The Culture Buzz

There is a diverse and appealing array of cultural indulgences awaiting the Cultural Adventurer in Central Iowa. Leave the personal devices behind and savor the rich offerings that performing arts, exhibitions and more offer. Sally forth and reward yourself.

Featured Cultural Offering:

Mainframe Studios presents its May First Friday this week on May 3 – destination: America’s most exciting cultural incubator and entrepreneurial center. This month’s First Friday features “Mesophases with Iowa State,” creative and architectural installations in Mainframe’s atrium. This open studio event is free, family-friendly and an inspirational way to kick off the first weekend of each month. 5:00-8:00 PM, parking in nearby parking lots (no cost).

More Cultural Considerations:

1. School of Rock the Musical brings its national tour to Des Moines Performing Arts Apr 30-May 5. Catch this invigorating, pulse-pounding show, part of the Willis Broadway Series. https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/events/1819-school-of-rock/

2. Ella Enchanted the Musical at the Kate Goldman Children’s Theatre (Des Moines Community Playhouse) continues through May 19. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/events/ella-enchanted

3. Second City It’s Not You, It’s Me continues its uproarious show through May 19 at the Temple Theater. Join the memorable fun with this iconic comedy factory’s mix of famous sketches, music and improv. https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/events/18-19-the-second-city/

Auditions and Other Participation Opportunities:

1. Hope Drama Troupe will audition its next company members on Tue May 14, 4:00 PM. Hope Drama Troupe is seeking up to 25 students entering 8th-12th grades for this Des Moines Young Artists’ Theatre outreach and advocacy program. https://www.dmyat.org/hope

2. Art Beacon Digital Residency. Through Art Beacon’s Instagram, this advocacy and promotion group grants Iowa-connected artists and 1-2 week residency. Residents share their work and inspirations in daily posts. Artists are invited or selected from call submissions. Interested artists should contact: https://static1.squarespace.com/static/5bc151e9f8135a248159e4ba/t/5bc3f26cf9619a73607cc95c/1539568238147/AB+Digital+Residency+Guidelines.pdf

Worth the Drive:

The Iowa Aviation Museum in Greenfield is not just an aviation lover’s dream visit, but is a great destination to anyone who loves great stories about Iowa’s growth and contributions to the world of aviation. This destination is a short drive west of Des Moines, located just outside of the charming Adair County seat town. http://flyingmuseum.com/

Greater Des Moines Independent Book Store Happenings:

The Culture Buzz shares many authors and their books with its audiences. We encourage you to visit your local independent book store regularly. The folks at these destination locations know books, and welcome the chance to help anyone connect with titles and subjects they seek. Check these sites, as their calendars are always filled with enticing activities and news.

1. Beaverdale Books, Des Moines. http://www.beaverdalebooks.com/

2. Plot Twist Bookstore, Ankeny. https://www.plottwistbookstore.com/

3. Pageturners Bookstore, Indianola. http://www.pageturnersbookstore.com/

4. Artisan Gallery 218, 218-5th Street, Historic Valley Junction, West Des Moines (select author events), http://www.artisangallery218.com/

Cultural Exploration Resources:

The Culture Buzz will begin including carefully vetted but comprehensive listings where you can do some advance online exploration before scheduling destinations in the region. These are two great websites to know about:

1. Center Stage – John Busbee writes this Cityview monthly column. See what is happening on Central Iowa’s stages. Distributed throughout the region and available online. http://www.dmcityview.com/center-stage/2019/03/06/pyramid-theatre-company-expands-brings-in-star-to-headline-summer-production/

2. Art Beacon Des Moines is Central Iowa’s home for promoting the visual arts. Our calendar of events highlights exhibitions, art talks and calls for art. Subscribe to the Art Beacon Weekly, our online newsletter filled with links to the latest art happenings. Find us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. http://artbeacondesmoines.com/

3. A Gentle Guide to Des Moines Theatre is Central Iowa’s source for knowing what productions by which companies are available when. In short, you can know what’s playing before it happens rather than after the fact. Timothy Rose created this site with its comprehensive theatre calendar for you, the cultural consumer. He includes articles and more, making this a worthy destination when curious about what’s happening in Central Iowa’s theatre scene. http://www.gentleguidedsm.com/

