Giving away 500 hams

Giving away 500 hams12/14/2018
By Submitted
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (Dec. 14, 2018) — As part of its second annual Hy-Vee Hams for the Holidays campaign, Des Moines-area Hy-Vee employees and local first responders will distribute 500 Hormel® Cure 81® hams on Monday, Dec. 17, to benefit families in need this holiday season.
Hams will be available starting at 4 p.m. at Evelyn Davis Park. The event runs for two hours or until all hams are distributed, whichever occurs first.
Media is encouraged to attend the event. Please use the hashtag #HyVeeHams when sharing information, photos and videos via social media.
This stop is one of 20 stops that Hy-Vee is making across eight states to deliver nearly 5,300 total hams to families in need.
WHAT: Hy-Vee Hams for the Holidays Event
WHEN: 4 p.m. start
Monday, December 17
WHERE: Evelyn Davis Park
1400 Forest Ave.
Des Moines, Iowa