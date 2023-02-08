Greetings, Cultural Catalysts:

The Culture Buzz

Quote of the Week

“Good leadership requires you to surround yourself with people of diverse perspectives who can disagree with you without fear of retaliation.”

– Doris Kearns Goodwin, an American biographer, historian, former sports journalist, and political commentator.



Curious about my primary source for reliable quotes? Visit Mardy Grothe’s exceptional, free resource, Dr. Mardy’s Dictionary of Metaphorical Quotations – https://www.drmardy.com/dmdmq/



Newsletter content:

Special Cultural Headline news

I. Guests on this week’s show;

II. Performance Arts (Greater Des Moines/Iowa);

III. Visual Arts (Greater Des Moines/Iowa);

IV. Auditions and other Opportunities (Greater Des Moines/Iowa);

V. Planning ahead;

VI. Author events (Greater Des Moines/Iowa);

VII. Best-sellers, life resource books, Greater Des Moines performing arts organizations, Central Iowa indie book stores, cultural exploration resources, health & welfare resources



Special cultural headline news –

Music Under the Dome – Sat Feb 11 at 4:00 PM. Roosevelt André Credit headlines “Lift Every Voice in Love,” an inspirational evening at First United Methodist Church, 1001 Pleasant Street, with the Des Moines Community Choir and the House Wide Open Band. Lara MacLean on violin and Margaret K. Jellison on piano and organ are also featured. Credit is a Broadway, Metropolitan Opera and “Twelve Years as a Slave” artist and brings his incredible talent to Des Moines for this concert. “Roo” will also lead worship Sun Feb 12 at 10:30 AM. Free will offering for Saturday’s event, services are always free.

https://dmfirstchurch.org/event/broadway-metropolitan-opera-and-twelve-years-a-slave-artist-in-concert-and-worship-feb-11-12-lift-every-voice-in-love/

https://www.dmcityview.com/center-stage/2023/02/01/dynamic-august-wilson-play-collaboration-anchors-february-offerings/



https://www.dmcityview.com/center-stage/2023/02/01/dynamic-august-wilson-play-collaboration-anchors-february-offerings/ Des Moines Botanical Garden’s Botanical Blues Sundays thru Mar 26.

Sunday shows at 1:00 and 3:00 PM, this Winter tradition has entertained and delighted audiences for years as the best Iowa musicians share the organic intimacy of this wonderful destination for an experience sure to dispel the winter blues. Tickets at the door only, until capacity is reached. DMBG Members can enjoy free access. https://www.dmbotanicalgarden.com/events/botanical-blues/

I. This week’s guests on The Culture Buzz –

11:00 AM – Celebrated Iowa artist Mary Kline-Misol presents Celebrating Story: Selections from The Suffrage Project and The Carver Commissions at the Clive Public Library Feb 3 – Apr 20. Through the power of her imagery, Mary brings a layered and compelling vibrancy to the themes of the suffrage movement and George Washington Carver’s legacy. “Mary Kline-Misol has a special gift of infusing her historic images with a depth and somber energy that beckons viewers to more completely reflect upon her subject matter.”

– The Culture Buzz

https://www.cityofclive.com/library/calendar.php?view=day&month=03&day=01&year=2023&calendar=&id=662

https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/events/six/

http://susanwerner.com/

– One of the amazing Susan Werner’s more recent projects is her charming THE BIRDS OF FLORIDA EP. Listen as Susan shares insights into the creation of this witty, musically irresistible gem. (Later in the show, a track from this EP will air – “Florida La La La.”) http://susanwerner.com/ 12:00 PM – The Under the Dome series will take audiences to rarified heights of musical and cultural celebration on Sat Feb 11 at 4:00 PM when Lift Every Voice with Love is presented. Featuring Broadway, Metropolitan Opera and Twelve Years a Slave artist Roosevelt André Credit, this immersive celebration promises to be one of the most memorable Central Iowa has ever experienced. The event is free; goodwill donations welcomed. “Under Ben Allaway’s gifted and experienced guidance, a special kind of spiritual and aesthetic programming is happening in the First United Methodist Church’s Music Under the Dome series. This is don’t miss programming of high acclaim.” – The Culture Buzz

https://dmfirstchurch.org/event/broadway-metropolitan-opera-and-twelve-years-a-slave-artist-in-concert-and-worship-feb-11-12-lift-every-voice-in-love/

