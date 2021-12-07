The Culture Buzz

Greetings, Cultural Catalysts:

From the beautiful MainFrame Studios Building at 900 Keosauqua Way in Des Moines, Iowa comes your Listener-supported Community Voice, the Award-Winning independent radio station KFMG-LP 98.9 FM, bringing you music, literature & cultural news from the American Heartland and beyond.

― John Busbee for The Culture Buzz

2014 Iowa Governor’s Award for Partnership & Collaboration in the Arts

Podcasts of past interviews may be found at www.TheCultureBuzz.com and https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz

Quote of the Week

“Example is not the main thing in influencing others. It is the only thing.” — Albert Schweitzer (1875-1965) Ludwig Philipp Albert Schweitzer OM was an Alsatian polymath. He was a theologian, organist, musicologist, writer, humanitarian, philosopher, and physician.

Newsletter content:

Guests on this week's Wednesday edition

This week’s guests on The Culture Buzz –

11:00 AM – Teresa K. Miller’s newest poetry collection, Borderline Fortune , Is another rewarding journey with a gifted writer. Teresa shares back story and glimpses into the creation of this gem. “Teresa K. Miller explores startling territories in Borderline Fortune. She addresses the lines we’ve drawn and erased for centuries on the earth—that conform to the borders we cross and uncross in the mind…Miller remains radiantly elusive, an escape artist in these marvelous poems of altered terra firma and revelation.” — Carol Muske-Dukes, former California poet laureate and author of Blue Rose

https://teresakmiller.net/

– Teresa K. Miller reads “Our Own Worst Consequence” from her new collection, . 11:13 AM – Mark Minukas co-authored the exceptional life resource book, Unfear: Transform Your Organization to Create Breakthrough Performance and Employee Well-Being . This insightful book provides beneficial guidance for anyone seeing improvement in their organization, and Mark shares some glimpses into what this valuable resource provides. “Many of us charged with charting a path toward sustainable growth—a path that taps into the diversity, authenticity, and genius of all our employees—struggle to find the right way to express and build the type of culture this requires. Terms like risk taking, learning organization, agile, lean, and purpose-driven don’t quite seem to capture it; they are manifestations, not the core, of what is needed. Unfear nails it, and its principles point to the profound personal roots that any organizational transformation requires.” — Monica McGurk, Chief Global Growth Officer of Kellogg Company

https://cocreationpartners.com/

https://sites.google.com/hamline.edu/withhonorbookcom/home

https://www.martamcdowell.com/

https://icecubepress.com/2021/08/12/the-history-of-orthodontics-through-time-space-2/

https://www.glitterandgravedust.com/

http://karacooney.squarespace.com/

https://www.amazon.com/Lost-Cities-Ancient-Tombs-Discoveries/dp/1426221983

Performance Arts

Ames Town & Gown welcomes IMANI WINDS: GRAMMY-NOMINATED WIND QUINTET Fri Dec 10 at 7:30 p.m. Ames City Auditorium, 520 6th Street. The Ames Town & Gown Chamber Music Association is delighted to congratulate the Imani Winds — featured artists at our upcoming concert, December 10 — on their recent nomination for the 2022 Grammy Award for Chamber Music! www.amestownandgown.org Tallgrass Theatre Company welcomes patrons to the inaugural production in their new home, Every Christmas Story Ever Told (And Then Some!) by Michael Carleton, James FitzGerald and John K. Alvarez. This show promises to be a madcap romp through the holiday season. Thru Dec 19. https://tallgrasstheatre.org/tickets/ Ankeny Community Theatre presents the comedy Geezers thru Dec 12. https://www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com/geezers.html The Des Moines Community Playhouse produces one of the all-time great musicals for the holiday season, The Sound of Music, thru Dec 19. Filled with popular songs, this touching story is sure to brighten everyone’s day. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/events/the-sound-of-music/ Ballet Des Moines presents The Nutcracker Dec 10-12 at Hoyt Sherman Place Theatre and Dec 17-18 at the Staplin Performing Arts Center. https://www.balletdesmoines.org/details Iowa Dance Theatre presents The Nutcracker at Des Moines Performing Arts’ Civic Center Dec 11-12.

https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/events/202122-the-nutcracker/ Iowa Stage Theatre Company presents an ‘instant classic’ holiday tradition with the return of a new production of It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play. Running from Dec 16-23 in the Stoner Theater at Des Moines Performing Arts’ Civic Center, this show is a surefire way to dive into the holiday spirit through an imaginative reinvention of this class story.

https://www.iowastage.org/wonderful-life Home Free – Warmest Winter Tour 2021.The acclaimed group is set to light up the holiday season by hitting the road on their Warmest Winter Holiday Tour – showcasing songs off their most recent studio album, WARMEST WINTER (2020, Home Free Records), which features 12 festive staples. https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/events/2021-home-free/ Des Moines Symphony’s signature welcoming of the New Year. Dec 31. Michael Cavanaugh was called “the new voice of the American Rock and Roll songbook” by Billboard. From classic Elton John hits “Tiny Dancer,” “Bennie and the Jets” and “Rocket Man” to rock favorites like “Live and Let Die” and “Pinball Wizard,” this Grammy and Tony-nominated Broadway star and his band entertain with a high-energy show that will have you singing along all night! Ring in the New Year with the Des Moines Symphony and the greatest hits of Elton John. The Des Moines Symphony New Year’s Eve Pops has long been considered the ultimate way to welcome in the new year.

