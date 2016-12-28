Uncategorized

Finken, Elliott to perform on New Year’s Eve at LaPoste

Bonnie Finken and Chad Elliott will perform on Dec. 31 at the LaPoste Event Center, 1219 Warford St., in Perry. VIP tickets are $40 each and include an early admission to the venue at 7 p.m.; a special up-close and acoustic performance by Finken and Elliott in The Cellar; complimentary soups, salads and bread during The Cellar performance; and special front section seating. A $15 general admission ticket includes an 8 p.m. admission to the venue, table seating in the Main Gallery, a performance by Elliott at 8:30 p.m. and another by Finken at 10 p.m.