“The Broadway Cabaret series being produced by Michael Howland is one of those magical projects which brings fans of Broadway music together with top performers for thematic evenings of immersive delight.” – The Culture Buzz

https://purasocialclub.com/des-moines-east-village-pura-social-club-events

http://www.marilynmmoss.com/

http://susanwerner.com/music/

www.kfmg.org

II. Performance Arts

1. Tallgrass Theatre Company . Thru Feb 19. God of Carnage . https://tallgrasstheatre.thundertix.com/events/198007

. Thru Feb 19. . https://tallgrasstheatre.thundertix.com/events/198007 2. Des Moines Performing Arts . Thru Feb 19. SIX the Musical . https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/events/six/

. Thru Feb 19. . https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/events/six/ 3. Pyramid Theatre Company & Des Moines Community Playhouse . Thru Feb 19. The Piano Lesson . https://www.dmplayhouse.com/events/the-piano-lesson/

. Thru Feb 19. . https://www.dmplayhouse.com/events/the-piano-lesson/ 4. Central Iowa Blues Society – annual Blues Fest . Warm your soul at Winter Blues Fest — In the midst of winter, Iowans need something to look forward to. How about a weekend full of blues music to warm the soul? The Central Iowa Blues Society (CIBS) is hosting its 28th annual Winter Blues Fest on Feb. 10 and 11 at the Downtown Des Moines Marriott. This year, 20 regional bands will provide a foot-tapping, grooving two days of rock and blues. …

https://cibs.org/

https://www.dmcityview.com/…/warm-your-soul-at-winter…/

. Warm your soul at Winter Blues Fest — In the midst of winter, Iowans need something to look forward to. How about a weekend full of blues music to warm the soul? The Central Iowa Blues Society (CIBS) is hosting its 28th annual Winter Blues Fest on Feb. 10 and 11 at the Downtown Des Moines Marriott. This year, 20 regional bands will provide a foot-tapping, grooving two days of rock and blues. … https://cibs.org/ https://www.dmcityview.com/…/warm-your-soul-at-winter…/ 5. Music Under the Dome – First United Methodist Church, 1001 Pleasant Street, Des Moines. Sat Feb 11, 4:00 PM. Roosevelt André Credit (Broadway, Metropolitan Opera and more) headlines Lift Every Voice in Love , featuring the Des Moines Community Choir and the House Wide Open Band. https://www.facebook.com/events/845355413199774/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22page%22%7D]%7D

– First United Methodist Church, 1001 Pleasant Street, Des Moines. Sat Feb 11, 4:00 PM. Roosevelt André Credit (Broadway, Metropolitan Opera and more) headlines , featuring the Des Moines Community Choir and the House Wide Open Band. https://www.facebook.com/events/845355413199774/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22page%22%7D]%7D 6. Pura Social Club . Feb 11. SEASONS OF LOVE – Broadway Love Songs . https://purasocialclub.com/des-moines-east-village-pura-social-club-events

. Feb 11. . https://purasocialclub.com/des-moines-east-village-pura-social-club-events 7. Tallgrass Theatre Company . Sun Feb 12, 6 PM – 9 PM. Broadway Karaoke . https://tallgrasstheatre.org/

. Sun Feb 12, 6 PM – 9 PM. . https://tallgrasstheatre.org/ 8. Ames Town & Gown . 34 th Annual Town & Gown Musicale, Sat Feb 18, 7:00 PM. St. John’s by the Campus Episcopal Church, 2338 Lincoln Way. Tickets $50/adults; $15/students. www.amestownandgown.org and at the door

