines. 1,2 http://www.2aulimited.com/

http://www.2aulimited.com/ 5. Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden. Des Moines 2 I added this destination for its unique value as a “living gallery,” where the constantly changing floral exhibitions entice and delight. https://www.dmbotanicalgarden.com/

https://www.dmbotanicalgarden.com/ 6. Heritage Art Gallery. 2 Des Moines. http://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/

7. Hoyt Sherman Place Art Gallery. 2 Des Moines. https://hoytsherman.org/gallery/

https://hoytsherman.org/gallery/ 8. Kavanaugh Art Gallery. West Des Moines. 1,2 https://kavanaughgallery.com/

https://kavanaughgallery.com/ 9. Kunzler Studios. West Des Moines. 1,2 kunzlerstudios.com

kunzlerstudios.com 10. Liz Lidgett Gallery + Design. Des Moines. https://www.lizlidgett.com/

https://www.lizlidgett.com/ 11. Moberg Gallery. Des Moines. 2 https://moberggallery.com/

https://moberggallery.com/ 12. Olson-Larsen Galleries. West Des Moines. 1,2 https://olsonlarsen.com/

https://olsonlarsen.com/ 13. Polk County Heritage Gallery. Des Moines. 2 http://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/

http://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/ 14. Ritual Café. Des Moines. 2 https://www.facebook.com/ritualcafedesmoines/

https://www.facebook.com/ritualcafedesmoines/ 15. Zanzibar’s Coffee Adventure. Des Moines. 2 https://www.facebook.com/ZanzibarsCoffeeAdventure/

1Visit these galleries open during semi-annual Historic Valley Junction Gallery Nights.

2Check website for current exhibitions.

V. Auditions, Volunteer, and other Enhancement Opportunities

Ankeny Community Theatre . Marjorie Prime . Sun Feb 19 4:00 PM; Mon Feb 20 6:00 PM. https://www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com/marjorie-prime.html

. . Sun Feb 19 4:00 PM; Mon Feb 20 6:00 PM. https://www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com/marjorie-prime.html Tallgrass Theatre Company. Wonder of the World . Sun Feb 26, Mon Feb 27 at 7:00 PM. https://tallgrasstheatre.org/audition/

. Sun Feb 26, Mon Feb 27 at 7:00 PM. https://tallgrasstheatre.org/audition/ Kate Goldman Children’s Theatre – Des Moines Community Playhouse . How I Became a Pirate . Mon Feb 27, 6:00 PM. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/auditions/how-i-became-a-pirate/

– . . Mon Feb 27, 6:00 PM. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/auditions/how-i-became-a-pirate/ Ankeny Community Theatre . https://www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com/audition.html

. https://www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com/audition.html Carousel Theatre of Indianola . https://carouseltheatre.org/?page_id=344

. https://carouseltheatre.org/?page_id=344 Class Act Productions (CAP). http://www.captheatre.org/main/expect/

http://www.captheatre.org/main/expect/ Des Moines Community Playhouse. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/audition-2/

https://www.dmplayhouse.com/audition-2/ Des Moines Performing Arts . https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/

. https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/ Des Moines Young Artists Theatre. https://www.dmyat.org/

https://www.dmyat.org/ Iowa Shakespeare Experience . https://www.iowashakespeare.org/

. https://www.iowashakespeare.org/ Iowa Stage Theatre Company . https://www.iowastage.org/audition

. https://www.iowastage.org/audition Pyramid Theatre Company . http://pyramidtheatre.org/

. http://pyramidtheatre.org/ Tallgrass Theatre Company. https://tallgrasstheatre.org/audition/

https://tallgrasstheatre.org/audition/ Urbandale Community Theatre. https://urbandaletheatre.com/get-involved/

VI. Planning ahead

Terrace Hill “Tea & Talk” Series beginning Feb 4. 2:00 PM each Sat event. $10/event. Tickets are available at https://teaandtalkseries.eventbrite.com, or by calling the Terrace Hill office at 515-281-7205. Feb 11 – John David Thompson, Iowa Poems 175. Feb 18 – Melissa Burdick, Brenton Arboretum. Feb 25 – Elvin McDonald, How a Kid from OKRA-home Became an Iowan.

Des Moines Metro Opera – Mar 3, 6-9 PM. Des Moines Metro Opera reveals the 2023 date of its annual signature fundraiser: The Wine, Food & Beer Showcase. The highly anticipated event, which supports the company’s award-winning educational and community engagement programming, will be on March 3, 2023, from 6-9 p.m. at the Downtown DSM Marriott. https://desmoinesmetroopera.org/events/event-254/

VII. Between the covers – author/book events worth noting:

Beaverdale Books – Joy Neal Kidney, Feb 20, 6:30 PM. Leora’s Early Years: Guthrie County Roots

– Joy Neal Kidney, Feb 20, 6:30 PM. Beaverdale Books – Mary Potter Kenyon, Mar 6, 6:30-8:00 PM (rescheduled event). Called to Be Creative workshop and booksigning.

