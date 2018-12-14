Just Released

Giving away 500 hams

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (Dec. 14, 2018) — As part of its second annual Hy-Vee Hams for the Holidays campaign, Des Moines-area Hy-Vee employees and local first responders will distribute 500 Hormel® Cure 81® hams on Monday, Dec. 17, to benefit families in need this holiday season.

Hams will be available starting at 4 p.m. at Evelyn Davis Park. The event runs for two hours or until all hams are distributed, whichever occurs first.

Media is encouraged to attend the event. Please use the hashtag #HyVeeHams when sharing information, photos and videos via social media.

This stop is one of 20 stops that Hy-Vee is making across eight states to deliver nearly 5,300 total hams to families in need.

WHAT: Hy-Vee Hams for the Holidays Event

WHEN: 4 p.m. start

Monday, December 17

WHERE: Evelyn Davis Park

1400 Forest Ave.

Des Moines, Iowa