. 34 Annual Town & Gown Musicale, Sat Feb 18, 7:00 PM. St. John’s by the Campus Episcopal Church, 2338 Lincoln Way. Tickets $50/adults; $15/students. www.amestownandgown.org and at the door 9. Celtic Music Association . The Drowsy Lads . Sat Feb 18. 8:00-10:00 PM. Franklin Junior High, 4801 Franklin Ave, Des Moines. https://www.thecma.org/concerts/the-drowsy-lads

. The Drowsy Lads Sat Feb 18. 8:00-10:00 PM. Franklin Junior High, 4801 Franklin Ave, Des Moines. https://www.thecma.org/concerts/the-drowsy-lads 10. Class Act Productions (CAP Theatre, Altoona). Feb 17-26. Singin’ in the Rain Jr. https://www.captheatre.org/main/singin-in-the-rain/

(CAP Theatre, Altoona). Feb 17-26. https://www.captheatre.org/main/singin-in-the-rain/ 11. Kate Goldman Children’s Theatre – Des Moines Community Playhouse . Feb 24-Mar 12. The Hundred Dresses . https://www.dmplayhouse.com/events/the-hundred-dresses/

. Feb 24-Mar 12. . https://www.dmplayhouse.com/events/the-hundred-dresses/ 12. Central Iowa Wind Ensemble. Myths & Legends. Sun Mar 5 at 3 p.m. Small Auditorium/Franklin Theater, Franklin Jr. High Events Center – 48th & Franklin, Des Moines. ADMISSION: FREE! Tickets are required for all events. Available at www.ciwe.org

III. Visual Arts – Exhibitions

1. Clive Public Library. Mary Kline-Misol’s Celebrating Story: Selections from The Suffrage Project and The Carver Commissions at the Clive Public Library thru Apr 20. https://www.cityofclive.com/library/calendar.php?view=day&month=03&day=01&year=2023&calendar=&id=662

2. Moberg Gallery . Ukraine’22 Project , a new series of paintings by Scott Charles Ross. https://moberggallery.com/exhibition/scr-ukraine22project/

Mary Kline-Misol’s at the Clive Public Library thru Apr 20. https://www.cityofclive.com/library/calendar.php?view=day&month=03&day=01&year=2023&calendar=&id=662 2. . , a new series of paintings by Scott Charles Ross. https://moberggallery.com/exhibition/scr-ukraine22project/ 3. Heritage Art Gallery . Old School, New School . An exploration in printmaking curated by Robert Schulte. Feb 6-Mar 31. Opening reception Feb 9, 6:30-8:30 PM. http://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/current-show#old-school-new-school

. . An exploration in printmaking curated by Robert Schulte. Feb 6-Mar 31. Opening reception Feb 9, 6:30-8:30 PM. http://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/current-show#old-school-new-school 4. Des Moines Art Center . Postcards: Recent Photography Acquisitions to the Art Center’s Collection. Thru Apr 16. https://desmoinesartcenter.org/art/exhibitions/postcards/

. Thru Apr 16. https://desmoinesartcenter.org/art/exhibitions/postcards/ 5. Heritage Art Gallery . February 9th from 6:30-8:30 to celebrate Iowa printmakers and explore printmaking’s fascinating history. Printmaking is an ever-evolving medium and can be complicated to define. Woodcut, dating back to 200 BCE, remains popular with contemporary artists. But with advances in commercial printing, printmakers are also embracing new methods and applying them on a smaller scale of image-making. Today, printmakers are even combining new and old techniques, like creating woodcuts with lasers. Our upcoming show, “Old School New School,”

. February 9th from 6:30-8:30 to celebrate Iowa printmakers and explore printmaking’s fascinating history. Printmaking is an ever-evolving medium and can be complicated to define. Woodcut, dating back to 200 BCE, remains popular with contemporary artists. But with advances in commercial printing, printmakers are also embracing new methods and applying them on a smaller scale of image-making. Today, printmakers are even combining new and old techniques, like creating woodcuts with lasers. Our upcoming show, “Old School New School,” 6. Des Moines Art Center. 75 Years of Iowa Art. Feb 11 – May 7. https://desmoinesartcenter.org/art/exhibitions/art-center/

