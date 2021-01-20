Just Released

IOWA WILD ANNOUNCES 2020-2021 REGULAR SEASON HOME OPENER

Iowa Wild and the American Hockey League released today the Texas Stars are Iowa’s opening night matchup on Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, at Wells Fargo Arena. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m.

This is the first Iowa Wild game since Mar. 11, 2020, against the Grand Rapids Griffins and the first home game at Wells Fargo Arena since Feb. 25, 2020, versus the Chicago Wolves. The 2019-20 AHL regular season was suspended on Mar. 12, 2020, due to precautions concerning the COVID-19 pandemic. The season was ultimately canceled on May. 10, 2020.

The Wild are allowing fans at home games in a limited capacity and are committed to keeping fans, players and staff safe. Our updated gameday protocols can be found at www.iowawild.com/gameday-faq.

Wild 365 Season Ticket Members will have first access to tickets. Information will be delivered to the email account associated with their Wild 365 Membership on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, and will be posted on the Wild 365 Member Hub (www.iowawild.com/365hub).

Tickets will be on sale to the general public on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, at 10 a.m. and will be accessible at www.iowawild.com/games.

Iowa Wild hockey is presented by MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center. For more information, please visit www.iowawild.com.