Graham Construction Co. enrolls Elite Eye Care in the WORKSAFE Program

Graham Construction Co. is partnering with Iowa OSHA Consultation and Construction Safety Specialists, Inc. by enrolling their project, Elite Eye Care, in the WORKSAFE program. Through this partnership, all parties work together to ensure safer construction sites. The Elite Eye Care project is located in Waukee and is scheduled to be completed October 2021.

WORKSAFE is the nation’s first safety program involving a public-private partnership. The Iowa Occupational Safety and Health Administration (Iowa OSHA) and Master Builders of Iowa launched WORKSAFE in September 2012 by offering a safety service that is a customized approach, unique to each project owner and job site team. WORKSAFE is a construction job site safety program that consists of pre-construction planning, job site surveys focused on preventing hazardous conditions from occurring, and job site recognition that safety is a top priority for all involved in the project.