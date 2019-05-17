Just Released

Historic Valley Junction Hosts Annual Arts Festival

Historic Valley Junction will hold its annual Arts Festival on Sunday, May 19th from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Many Iowa and regional artists and craftspeople will have their booths located on 5th Street in West Des Moines, in the heart of Historic Valley Junction.



A wide variety of items will be available at this juried art show, including repurposed and upcycled art, paintings, prints, sculpture, photography, pottery, jewelry, furniture, clothing, stained glass, fiber and much more. Visitors will enjoy artists’ demonstrations and live music. Food, beverage and children’s activities will be available throughout the district.



Historic Valley Junction is six square blocks of antique and specialty shops, art galleries, fashion boutiques, hair salons, service businesses, and restaurants. Many of these businesses will be open to the public during the Arts Festival.



The Historic Valley Junction Arts Festival will be held rain or shine. Admission is free.