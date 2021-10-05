Just Released

Center Iowa Shelter and Services (CISS) building expansion and Agri-Hood Named Finalist for $15,000 Strong Communities Award

The Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines (FHLB Des Moines) announced the affordable housing, community development, food security Center Iowa Shelter and Services (CISS) building expansion and Agri-Hood has been selected as one of seven Strong Communities Award finalists competing for $15,000.

Freedom Financial Bank, a FHLB Des Moines member, partnered with Center Iowa Shelter and Services (CISS) building expansion and Agri-Hood to apply for the Strong Communities Award.

“Center Iowa Shelter and Services (CISS) building expansion and Agri-Hood project, Central Iowa Shelter & Services (CISS) is looking to expand its facilities and create a food secure community through the creation of a downtown urban farm. The Agri-hood development will provide more job opportunities for those utilizing the emergency shelter and help fulfill CISS’s mission to help those experiencing homelessness move toward self-sufficiency.” said Melissa O’Neil, CEO of CISS. “We strongly believe in Center Iowa Shelter and Services (CISS) building expansion and Agri-Hood project’s mission, which has enhanced the lives of the community. I urge the public to go online and vote for this important project to win this year’s Strong Communities Award.”

This annual award honors the projects people, and programs that promote local small business growth and retention. Winners will be determined through a five-day public voting period beginning on Oct. 4 and ending on Oct. 8, 2021.

FHLB Des Moines challenges members of the Des Moines community to cast their votes in favor of the Center Iowa Shelter and Services (CISS) building expansion and Agri-Hood project by visiting the Strong Communities Award homepage at www.fhlbdm.com/award. The voting serves as a component of the selection process to select the winners. Winners will be awarded $15,000 each, and runners-up will be awarded $3,000 each.

For more information on the FHLB Des Moines Strong Communities Award visit www.fhlbdm.com/award.