https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/events/new-years-eve-pops/

Visual Arts

Greater Des Moines Exhibited XXVIII at the Polk County Heritage Gallery. Oct 25 – Dec 17. http://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/ The Grinnell College Museum of Art is open by appointment, Tue thru Sat, noon to 5 pm. Visitors need to schedule a visit on Mondays or mornings. https://www.grinnell.edu/life-grinnell/arts-culture/museum/exhibitions Terrace Hill Opens for Tours, are available by reservation. Tours are at 10:30 and 12:00, Tuesday – Saturday. Please call 515-242-5841 to make a reservation.

Auditions and other Individual Enhancement Opportunities

Tallgrass Theatre Company will hold auditions for The Revolutionists by Lauren Gunderson. Directed by Megan Helmers. The auditions will take place on Sun/Mon, Dec 12/13 at 7:30 PM at their new theatre facility, 2019 Grand Avenue, Suite 100, West Des Moines. https://tallgrasstheatre.org/audition/ Des Moines Community Playhouse will hold auditions for Murder on the Orient Express Mon Dec 13, 6:00 pm. Details: https://www.dmplayhouse.com/audition-2/ Theatre Midwest. Check their audition page regularly for upcoming opportunities at https://www.theatremidwest.org/auditions.html Class Act Productions (CAP) Theatre in Altoona is preparing to begin live performances again. Check out the audition/performance process information, and check this newsletter for specific information. http://www.captheatre.org/main/expect/Des Moines Young Artists Theatre. Check their audition page regularly for upcoming opportunities at https://www.dmyat.org/

Planning ahead

Make plans, as these national shows may sell out quickly, or appeal to a bit of micro-traveling.

Shen Yun – Please note that this showed has been reschedued by the producers to Jan 22-23, 2022. THROUGH THE UNIVERSAL LANGUAGE of music and dance, Shen Yun takes you on a journey through 5,000 years of Chinese culture. Des Moines Performing Arts. https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/events/shen-yun-2021/ Rain – A Tribute to the Beatles, Apr 2, 2022, presents The Best of Abbey Road Live! https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/events/2021Rain/ Now available, Susan Werner is offering her full catalog of albums, plus bonus tracks (demos and unreleased songs), and live concert video footage. A perfect gift for yourself, for Susan Werner fans, and anyone who simply savors the magic of one of America’s musical gems. https://susanwerner.com/music/

Between the covers — author events worth noting:

On Sat Dec 11 from 1-4, visit the Barnes and Noble Bookstore at Jordan Creek to meet local authors Dawn Terpstra, Dennis Maulsby, Ray Cole, and Stephen Brayton and purchase one of their signed books. When you present the attached coupon at checkout, a percentage of your entire Barnes and Noble purchase will be donated to the Iowa Poetry Association (exclusions apply, please see the coupon for details). This coupon will work only at the Jordan Creek Barnes and Noble.

Beaverdale Books provides their Top Ten sellers list, updated each month. Updated hours: Sun/Mon: CLOSED; Tue — Fri: 10:00 — 5:30; Sat: 10:00 – 5:00, http://beaverdalebooks.com/ 515-279-5400.

Top Ten sellers in our store last month — see what everyone’s reading!

The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story, Nikole Hannah-Jones* Everything We Didn’t Say, Nicole Baart* Heard It in a Love Song, Tracey Garvis Graves* Storm Lake, Art Cullen* The Lincoln Highway, Amor Towles The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music, Dave Grohl Where the Deer and the Antelope Play: The Pastoral Observations of One Ignorant American Who Loves to Walk Outside, Nick Offerman Cloud Cuckoo Land, Anthony Doerr Big Shot (Diary of a Wimpy Kid Book 16), Jeff Kinney The White Man Who Stayed, James A. Autry*

* Iowa author

Life Resource books worth your consideration:

Leveling the Paying Field: A Groundbreaking Approach to Achieving Fair Pay. Rick Gillis gives us the handbook for evaluating our worth and cashing in. https://www.rickgillis.com/ The Exceptional Professional: What You Need to Know to Grow Your Career is an info-packed gem from Callista Gould. https://cultureandmanners.com/ Equity: How to Design Organizations Where Everyone Thrives. Minal Bopaiah packs her book with years of experience and savvy. https://theequitybook.com/

Check out The Culture Buzz insightful interviews for these and other authors’ interviews at https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz

Performing Arts Organizations:

Please check in advance regarding any scheduled performances, exhibitions, museum visits, etc.

Ankeny Community Theatre – www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com; Facebook: Ankeny Community Theatre

– www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com; Facebook: Ankeny Community Theatre Carousel Theatre of Indianola – www.carouseltheatre.org; Facebook: Carousel Theatre Indianola

– www.carouseltheatre.org; Facebook: Carousel Theatre Indianola Class Act Productions – www.captheatre.org; Facebook: CAP Theatre

– www.captheatre.org; Facebook: CAP Theatre Des Moines Community Playhouse/Kate Goldman Theatre – www.dmplayhouse.com; Facebook: DMPlayhouse

– www.dmplayhouse.com; Facebook: DMPlayhouse Des Moines Performing Arts/Temple Theater – www.desmoinesperformingarts.org; Facebook: Des Moines Performing Arts

– www.desmoinesperformingarts.org; Facebook: Des Moines Performing Arts Des Moines Young Artists’ Theatre – www.dmyat.org; Facebook: DM Young Artists Theatre

– www.dmyat.org; Facebook: DM Young Artists Theatre Iowa Shakespeare Experience – www.iowashakespeare.org; Facebook: Iowa Shakespeare Experience

– www.iowashakespeare.org; Facebook: Iowa Shakespeare Experience Iowa Stage Theatre Company – www.iowastage.org; Facebook: Iowa Stage Theatre Company

– www.iowastage.org; Facebook: Iowa Stage Theatre Company Pyramid Theatre Company – www.pyramidtheatre.org; Facebook: Pyramid Theatre Company

– www.pyramidtheatre.org; Facebook: Pyramid Theatre Company Tallgrass Theatre Company – www.tallgrasstheatre.org; Facebook: Tallgrass Theatre Company

– www.tallgrasstheatre.org; Facebook: Tallgrass Theatre Company TheatreMidwest – www.theatremidwest.org; Facebook: TheatreMidwest

– www.theatremidwest.org; Facebook: TheatreMidwest Urbandale Community Theatre – www.urbandaletheatre.com; Facebook: Urbandale Community Theatre

Greater Des Moines Independent Book Store Happenings:

The Culture Buzz shares many authors and their books with its audiences. We encourage you to visit your local independent book store regularly. The folks at these destination locations know books, and welcome the chance to help anyone connect with titles and subjects they seek. Check these sites, as their calendars are always filled with enticing activities and news.

Beaverdale Books, Des Moines. http://www.beaverdalebooks.com/ Pageturners Bookstore, Indianola. http://www.pageturnersbookstore.com/ Dog-eared Books, Ames. https://dogearedbooksames.com/ Artisan Gallery 218, 218-5th Street, Historic Valley Junction, West Des Moines (select author events), http://www.artisangallery218.com/ Read a Book Nook, Marshalltown. https://read-a-book-nook.business.site/ Book Vault, Oskaloosa. https://bookvault.indielite.org/ Prairie Lights Books & Cafe, Iowa City. https://www.prairielights.com/

Cultural Exploration Resources:

The Culture Buzz will begin including carefully vetted but comprehensive listings where you can do some advance online exploration before scheduling destinations in the region. These are two great websites to know about:

The Culture Buzz – John Busbee and associates encourage cultural adventures with a comprehensive overview of what The Culture Buzz delivers. Included is an archive library of favorite interviews. http://www.TheCultureBuzz.com/ Center Stage – This Cityview monthly column provides insights into Central Iowa’s theatre. Distributed throughout the region and available online. Current column: http://www.dmcityview.com/center-stage Cityview – Central Iowa’s monthly printed and continually updated online resource to all things happening in your community, from arts & culture, to music, to civic and political discourse, to fascinating columnists and stories. Cityview is the reliable source for keeping you informed and engaged in the Greater Des Moines community and beyond. http://www.dmcityview.com/ dsm Magazine – Central Iowa’s gateway to arts, culture and more in a stunning, visual format. https://dsmmagazine.com/ dsm’s CultureCast podcast features interviews with cultural leaders, artists and musicians. https://dsmmagazine.com/culturecast/ ia Magazine – Built upon the success of its Central Iowa counterpart, this annual gem brings enticing cultural news from across the state. https://iapublication.com/ Art Beacon Des Moines is Central Iowa’s home for promoting the visual arts. Our calendar of events highlights exhibitions, art talks and calls for art. Subscribe to the Art Beacon Weekly, our online newsletter filled with links to the latest art happenings. Find us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. http://artbeacondesmoines.com/ 900Views Podcast. An exploration of arts and community with Host Pat Boddy. Based out of Mainframe Studios in downtown Des Moines, 900Views provides a platform for glimpsing the creative work and lives of the Midwest’s cultural producers and influencers. https://www.listennotes.com/podcasts/900views-pat-boddy-RCELj1xc7Wh/ Greater Des Moines Community Jazz Center is this region’s source for a decades-established advocacy group for jazz, and established jazz professionals guiding and nurturing next generations of jazz musicians and fans. http://dmcommunityjazzcenter.org/ Central Iowa Blues Society is the area’s connecting point for performance, presentations and education in the world of blues. www.cibs.org Bryan Farland, for many years, single handedly puts together the most comprehensive list of live and streaming music in Iowa. Bryan reaches out two ways, https://www.facebook.com/TheListDSM and farlanbr@dsmlivemusic.com