– Mary Potter Kenyon, Mar 6, 6:30-8:00 PM (rescheduled event). workshop and booksigning. Beaverdale Books – Mike Triggs, Mar 13, 6:30 PM. You Can’t Make This $#!+ Up!: Retail Politics like you’ve never seen it before!

Recurring bookstore events –

Beaverdale Books – Hunter’s Classics Book Club (2 nd Tue, 7:00 PM); Beaverdale Book Browsers Club (2 nd Thu, 6:30 PM); Urbandale UCC Book Club (3 rd Thu); Books and Bonbons (3 rd Thu, 7:00 PM); Environmental Bok Club (3 rd Sat); Mystery Book Club (4 th Tue, 7:00 PM)

– Hunter’s Classics Book Club (2 Tue, 7:00 PM); Beaverdale Book Browsers Club (2 Thu, 6:30 PM); Urbandale UCC Book Club (3 Thu); Books and Bonbons (3 Thu, 7:00 PM); Environmental Bok Club (3 Sat); Mystery Book Club (4 Tue, 7:00 PM) Storyhouse Bookpub – Storytimes (Saturdays 11:00 AM)

– Storytimes (Saturdays 11:00 AM) Dogeared Books – Dog-Eared official book club (one Thu/month, 10-11 AM); Between the Covers (one Sat/month, 7-8 PM); Women from Other Words book club (one Mon/month 5-6 PM); Translation book club (one Fri/month, 7-8 PM); Books & Beverages – the book club experience without the commitment (one Thu/month, 6-7 PM)



Beaverdale Books provides their Top Ten sellers list, updated each month. http://www.beaverdalebooks.com/

1. The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times, Michelle Obama

2. Demon Copperhead, Barbara Kingsolver

3. And There Was Light: Abraham Lincoln and the American Struggle, Jon Meacham

4. The Revolutionary: Samuel Adams, Stacy Schiff

5. An Indigenous Peoples’ History of the United States, Roxanne Dunbar-Ortiz

6. Diper Överlöde (Diary of a Wimpy Kid 17), Jeff Kinney

7. Liberation Day: Stories, George Saunders

8. Horse, Geraldine Brooks

9. Desert Star, Michael Connelly

10. Song of the Cell: An Exploration of Medicine and the New Human, Siddhartha

Mukherjee

Plus, some great Iowa author titles to add to your library:

The Lincoln Highway in Iowa: A History, Darcy Daugherty Maulsby*

Baking Blue Ribbons: Stories and Recipes from the Iowa State Fair Competitions,

Kay Fenton Smith* and Carol McGarvey*

Omari’s Big Tree and the Mighty Djembe, Abena Sankofa Imhotep*

The Leora’s Letters Dexter Trilogy, Joy Neal Kidney* (3 books, each sold separately)

*Iowa Author!

Highlighted author names indicate interviews are in The Culture Buzz Podcast Library.

Please visit: https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz

VIII. Life Resource books worth your consideration

HAS YOUR CHILD BEEN TRAUMATIZED? How to Know and What to do to Promote Healing and Recovery. Melissa Goldberg-Mintz, PhD. “In this era of exposure to violence of all types, this book represents a critical step forward in equipping parents to recognize the signs and symptoms of trauma. It also guides parents to develop a step-by-step approach for helping their child recover. A welcome, important contribution for parents worldwide.” —Terence M. Keane, PhD, Professor and Assistant Dean for Research, Boston University School of Medicine https://melissagoldbergmintz.com/ From Horror to Hope: Recognizing and Preventing the Health Impacts of War by Barry S. Levy MD. This meticulously researched book adds Dr. Levy’s career of understanding and study on these issues, creating the most comprehensive understanding on this topic, while giving hope for a future with less or no war. https://global.oup.com/academic/product/from-horror-to-hope-9780197558645?cc=us&lang=en& The Exceptional Professional: What You Need to Know to Grow Your Career is an info-packed gem from Callista Gould. https://cultureandmanners.com/ Check out insightful interviews in The Culture Buzz Podcast Library at https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz

Performing Arts Organizations

Please check in advance regarding any scheduled performances, exhibitions, museum visits, etc.

