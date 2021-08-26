Just Released

Iowa’s largest Arts & Crafts Show arrives at the fairgrounds Sept. 24-26

The Annual Fall Arts & Crafts Show is scheduled for Sept. 24-26 in the Varied Industries Building at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines. This is billed as Iowa’s largest show, with more than 300 exhibitors from eight states presenting and selling the Midwest’s finest handcrafts.

This show is a production of Callahan Promotions, Inc. and offers patrons the chance to enjoy original, affordable arts and crafts. Products being sold include oak furniture, pottery, jewelry, clothing, floral wreaths, pet products, purses, rugs, candles, table runners, stained glass, lawn and garden metal art, quilts, paintings and prints, several different types of food items, and much, much more, with over 80,000 square feet of display space.

Admission to the show is $7, with anyone 10 and under free. All patrons will receive a three-day re-entry hand stamp good for the entire three-day run of the show. Show hours are Friday night from 5-9 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Parking for the show is free.

For the public’s convenience, a free shuttle bus service will be available on both Friday and Saturday and will shuttle the public from the northern parking lots to the front of the Varied Industries Building.

This will be the first show back by Callahan Promotions, Inc. since March, 2020 because of the Pandemic. For additional show information, call 563-652-4529.