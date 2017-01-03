Uncategorized

Polk County Board of Supervisors elect new leadership

The Polk County Board of Supervisors took action today to elect John F. Mauro, 5th District Supervisor, as its new Chairperson and Angela Connolly, 2nd District Supervisor, as Vice-Chairperson for 2017 in the first official public meeting of the new year. Supervisor Mauro was first elected in 1990, and most recently served as the Board’s Chairperson in 2014.

“Supervisor Tom Hockensmith provided exceptional leadership throughout 2016 as we addressed difficult issues such as minimum wage and hunger in our community,” stated Supervisor Mauro. “I look forward to serving as the Board of Supervisors Chair in 2017 as we continue to collaborate with all of the jurisdictions in Polk County. We are looking forward to another successful year of events at the Iowa Events Center and I am personally going to remain dedicated to reducing hunger in Polk County.”

Vice Chair Angela Connolly added, “One of the largest challenges that we will face this year is making sure all of the clients with intellectual and developmental disabilities served by Polk County Health Services maintain their level of care as we continue the transition from Medicaid to the managed care organizations.”

Also taking place today was the swearing in of Polk County’s officials who were re-elected in November’s election. That included 1st District Supervisor Robert Brownell, 3rd District Supervisor Steve Van Oort, Polk County Auditor Jamie Fitzgerald and Polk County Sheriff Bill McCarthy.

Polk County Supervisors hold regular weekly public meetings every Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. in Room 120 of the Polk County Administration Building, 111 Court Ave., Des Moines and on Wednesdays at 9:30 a.m. as needed.