Ankeny Community Theatre –

www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com; Facebook: Ankeny Community Theatre

www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com; Facebook: Ankeny Community Theatre Ballet Des Moines –

https://www.balletdesmoines.org/

https://www.balletdesmoines.org/ Carousel Theatre of Indianola –

www.carouseltheatre.org; Facebook: Carousel Theatre Indianola

www.carouseltheatre.org; Facebook: Carousel Theatre Indianola Central Iowa Wind Ensemble –

https://www.facebook.com/CentralIowaWindEnsemble/

https://www.facebook.com/CentralIowaWindEnsemble/ Civic Music Association –

https://civicmusic.org/

https://civicmusic.org/ Class Act Productions –

www.captheatre.org; Facebook: CAP Theatre

www.captheatre.org; Facebook: CAP Theatre Des Moines Community Playhouse/Kate Goldman Theatre –

www.dmplayhouse.com; Facebook: DMPlayhouse

www.dmplayhouse.com; Facebook: DMPlayhouse Des Moines Metro Opera –

https://desmoinesmetroopera.org/

https://desmoinesmetroopera.org/ Des Moines Performing Arts/Temple Theater/Stoner Studio Theater –

featuring an eclectic mix of Broadway national tours, symphony, music and more

www.desmoinesperformingarts.org; Facebook: Des Moines Performing Arts

featuring an eclectic mix of Broadway national tours, symphony, music and more www.desmoinesperformingarts.org; Facebook: Des Moines Performing Arts Des Moines Symphony –

https://www.dmsymphony.org/

https://www.dmsymphony.org/ Des Moines Young Artists’ Theatre –

www.dmyat.org; Facebook: DM Young Artists Theatre

www.dmyat.org; Facebook: DM Young Artists Theatre Hoyt Sherman Place Theatre – featuring an eclectic mix of music, comedy, dance and more

https://hoytsherman.org/calendar/events/#all

https://hoytsherman.org/calendar/events/#all Iowa Shakespeare Experience –

www.iowashakespeare.org; Facebook: Iowa Shakespeare Experience

www.iowashakespeare.org; Facebook: Iowa Shakespeare Experience Iowa Stage Theatre Company –

www.iowastage.org; Facebook: Iowa Stage Theatre Company

www.iowastage.org; Facebook: Iowa Stage Theatre Company Pyramid Theatre Company –

www.pyramidtheatre.org; Facebook: Pyramid Theatre Company

www.pyramidtheatre.org; Facebook: Pyramid Theatre Company Tallgrass Theatre Company –

www.tallgrasstheatre.org; Facebook: Tallgrass Theatre Company

www.tallgrasstheatre.org; Facebook: Tallgrass Theatre Company Urbandale Community Theatre –

www.urbandaletheatre.com; Facebook: Urbandale Community Theatre

Greater Des Moines/Central Iowa Independent Book Stores:

The Culture Buzz encourages you to visit your local independent book store regularly. Check these sites, as their calendars are always filled with enticing activities and news.

Beaverdale Books , Des Moines. http://www.beaverdalebooks.com/

, Des Moines. http://www.beaverdalebooks.com/ Storyhouse Bookpub , Des Moines Historic East Village. https://storyhousebookpub.com/

, Des Moines Historic East Village. https://storyhousebookpub.com/ Pageturners Bookstore , Indianola. http://www.pageturnersbookstore.com/

, Indianola. http://www.pageturnersbookstore.com/ Dog-eared Books , Ames. https://dogearedbooksames.com/

, Ames. https://dogearedbooksames.com/ Artisan Gallery 218 , Historic Valley Junction, West Des Moines (select author events), http://www.artisangallery218.com/

, Historic Valley Junction, West Des Moines (select author events), http://www.artisangallery218.com/ Read a Book Nook , Marshalltown. https://read-a-book-nook.business.site/

, Marshalltown. https://read-a-book-nook.business.site/ Book Vault , Oskaloosa. https://bookvault.indielite.org/

, Oskaloosa. https://bookvault.indielite.org/ Pella Books , Pella. https://pellabooks.com/

, Pella. https://pellabooks.com/ Prairie Lights Books & Cafe, Iowa City. https://www.prairielights.com/

Cultural Exploration Resources:

The Culture Buzz will begin including carefully vetted but comprehensive listings where you can do some advance online exploration before scheduling destinations in the region. These are two great websites to know about:

The Culture Buzz – John Busbee and associates encourage cultural adventures with a comprehensive overview of what The Culture Buzz delivers. An archive library of favorite interviews is on the website, and all recent interviews can be found at

The Culture Buzz Podcast Library – https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz

Website – http://www.TheCultureBuzz.com/

– John Busbee and associates encourage cultural adventures with a comprehensive overview of what The Culture Buzz delivers. An archive library of favorite interviews is on the website, and all recent interviews can be found at The Culture Buzz Podcast Library – https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz Website – http://www.TheCultureBuzz.com/ Gentle Guide to Theater – Timothy Rose renews his insights and information about the Central Iowa theatre scene with his new website. This site is anchored by the most navigable, informative calendar of upcoming things theatrical in this region. www.gentleguidetheatre.com

