Just Released

PRYSM JEWELRY & PIERCING OPENS NEW LOCATION IN CLIVE: Celebrating 10 Years of Success by Moving to a Brand New Location

Prysm Jewelry & Piercing opens the doors in July to clients in their new Clive location. After 10 years of consistent growth, Prysm has left their location in Valley West Mall where they shared a store front with Color Works Tattoo in order to expand their ability to provide exceptional experiences for clients. As long-time members of the Association of Professional Piercers, and with 45 years of combined experience, each employee of Prysm Jewelry and Piercing continues to ensure clients experience a safe, high-quality piercing every time. As an added service, Prysm is able to offer on-site jewelry customization.

Prysm’s new location sets the bar high. The studio is custom tailored, and unique to the body piercing industry. Boasting an ample showroom space for clients to relax or browse Iowa’s largest gold and diamond body jewelry selection prior to their appointment. Clients will enjoy walking to one of two piercing rooms through a gallery-like hallway with rows of large, well-lit photographs. Each image, taken by studio owner Rob Hill, showcases the high quality craftsmanship, sparkle and magic of each jewelry piece. Across from the piercing rooms, clients can look through a window into the custom jewelry workshop. Prysm ensures that each jewelry item or collection is tailored to fit each client’s style and anatomy.

Prysm focuses highly on continued education and meets this with experience, attention to detail, with a ‘flawless the first time’ attitude.

Anyone curious to find out more about the studio can attend the Open House on July 15 from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. Staff will offer small group tours throughout the day highlighting the features of the new location. Attending the Open House also means the opportunity to win prizes. All are welcome.