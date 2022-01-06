Just Released

LWBJ joins UHY

LWBJ joins UHY and expands UHY’s presence into Iowa for the first time. The combination of firms, effective January 4, 2022, adds 65 employees to UHY’s Midwest region.

UHY is the 31st largest accounting firm in the U.S. with 25 offices and more than 1,200 team members.

Regarding the combination, Paul Juffer, Managing Partner of LWBJ commented, “We are very excited to join UHY. Our firm has enjoyed significant growth over the past 30 years because of our talented team and wonderful clients. Joining UHY allows us to provide expanded services and resources to better serve our clients and additional opportunities for our employees. There is great chemistry between the two firms and a strong alignment and vision for the future.”

Juffer, along with all partners, professional staff, and administrative team members will join UHY. The new UHY team members will continue to operate from their existing offices in West Des Moines and Ames, Iowa.

“We are pleased to welcome the LWBJ team to UHY through this expansion because their team already possesses the UHY qualities of deep accounting and consulting experience and personalized relationships with clients,” says Jerry Townsend, Midwest Regional Managing Partner for UHY. “This continues our growth strategy in the Midwest by adding quality firms and partners to our region while expanding our footprint.”

