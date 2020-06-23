The Culture Buzz

Greetings, Cultural Catalysts:

The Covid-19 pandemic persists. Find ways to culturally and creatively continue explore. Please be safe and wise if you have to venture into public areas. Respect how you can protect others.

– John Busbee for The Culture Buzz



Quotes of the Week

“If serving is below you, then leadership is beyond you.” -anonymous



Resources to help, support and guide during any challenges you or someone you care about may be experiencing:

NAMI: 1-800-950-NAMI (6264) or info@nami.org

United Way 211: Dial 211, text ZIP code to 898211 or visit 211iowa.org

CICIL: #CICILServes COVID-19 Hotline: (866) 44-CICIL

Trans Lifeline: (877) 565-8860

LGBT National Youth Talkline: (800) 246-7743

LGBT National Talkline: (888) 843-4564

Des Moines Pastoral Counseling Center: dmpcc.org

Broadlawns 24/7 Crisis Team: (515) 282-5752

Your Life Iowa Help Line: (855) 581-8111

Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255

Broadlawns Psychiatric Urgent Care: (515) 282-2200

Crisis Text Line: Text HOME to 741741 to be connected to crisis counseling

Online Mental Health Crisis Chat: iowacrisischat.org

MercyOne Des Moines Behavioral Health Clinic: 515-643-9030.

Prelude Behavioral Services (substance treatment): 515-262-0349



Cultural nuggets –

Drive-in Theatre at the Des Moines Playhouse. Countering the pandemic with creative finesses, the Playhouse begins a series of three small-cast performances, one each month this summer (Jun, Jul, Aug). The venue will be their parking lot, and space is limited. These eagerly anticipated excursions into live entertainment have proven to be popular – many dates have sold out. Check out the availability, and be able to say that you were a pioneer in Central Iowa’s Drive-in Theatre movement. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/events/live-theatre-drive-in/ Iowa Stage Theatre Company has produced an array of content, from interviews to stage play readings and more, keeping those with a desire to stay in touch informed. Check it out: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZArwGshZ3S9c-VfmNxdoeQ?view_as=subscriber 2020 Des Moines Art Week. Fri Jun 19-26. Des Moines & Ames. Cost:Mostly free, tipping artists encouraged through the Iowa Artist Virtual Tip Jar. Visit the Art Week website frequently for updates: ArtWeekDesMoines.com. Instagram: @artweekdesmoines. Facebook: Art Week Des Moines. 2020 Partners: Olson-Larsen Galleries, Mainframe Studios, Visionary Web Development & Design, Art Beacon Des Moines, Polk County Conservation, Great Outdoors Foundation, Greater Des Moines Public Art Foundation & More. One of many activities during this will be DSM Emerald City is a community art project where all yards in the Greater Des Moines Area are decorated for Art Week Des Moines.

The Culture Buzz tradition of featuring authors brings a diverse range of subjects to your attention. These authors include local, regional and national authors. Support Beaverdale Books. It is your enticing gateway to a rich assortment of books sure to please your reading pleasure. This indie book store has an incredible offering of Iowa authors and children’s literature – take advantage of their staff’s knowledge and discuss options for the best books for you and your children/grandchildren. Beaverdale Books offers curbside service, or delivery service. http://beaverdalebooks.com/ 515-279-5400



Ongoing conversations with Callista Gould always deliver useful information. So much any merging or established professional could use is in her book, which, as she says, is “Best. Graduation Gift. Ever.” The book, The Exceptional Professional: What You Need to Know to Grow Your Career, is the perfect gift for that graduating daughter, son, grandchild, niece, nephew or good friend’s or neighbor’s child who never writes a thank you note. Check out https://cultureandmanners.com/ to get a copy for someone you care about.



PERFORMNG & VISUAL ARTS plus Other Cultural Consideration

Please check in advance regarding any scheduled performances, exhibitions, museum visits, etc.

Ankeny Community Theatre – www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com; Facebook: Ankeny Community Theatre

Carousel Theatre of Indianola – www.carouseltheatre.org; Faceook: Carousel Theatre Indianola

Class Act Productions – www.captheatre.org; Facebook: CAPTheatre

Des Moines Community Playhouse/Kate Goldman Theatre – www.dmplayhouse.com; Facebook: DMPlayhouse

Des Moines Performing Arts/Temple Theater – www.desmoinesperformingarts.org; Facebook: Des Moines Performing Arts

Des Moines Young Artists’ Theatre – www.dmyat.org; Facebook: DM Young Artists Theatre

Iowa Shakespeare Experience – www.iowashakespeare.org; Facebook: Iowa Shakespeare Experience

Iowa Stage Theatre Company – www.iowastage.org; Facebook: Iowa Stage Theatre Company

Pyramid Theatre Company – www.pyramidtheatre.org; Facebook: Pyramid Theatre Company

Tallgrass Theatre Company – www.tallgrasstheatre.org; Facebook: Tallgrass Theatre Company

TheatreMidwest – www.theatremidwest.org; Facebook: TheatreMidwest

Urbandale Community Theatre – www.urbandaletheatre.com; Facebook: Urbandale Community Theatre



AUDITIONS and Cultural Engagement Opportunities:

Check with galleries, organizations, destinations you frequented before the pandemic. Many are producing creative and unique ways to engage again…get your cultural fix.

Des Moines Arts Festival Curate 2020 – this special exhibition, developed under the experienced eye of Chaden Halfhill (Silent Rivers Design + Build), is available online or in-person by appointment at Olson-Larsen Galleries in Historic Valley Junction. Through Class Act Productions ‘Virtual’ CAmPs 2020. Youth and young adults entering grades 2nd-10th are invited to join us during our weeks of Summer CAmP in 2020! Take center stage and find your light with Class Act Productions. Oh, the places you will go exploring games, dance, activities, projects and design that are specially programmed just for you! This year we are hosting Virtual Summer CAmPs. Weeklong experience begin July 6, 13, 20, and 27. See our CAmP information page on our website: http://www.captheatre.org/2020camp/ to learn more on our camps & get registered!

Art Week Des Moines continues through this Fri Jun 26. Check out the schedule and savor the rich and deep variety of regional artists sharing their creativity with you. https://artweekdesmoines.com/



LIVE MUSIC VIRTUALLY – Greater Des Moines Music Tip:

DSMTv – Check out this new source to connect and support regional musicians during this challenging time for them. This link connects you to upcoming performances, podcasts and current information to keep viewers on the cutting edge of developments for Iowa’s music scene. https://www.facebook.com/dsmtvlive/



From HomeDitty: The irrepressible Katie Byers continues to find ways to connect audiences to great music. Discover how she is doing this through her recent blog, and stay connected for future virtual house concerts:

https://www.dsmpartnership.com/news-media/blog/creative-ways-you-can-support-live-music-amid-covid-19



DES MOINES, IA – Civic Music Association is presenting Get Music, Get Happy Hour, a new series informal at-home live concerts. The series will feature live-stream performances by a variety of artists on Friday evenings at 6:00.

CMA PRESENTS: Get Music, Get Happy Hour

6:00 PM Fridays

Viewers can watch the performances on Civic Music’s Facebook page via Facebook Live.

Subsequent performers include violinist Johnny Gandelsman from Brooklyn Rider, piano soloist Aaron Diehl, and others.

www.civicmusic.org



Greater Des Moines Independent Book Store Happenings:

The Culture Buzz shares many authors and their books with its audiences. We encourage you to visit your local independent book store regularly. The folks at these destination locations know books, and welcome the chance to help anyone connect with titles and subjects they seek. Check these sites, as their calendars are always filled with enticing activities and news.

Beaverdale Books, Des Moines. http://www.beaverdalebooks.com/ Pageturners Bookstore, Indianola. http://www.pageturnersbookstore.com/ Artisan Gallery 218, 218-5th Street, Historic Valley Junction, West Des Moines (select author events), http://www.artisangallery218.com/ Read a Book Nook, Marshalltown. https://read-a-book-nook.business.site/



Cultural Exploration Resources:

The Culture Buzz will begin including carefully vetted but comprehensive listings where you can do some advance online exploration before scheduling destinations in the region. These are two great websites to know about:

The Culture Buzz – John Busbee and associates have re-launched the website for The Culture Buzz, providing cultural adventurers a comprehensive overview of what The Culture Buzz provides. Included in this new site, by popular demand, is an archive library of favorite interviews and a new section of theatre reviews for Greater Des Moines theatre companies. http://www.TheCultureBuzz.com/ Center Stage – This Cityview monthly column provides insights into Central Iowa’s theatre. Distributed throughout the region and available online. Current column: http://www.dmcityview.com/center-stage Cityview – Central Iowa’s monthly printed and continually updated online resource to all things happening in your community, from arts & culture, to music, to civic and political discourse, to fascinating columnists and stories. Cityview is the reliable source for keeping you informed and engaged in the Greater Des Moines community and beyond. http://www.dmcityview.com/ Art Beacon Des Moines is Central Iowa’s home for promoting the visual arts. Our calendar of events highlights exhibitions, art talks and calls for art. Subscribe to the Art Beacon Weekly, our online newsletter filled with links to the latest art happenings. Find us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. http://artbeacondesmoines.com/ A Gentle Guide to Des Moines Theatre is Central Iowa’s source for knowing what productions by which companies are available when. In short, you can know what’s playing before it happens rather than after the fact. Timothy Rose created this site with its comprehensive theatre calendar for you, the cultural consumer. He includes articles and more, making this a worthy destination when curious about what’s happening in Central Iowa’s theatre scene. http://www.gentleguidedsm.com/ 900Views Podcast. An exploration of arts and community with Host Pat Boddy. Based out of Mainframe Studios in downtown Des Moines, 900Views provides a platform for glimpsing the creative work and lives of the Midwest’s cultural producers and influencers. https://www.listennotes.com/podcasts/900views-pat-boddy-RCELj1xc7Wh/ Greater Des Moines Community Jazz Center is this region’s source for a decades-established advocacy group for jazz, and established jazz professionals guiding and nurturing next generations of jazz musicians and fans. http://dmcommunityjazzcenter.org/ Central Iowa Blues Society is the area’s connecting point for performance, presentations and education in the world of blues. www.cibs.org

As always, I appreciate news and information from you out there in the cultural trenches and am ready and willing to pursue a story or interview to share with my audiences. ♦