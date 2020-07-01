Sound Notes

Sound Advice

With the pandemic, music venues and bars are slowly reopening. Be sure to check with each venue to verify each show’s details, as things are continually changing and seating may be limited. That’s our quick disclaimer…and now for some music advice.

There are still lots of free live-streaming concert options with DSMTV Live or check with your favorite musician for online events. The wineries offer more social distancing space, along with some local outdoor music. At Summerset Winery in Indianola, on July 5, catch The Sons of Gladys Kravitz; on July 12, listen to the Tony Valdez duo. Cover is $5. The Covered Bridges Winery near Winterset features Boomerang on July 11 and the Hold On Band on July 25. Cover is $5. The Cellar at White Oak near Cambridge offers a summer music series featuring Cedar Country Cobra on July 19, also with a $5 cover.

On July 11, Noce will present its first live-audience show in more than four months while celebrating Max Wellman’s 29th birthday. The show will feature the Max Wellman Quartet, along with renowned composer Nate Sparks playing the piano. Tickets start at $40 for two seats.

The Hall DSM in West Des Moines offers live music with Ryne Doughty on July 18.

Jazz in July postponed…. Hoyt Sherman Place postponed Jazz in July until 2021. The free summer concert series will return in 2021 with Tuesday offerings on July 13, 20 and 27. Hoyt Sherman Place revived the Jazz in July series in 2019 by presenting the event with performances on the lawn and in the theater, and by combining both local artists and top-notch jazz performers from across the nation. ♦