IV. Visual Arts – Galleries & Found Space Exhibition Sites

1. Des Moines Art Center . 2 Re-connect with old favorites on exhibit from their permanent collection. Explore the constantly changing exhibits, from staff-curated to international, always ready to stimulate the imagination and senses. Always open (except holidays), always free. https://desmoinesartcenter.org/

. Re-connect with old favorites on exhibit from their permanent collection. Explore the constantly changing exhibits, from staff-curated to international, always ready to stimulate the imagination and senses. Always open (except holidays), always free. https://desmoinesartcenter.org/ 2. Brunnier Art Museum. Ames. 2 This is the flagship for the University Museums, a treasure trove of visual arts immersion on the Iowa State University campus, which includes the Christian Petersen Art Museum, The Farm House Museum, the Anderson Sculpture Garden and the Art on Campus Collection. https://www.museums.iastate.edu/visit/brunnier-art-museum

https://www.museums.iastate.edu/visit/brunnier-art-museum 3. The Grinnell College Museum of Art. Grinnell. 2 https://www.grinnell.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/museum

https://www.grinnell.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/museum 4. 2AU. West Des Moines. 1,2 http://www.2aulimited.com/

http://www.2aulimited.com/ 5. Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden. Des Moines 2 I added this destination for its unique value as a “living gallery,” where the constantly changing floral exhibitions entice and delight. https://www.dmbotanicalgarden.com/

https://www.dmbotanicalgarden.com/ 6. Heritage Art Gallery. 2 Des Moines. http://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/

7. Hoyt Sherman Place Art Gallery. 2 Des Moines. https://hoytsherman.org/gallery/

https://hoytsherman.org/gallery/ 8. Kavanaugh Art Gallery. West Des Moines. 1,2 https://kavanaughgallery.com/

https://kavanaughgallery.com/ 9. Kunzler Studios. West Des Moines. 1,2 kunzlerstudios.com

kunzlerstudios.com 10. Liz Lidgett Gallery + Design. Des Moines. https://www.lizlidgett.com/

https://www.lizlidgett.com/ 11. Moberg Gallery. Des Moines. 2 https://moberggallery.com/

https://moberggallery.com/ 12. Olson-Larsen Galleries. West Des Moines. 1,2 https://olsonlarsen.com/

https://olsonlarsen.com/ 13. Polk County Heritage Gallery. Des Moines. 2 http://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/

http://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/ 14. Ritual Café. Des Moines. 2 https://www.facebook.com/ritualcafedesmoines/

https://www.facebook.com/ritualcafedesmoines/ 15. Zanzibar’s Coffee Adventure. Des Moines. 2 https://www.facebook.com/ZanzibarsCoffeeAdventure/

1Visit these galleries open during semi-annual Historic Valley Junction Gallery Nights.

2Check website for current exhibitions.

V. Auditions, Volunteer, and other Enhancement Opportunities

Ankeny Community Theatre . Marjorie Prime . Sun Feb 19 4:00 PM; Mon Feb 20 6:00 PM. https://www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com/marjorie-prime.html

. . Sun Feb 19 4:00 PM; Mon Feb 20 6:00 PM. https://www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com/marjorie-prime.html Tallgrass Theatre Company. Wonder of the World . Sun Feb 26, Mon Feb 27 at 7:00 PM. https://tallgrasstheatre.org/audition/

. Sun Feb 26, Mon Feb 27 at 7:00 PM. https://tallgrasstheatre.org/audition/ Kate Goldman Children’s Theatre – Des Moines Community Playhouse . How I Became a Pirate . Mon Feb 27, 6:00 PM. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/auditions/how-i-became-a-pirate/

– . . Mon Feb 27, 6:00 PM. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/auditions/how-i-became-a-pirate/ Ankeny Community Theatre . https://www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com/audition.html

. https://www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com/audition.html Carousel Theatre of Indianola . https://carouseltheatre.org/?page_id=344

. https://carouseltheatre.org/?page_id=344 Class Act Productions (CAP). http://www.captheatre.org/main/expect/

http://www.captheatre.org/main/expect/ Des Moines Community Playhouse. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/audition-2/

https://www.dmplayhouse.com/audition-2/ Des Moines Performing Arts . https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/

