Just Released

Midwest Family Lending Celebrating 25 Years of Service

Midwest Family Lending is celebrating 25 years of service, helping Iowa, Nebraska, South Dakota and Colorado residents finance their homes and achieve the dream of homeownership. In celebration of this milestone, the community is invited to attend an open house at the local mortgage company’s home office in Urbandale.

What to expect: Indoor/outdoor, “Family”-centered fun, including free family photo mini sessions, yard games, snacks and the chance to connect with representatives of some of the charities that have become part of the company’s “family” throughout the years through its MFLCares and #SpreadCheer programs.

“Like any business, there have been ups and downs throughout the years. But we are stronger than ever thanks to a combination of an incredible team and the awesome communities we serve,” said Chuck West, president and CEO of Midwest Family Lending, a local mortgage company. “It’s been our pleasure to serve these communities, and I am very thankful to be surrounded by incredible people inside and outside our office walls. Please come by, and help us celebrate 25 years in Urbandale.”

For 25 years, Midwest Family Lending has been making an impact within the communities it serves and to creating customers for life. Midwest Family Lending Corporation is locally owned and operated and has been helping people throughout Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota achieve their housing goals since 1996. Whether it’s the purchase of a dream home, or the refinance for an existing home, Midwest Family Lending stands alone in customer service and options available. Offering the most innovative and flexible programs in the industry, its customers receive solutions that work specifically for their needs. The team of trusted and licensed mortgage professionals has extensive experience in Conventional, VA, USDA and FHA mortgage lending. This experience, coupled with honesty, integrity and a sincere desire to build a relationship with its customers has established Midwest Family Lending as a preferred mortgage lender.

For more information, call 515-252-7107, or visit www.midwestfamilylending.com. To learn more about Midwest Family Lending’s impact in the community, visit MFLCares.com. Midwest Family Lending is also on Facebook, Twitterand LinkedIn.