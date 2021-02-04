Just Released

The Stelter Company Welcomes Marianne Coppock as Vice President of Client Success

The Stelter Company has welcomed Marianne Coppock to the company into a newly created position: Vice President of Client Success. Coppock is a marketing, promotions and sales leader with more than 20 years of experience. She has extensive experience leading multidisciplinary, cross-functional teams for clients across a wide range of industries. She and her teams led strategic planning, content marketing, digital strategy, channel support and other aspects of their clients’ brands.

As the premier planned giving marketing firm for some of the country’s largest and most sophisticated nonprofits, Stelter excels in translating client goals and objectives into highly successful marketing campaigns. The creation of the Vice President of Client Success role is in response to the growing need of Stelter clients for a deeper level of strategy and consultation. In her role at Stelter, Coppock provides oversight and guidance for Stelter’s Client Services department and Client Strategists, bringing fresh expertise to the company’s segmentation strategy and enhancing its client experience initiatives. She also serves as a member of the Operational Leadership Team.

“Joining the Stelter family is a dream for me,” Coppock says. “This new role is the perfect fit. It allows me to marry my experience helping clients meet their strategic goals with my passion for building high-performing teams—all while serving clients who are doing important work in communities worldwide.”

In addition to her agency experience, Coppock is also well-versed in event planning, fundraising and employee engagement, having helped lead the marketing team that opened Jordan Creek Town Center in West Des Moines, Iowa, in 2004. She is a certified StrengthsFinder coach and advocate, training professionals on how to make the most of their unique abilities. She is a graduate of Drake University and the Greater Des Moines Leadership Institute and was honored as one of Des Moines’ Forty Under 40 in 2006.

“I can’t tell you how thrilled I am that Marianne has joined the team,” Nathan Stelter, President of The Stelter Company, says. “While The Stelter Company has a long-standing reputation for superior client service, Marianne’s leadership will take us to a new level as we begin to evolve our client engagement practices in 2021. I look forward to her leadership and fresh insight.”

About The Stelter Company

In business since 1962, The Stelter Company is the strategic partner more than 1,500 nonprofits nationwide depend on most to provide expertise on cultivating valuable, long-term donor relationships through a unique combination of industry insight, customer focus and creative services. Our industry-leading print and digital services help nonprofits meet their planned giving goals and provide solutions to tackle the changing communication needs of their donor base.