. https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/ Des Moines Young Artists Theatre. https://www.dmyat.org/

https://www.dmyat.org/ Iowa Shakespeare Experience . https://www.iowashakespeare.org/

. https://www.iowashakespeare.org/ Iowa Stage Theatre Company . https://www.iowastage.org/audition

. https://www.iowastage.org/audition Pyramid Theatre Company . http://pyramidtheatre.org/

. http://pyramidtheatre.org/ Tallgrass Theatre Company. https://tallgrasstheatre.org/audition/

https://tallgrasstheatre.org/audition/ Urbandale Community Theatre. https://urbandaletheatre.com/get-involved/

VI. Planning ahead

Terrace Hill “Tea & Talk” Series beginning Feb 4. 2:00 PM each Sat event. $10/event. Tickets are available at https://teaandtalkseries.eventbrite.com, or by calling the Terrace Hill office at 515-281-7205. Feb 11 – John David Thompson, Iowa Poems 175. Feb 18 – Melissa Burdick, Brenton Arboretum. Feb 25 – Elvin McDonald, How a Kid from OKRA-home Became an Iowan.

Des Moines Metro Opera – Mar 3, 6-9 PM. Des Moines Metro Opera reveals the 2023 date of its annual signature fundraiser: The Wine, Food & Beer Showcase. The highly anticipated event, which supports the company’s award-winning educational and community engagement programming, will be on March 3, 2023, from 6-9 p.m. at the Downtown DSM Marriott. https://desmoinesmetroopera.org/events/event-254/

VII. Between the covers – author/book events worth noting:

Beaverdale Books – Norene Paulson, Feb 8, 6:30 PM. Nila’s Perfect Coat

– Norene Paulson, Feb 8, 6:30 PM. Beaverdale Books – MEET THE AUTHORS. Local Author Fair. Feb 11. 1:00-3:00 PM.

– MEET THE AUTHORS. Local Author Fair. Feb 11. 1:00-3:00 PM. Beaverdale Books – Tyler Granger, Feb 13, 6:30 PM. Iowa Trouble

– Tyler Granger, Feb 13, 6:30 PM. Beaverdale Books – Joy Neal Kidney, Feb 20, 6:30 PM. Leora’s Early Years: Guthrie County Roots

– Joy Neal Kidney, Feb 20, 6:30 PM. Beaverdale Books – Mary Potter Kenyon, Mar 6, 6:30-8:00 PM (rescheduled event). Called to Be Creative workshop and booksigning.

– Mary Potter Kenyon, Mar 6, 6:30-8:00 PM (rescheduled event). workshop and booksigning. Beaverdale Books – Mike Triggs, Mar 13, 6:30 PM. You Can’t Make This $#!+ Up!: Retail Politics like you’ve never seen it before!

Recurring bookstore events –

Beaverdale Books – Hunter’s Classics Book Club (2 nd Tue, 7:00 PM); Beaverdale Book Browsers Club (2 nd Thu, 6:30 PM); Urbandale UCC Book Club (3 rd Thu); Books and Bonbons (3 rd Thu, 7:00 PM); Environmental Bok Club (3 rd Sat); Mystery Book Club (4 th Tue, 7:00 PM)

– Hunter’s Classics Book Club (2 Tue, 7:00 PM); Beaverdale Book Browsers Club (2 Thu, 6:30 PM); Urbandale UCC Book Club (3 Thu); Books and Bonbons (3 Thu, 7:00 PM); Environmental Bok Club (3 Sat); Mystery Book Club (4 Tue, 7:00 PM) Storyhouse Bookpub – Storytimes (Saturdays 11:00 AM)

– Storytimes (Saturdays 11:00 AM) Dogeared Books – Dog-Eared official book club (one Thu/month, 10-11 AM); Between the Covers (one Sat/month, 7-8 PM); Women from Other Words book club (one Mon/month 5-6 PM); Translation book club (one Fri/month, 7-8 PM); Books & Beverages – the book club experience without the commitment (one Thu/month, 6-7 PM)



