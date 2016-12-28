Finken, Elliott to perform on New Year’s Eve at LaPoste

Uncategorized
Finken, Elliott to perform on New Year’s Eve at LaPoste12/28/2016
Bonnie Finken and Chad Elliott will perform on Dec. 31 at the LaPoste Event Center, 1219 Warford St., in Perry. VIP tickets are $40 each and include an early admission to the venue at 7 p.m.; a special up-close and acoustic performance by Finken and Elliott in The Cellar; complimentary soups, salads and bread during The Cellar performance; and special front section seating. A $15 general admission ticket includes an 8 p.m. admission to the venue, table seating in the Main Gallery, a performance by Elliott at 8:30 p.m. and another by Finken at 10 p.m.