Central Iowa Business Conference Returns May 2022

The Central Iowa Business Conference has been rescheduled to May 24, 2022, at the Prairie Meadows Event Center. The original keynote speakers have committed to the new date and include Emmy Award-winning actor Henry Winkler, business management pioneer Jack Stack, and best-selling Author Justin Patton.

“The safety of our members, speakers, and vendors remains our number one priority,” said Urbandale Chamber President Tiffany Menke. “We are so excited to move forward with our planned keynote speakers and we look forward to seeing you at Prairie Meadows on May 24, 2022.”

The Central Iowa Business Conference is the premier event for CEOs and executive teams, business owners, investors, community leaders, and entrepreneurs to attend and experience a full day of inspiration and leadership education. The conference boasts top-level speakers, cutting-edge topics, and opportunities to connect with other leadership teams from across the Midwest.

Tickets can be purchased through the Urbandale Chamber of Commerce at 515-331-6855 or online at www.centraliowabusinessconference.com.

The Urbandale Chamber of Commerce is a membership-based business organization that serves its membership and business community by promoting economic development, business growth, and a higher quality of life. Currently, the Chamber serves over 725 business members.