Beaverdale Books provides their Top Ten sellers list, updated each month. http://www.beaverdalebooks.com/

1. The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times, Michelle Obama

2. Demon Copperhead, Barbara Kingsolver

3. And There Was Light: Abraham Lincoln and the American Struggle, Jon Meacham

4. The Revolutionary: Samuel Adams, Stacy Schiff

5. An Indigenous Peoples’ History of the United States, Roxanne Dunbar-Ortiz

6. Diper Överlöde (Diary of a Wimpy Kid 17), Jeff Kinney

7. Liberation Day: Stories, George Saunders

8. Horse, Geraldine Brooks

9. Desert Star, Michael Connelly

10. Song of the Cell: An Exploration of Medicine and the New Human, Siddhartha

Mukherjee

Plus, some great Iowa author titles to add to your library:

The Lincoln Highway in Iowa: A History, Darcy Daugherty Maulsby*

Baking Blue Ribbons: Stories and Recipes from the Iowa State Fair Competitions,

Kay Fenton Smith* and Carol McGarvey*

Omari’s Big Tree and the Mighty Djembe, Abena Sankofa Imhotep*

The Leora’s Letters Dexter Trilogy, Joy Neal Kidney* (3 books, each sold separately)

*Iowa Author!

Highlighted author names indicate interviews are in The Culture Buzz Podcast Library.

Please visit: https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz

VIII. Life Resource books worth your consideration

HAS YOUR CHILD BEEN TRAUMATIZED? How to Know and What to do to Promote Healing and Recovery. Melissa Goldberg-Mintz, PhD. “In this era of exposure to violence of all types, this book represents a critical step forward in equipping parents to recognize the signs and symptoms of trauma. It also guides parents to develop a step-by-step approach for helping their child recover. A welcome, important contribution for parents worldwide.” —Terence M. Keane, PhD, Professor and Assistant Dean for Research, Boston University School of Medicine https://melissagoldbergmintz.com/ From Horror to Hope: Recognizing and Preventing the Health Impacts of War by Barry S. Levy MD. This meticulously researched book adds Dr. Levy’s career of understanding and study on these issues, creating the most comprehensive understanding on this topic, while giving hope for a future with less or no war. https://global.oup.com/academic/product/from-horror-to-hope-9780197558645?cc=us&lang=en& Wednesday, February 8, 2023 – THE CULTURE BUZZ

11:00 AM to 1:00 PM Central Time.

Broadcast regionally on KFMG 98.9 FM; Simultaneously streaming through www.kfmg.org

Performing Arts Organizations

Please check in advance regarding any scheduled performances, exhibitions, museum visits, etc.

Ankeny Community Theatre –

www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com; Facebook: Ankeny Community Theatre

www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com; Facebook: Ankeny Community Theatre Ballet Des Moines –

https://www.balletdesmoines.org/

https://www.balletdesmoines.org/ Carousel Theatre of Indianola –

www.carouseltheatre.org; Facebook: Carousel Theatre Indianola

www.carouseltheatre.org; Facebook: Carousel Theatre Indianola Central Iowa Wind Ensemble –

https://www.facebook.com/CentralIowaWindEnsemble/

https://www.facebook.com/CentralIowaWindEnsemble/ Civic Music Association –

https://civicmusic.org/

https://civicmusic.org/ Class Act Productions –

www.captheatre.org; Facebook: CAP Theatre

www.captheatre.org; Facebook: CAP Theatre Des Moines Community Playhouse/Kate Goldman Theatre –

www.dmplayhouse.com; Facebook: DMPlayhouse

www.dmplayhouse.com; Facebook: DMPlayhouse Des Moines Metro Opera –

https://desmoinesmetroopera.org/

https://desmoinesmetroopera.org/ Des Moines Performing Arts/Temple Theater/Stoner Studio Theater –

featuring an eclectic mix of Broadway national tours, symphony, music and more

www.desmoinesperformingarts.org; Facebook: Des Moines Performing Arts

featuring an eclectic mix of Broadway national tours, symphony, music and more www.desmoinesperformingarts.org; Facebook: Des Moines Performing Arts Des Moines Symphony –