– Timothy Rose renews his insights and information about the Central Iowa theatre scene with his new website. This site is anchored by the most navigable, informative calendar of upcoming things theatrical in this region. www.gentleguidetheatre.com Center Stage – This Cityview monthly column covers feature stories about Central Iowa’s theatre scene. Distributed throughout the region and available online. Current column: https://www.dmcityview.com/center-stage

– This monthly column covers feature stories about Central Iowa’s theatre scene. Distributed throughout the region and available online. Current column: https://www.dmcityview.com/center-stage Cityview – Central Iowa’s monthly printed and continually updated online resource to all things happening in your community, from arts & culture, to music, to civic and political discourse, to fascinating columnists and stories. Cityview is the reliable source for keeping you informed and engaged in the Greater Des Moines community and beyond. https://www.dmcityview.com/

– Central Iowa’s monthly printed and continually updated online resource to all things happening in your community, from arts & culture, to music, to civic and political discourse, to fascinating columnists and stories. is the reliable source for keeping you informed and engaged in the Greater Des Moines community and beyond. https://www.dmcityview.com/ Art Week Des Moines – this annual, community/neighborhood celebration of the arts happens in several Greater Des Moines communities during the week leading up to the Des Moines Arts Festival. Planning, engagement and more happen throughout the year, and a diversity of input is welcomed and embraced by this initiative. https://artweekdesmoines.com/

– this annual, community/neighborhood celebration of the arts happens in several Greater Des Moines communities during the week leading up to the Des Moines Arts Festival. Planning, engagement and more happen throughout the year, and a diversity of input is welcomed and embraced by this initiative. https://artweekdesmoines.com/ dsm Magazine – Central Iowa’s gateway to arts, culture and more in a stunning, visual format. https://dsmmagazine.com/ dsm’s CultureCast podcast features interviews with cultural leaders, artists and musicians.

– Central Iowa’s gateway to arts, culture and more in a stunning, visual format. https://dsmmagazine.com/ dsm’s CultureCast podcast features interviews with cultural leaders, artists and musicians. ia Magazine – Built upon the success of its Central Iowa counterpart, this annual gem brings enticing cultural news from across the state. https://iapublication.com/

– Built upon the success of its Central Iowa counterpart, this annual gem brings enticing cultural news from across the state. https://iapublication.com/ Contact Buzz – This new column covers crossroads between creativity and culture, and is offered in the new Des Moines edition of Little Village magazine. https://littlevillagemag.com/desmoines/

– This new column covers crossroads between creativity and culture, and is offered in the new Des Moines edition of magazine. https://littlevillagemag.com/desmoines/ Little Village magazine. This Des Moines edition of the iconic Iowa City monthly brings a progressive voice to Central Iowa readers. https://littlevillagemag.com/desmoines/

magazine. This Des Moines edition of the iconic Iowa City monthly brings a progressive voice to Central Iowa readers. https://littlevillagemag.com/desmoines/ 900Views Podcast . An exploration of arts and community with Host Pat Boddy. Based out of Mainframe Studios in downtown Des Moines, 900Views provides a platform for glimpsing the creative work and lives of the Midwest’s cultural producers and influencers. https://www.listennotes.com/podcasts/900views-pat-boddy-RCELj1xc7Wh/

. An exploration of arts and community with Host Pat Boddy. Based out of Mainframe Studios in downtown Des Moines, 900Views provides a platform for glimpsing the creative work and lives of the Midwest’s cultural producers and influencers. https://www.listennotes.com/podcasts/900views-pat-boddy-RCELj1xc7Wh/ Greater Des Moines Community Jazz Center is this region’s source for a decades-established advocacy group for jazz, and established jazz professionals guiding and nurturing next generations of jazz musicians and fans. http://dmcommunityjazzcenter.org/

is this region’s source for a decades-established advocacy group for jazz, and established jazz professionals guiding and nurturing next generations of jazz musicians and fans. http://dmcommunityjazzcenter.org/ Central Iowa Blues Society is the area’s connecting point for performance, presentations and education in the world of blues. www.cibs.org

is the area’s connecting point for performance, presentations and education in the world of blues. www.cibs.org Bryan Farland, for many years, single handedly puts together the most comprehensive list of live and streaming music in Iowa. Bryan reaches out two ways, https://www.facebook.com/TheListDSM and farlanbr@dsmlivemusic.com

Resources to help, support and guide during any challenges you or someone you care about may be experiencing: