Just Released

HOYT SHERMAN PLACE RECEIVES $100,000

Hoyt Sherman slept here! Hoyt Sherman Place launched a new campaign to support the restoration of the mansion’s family spaces on the second floor with a $100,000 gift from the W.T. and Edna M. Dahl Trust. The funding is specifically designated for the restoration of the second floor of the historic mansion.

“We are elated to receive this funding from the Dahl Trust,” said Robert Warren, Executive Director. The funding will be used to restore historical significance to the second floor of the mansion, including the master bedroom, sitting parlor and other spaces. All modifications will include museum-quality attributes, approved by the State Historic Preservation Office in accordance with the standards set by the U.S. Secretary of the Interior, including period-appropriate window treatments, furniture, flooring, paint, lighting and décor. The space will also showcase Sherman Family photos and personal family documents.

Through a generous donation of the furniture, a turn of the century his-and-hers bedroom set with twin beds, one nightstand and an armoire will complete the master bedroom. Additional pieces of furniture will be taken out of storage and displayed. An adjacent space will be transformed into a Research and Archive Library. A handicapped-accessible lift will be installed opening the second floor of the mansion to public tours without limitations for the first time in recent history.

Warren commented that while additional funding is needed to complete the project, this generous gift allowed the Hoyt Sherman Place staff to begin the work immediately and take full advantage of the forced COVID-19 closure. “We are excited to say we have raised more than 50% of the funds needed to complete this project, in the midst of a pandemic, but we still have money to raise.”

Warren clarified the designation of the funding, commenting, “Unfortunately, this gift does not rectify the financial challenges facing the live performance industry and Hoyt Sherman Place due to COVID-19. Headliner performances in the theater produce 80% of our revenue. Without performances in the near future, the organization remains in need of general operational dollars and memberships.”