https://www.dmsymphony.org/

https://www.dmsymphony.org/ Des Moines Young Artists’ Theatre –

www.dmyat.org; Facebook: DM Young Artists Theatre

www.dmyat.org; Facebook: DM Young Artists Theatre Hoyt Sherman Place Theatre – featuring an eclectic mix of music, comedy, dance and more

https://hoytsherman.org/calendar/events/#all

https://hoytsherman.org/calendar/events/#all Iowa Shakespeare Experience –

www.iowashakespeare.org; Facebook: Iowa Shakespeare Experience

www.iowashakespeare.org; Facebook: Iowa Shakespeare Experience Iowa Stage Theatre Company –

www.iowastage.org; Facebook: Iowa Stage Theatre Company

www.iowastage.org; Facebook: Iowa Stage Theatre Company Pyramid Theatre Company –

www.pyramidtheatre.org; Facebook: Pyramid Theatre Company

www.pyramidtheatre.org; Facebook: Pyramid Theatre Company Tallgrass Theatre Company –

www.tallgrasstheatre.org; Facebook: Tallgrass Theatre Company

www.tallgrasstheatre.org; Facebook: Tallgrass Theatre Company Urbandale Community Theatre –

www.urbandaletheatre.com; Facebook: Urbandale Community Theatre

Greater Des Moines/Central Iowa Independent Book Stores:

The Culture Buzz encourages you to visit your local independent book store regularly. Check these sites, as their calendars are always filled with enticing activities and news.

Beaverdale Books , Des Moines. http://www.beaverdalebooks.com/

, Des Moines. http://www.beaverdalebooks.com/ Storyhouse Bookpub , Des Moines Historic East Village. https://storyhousebookpub.com/

, Des Moines Historic East Village. https://storyhousebookpub.com/ Pageturners Bookstore , Indianola. http://www.pageturnersbookstore.com/

, Indianola. http://www.pageturnersbookstore.com/ Dog-eared Books , Ames. https://dogearedbooksames.com/

, Ames. https://dogearedbooksames.com/ Artisan Gallery 218 , Historic Valley Junction, West Des Moines (select author events), http://www.artisangallery218.com/

, Historic Valley Junction, West Des Moines (select author events), http://www.artisangallery218.com/ Read a Book Nook , Marshalltown. https://read-a-book-nook.business.site/

, Marshalltown. https://read-a-book-nook.business.site/ Book Vault , Oskaloosa. https://bookvault.indielite.org/

, Oskaloosa. https://bookvault.indielite.org/ Pella Books , Pella. https://pellabooks.com/

, Pella. https://pellabooks.com/ Prairie Lights Books & Cafe, Iowa City. https://www.prairielights.com/

Cultural Exploration Resources:

The Culture Buzz will begin including carefully vetted but comprehensive listings where you can do some advance online exploration before scheduling destinations in the region. These are two great websites to know about:

The Culture Buzz – John Busbee and associates encourage cultural adventures with a comprehensive overview of what The Culture Buzz delivers. An archive library of favorite interviews is on the website, and all recent interviews can be found at

The Culture Buzz Podcast Library – https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz

Website – http://www.TheCultureBuzz.com/

– John Busbee and associates encourage cultural adventures with a comprehensive overview of what The Culture Buzz delivers. An archive library of favorite interviews is on the website, and all recent interviews can be found at The Culture Buzz Podcast Library – https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz Website – http://www.TheCultureBuzz.com/ Gentle Guide to Theater – Timothy Rose renews his insights and information about the Central Iowa theatre scene with his new website. This site is anchored by the most navigable, informative calendar of upcoming things theatrical in this region. www.gentleguidetheatre.com

– Timothy Rose renews his insights and information about the Central Iowa theatre scene with his new website. This site is anchored by the most navigable, informative calendar of upcoming things theatrical in this region. www.gentleguidetheatre.com Center Stage – This Cityview monthly column covers feature stories about Central Iowa’s theatre scene. Distributed throughout the region and available online. Current column: https://www.dmcityview.com/center-stage

