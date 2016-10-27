Brenton Skating Plaza to open for winter season on Nov. 18

Brenton Skating Plaza, Des Moines’ only outdoor ice skating rink, opens for its 11th season on Friday, Nov. 18. The rink is located in the heart of Downtown Des Moines on the Principal Riverwalk at 520 Robert D. Ray Drive.

Opening day at Brenton Skating Plaza will be held in conjunction with the East Village Holiday Promenade, the kickoff to the Holiday Season in Downtown Des Moines. Hours on opening day will run from noon to 11 p.m. The opening night schedule includes a tree lighting ceremony at 6:05 p.m. with Santa Claus. Come visit Santa and see an ice carving demonstration.

Brenton Skating Plaza is offering discounted season passes through Nov. 17. Season passes must be purchased online at BrentonPlaza.com/public-skate . Passes can be purchased for 50 percent off from Nov. 1 through 17 by using the promo code ZAMBONI. Season passes start at $48.75 for adults and $33 for children with the 50 percent discount.

Brenton Skating Plaza Hours:

Monday through Thursday, Noon — 9 p.m.

Friday and Saturday, Noon — 11 p.m.

Sunday, Noon — 6 p.m.

Admission to Brenton Skating Plaza:

Monday through Thursday:

$6 for Adults

$3.75 for Children (age 6-12) and Seniors

Skate Rental $4.25

Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Holidays:

$7.50 for Adults

$5.25 for Children (age 6-12) and Seniors

Skate Rental $4.25

Children 5 and under are always free admission, skate rental $4.25.

For more information about Brenton Skating Plaza, including information on holiday hours, expanded public skating during school break, daily events, birthday parties, programming and promotions, visit BrentonPlaza.com