– This monthly column covers feature stories about Central Iowa’s theatre scene. Distributed throughout the region and available online. Current column: https://www.dmcityview.com/center-stage Cityview – Central Iowa’s monthly printed and continually updated online resource to all things happening in your community, from arts & culture, to music, to civic and political discourse, to fascinating columnists and stories. Cityview is the reliable source for keeping you informed and engaged in the Greater Des Moines community and beyond. https://www.dmcityview.com/

– Central Iowa’s monthly printed and continually updated online resource to all things happening in your community, from arts & culture, to music, to civic and political discourse, to fascinating columnists and stories. is the reliable source for keeping you informed and engaged in the Greater Des Moines community and beyond. https://www.dmcityview.com/ Art Week Des Moines – this annual, community/neighborhood celebration of the arts happens in several Greater Des Moines communities during the week leading up to the Des Moines Arts Festival. Planning, engagement and more happen throughout the year, and a diversity of input is welcomed and embraced by this initiative. https://artweekdesmoines.com/

– this annual, community/neighborhood celebration of the arts happens in several Greater Des Moines communities during the week leading up to the Des Moines Arts Festival. Planning, engagement and more happen throughout the year, and a diversity of input is welcomed and embraced by this initiative. https://artweekdesmoines.com/ dsm Magazine – Central Iowa’s gateway to arts, culture and more in a stunning, visual format. https://dsmmagazine.com/ dsm’s CultureCast podcast features interviews with cultural leaders, artists and musicians.

– Central Iowa’s gateway to arts, culture and more in a stunning, visual format. https://dsmmagazine.com/ dsm’s CultureCast podcast features interviews with cultural leaders, artists and musicians. ia Magazine – Built upon the success of its Central Iowa counterpart, this annual gem brings enticing cultural news from across the state. https://iapublication.com/

– Built upon the success of its Central Iowa counterpart, this annual gem brings enticing cultural news from across the state. https://iapublication.com/ Contact Buzz – This new column covers crossroads between creativity and culture, and is offered in the new Des Moines edition of Little Village magazine. https://littlevillagemag.com/desmoines/

– This new column covers crossroads between creativity and culture, and is offered in the new Des Moines edition of magazine. https://littlevillagemag.com/desmoines/ Little Village magazine. This Des Moines edition of the iconic Iowa City monthly brings a progressive voice to Central Iowa readers. https://littlevillagemag.com/desmoines/

magazine. This Des Moines edition of the iconic Iowa City monthly brings a progressive voice to Central Iowa readers. https://littlevillagemag.com/desmoines/ 900Views Podcast . An exploration of arts and community with Host Pat Boddy. Based out of Mainframe Studios in downtown Des Moines, 900Views provides a platform for glimpsing the creative work and lives of the Midwest’s cultural producers and influencers. https://www.listennotes.com/podcasts/900views-pat-boddy-RCELj1xc7Wh/

. An exploration of arts and community with Host Pat Boddy. Based out of Mainframe Studios in downtown Des Moines, 900Views provides a platform for glimpsing the creative work and lives of the Midwest’s cultural producers and influencers. https://www.listennotes.com/podcasts/900views-pat-boddy-RCELj1xc7Wh/ Greater Des Moines Community Jazz Center is this region’s source for a decades-established advocacy group for jazz, and established jazz professionals guiding and nurturing next generations of jazz musicians and fans. http://dmcommunityjazzcenter.org/

is this region’s source for a decades-established advocacy group for jazz, and established jazz professionals guiding and nurturing next generations of jazz musicians and fans. http://dmcommunityjazzcenter.org/ Central Iowa Blues Society is the area’s connecting point for performance, presentations and education in the world of blues. www.cibs.org

is the area’s connecting point for performance, presentations and education in the world of blues. www.cibs.org Bryan Farland, for many years, single handedly puts together the most comprehensive list of live and streaming music in Iowa. Bryan reaches out two ways, https://www.facebook.com/TheListDSM and farlanbr@dsmlivemusic.com

Resources to help, support and guide during any challenges you or someone you care about may be experiencing: