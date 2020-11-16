Just Released

IOWA CULINARY INSTITUTE BAKING AND PASTRY ARTS PROGRAM AT DMACC NEWTON CAMPUS ANNOUNCES THANKSGIVING DINNER ROLL FUNDRAISER

The new Iowa Culinary Institute Baking and Pastry Arts Program at the DMACC Newton Campus is holding a Thanksgiving Dinner Roll Fundraiser to benefit Jasper County families in need, and online orders are being accepted now through Nov. 23.

The Baking and Pastry Arts Program launched this fall, and all 30 students in the program’s inaugural class will be baking dinner rolls in preparation for Thanksgiving. The rolls can be pre-ordered by the dozen in either white or whole wheat, and will be packaged in a foil pan to make them easy to heat up.

The cost is $6 per dozen, and contactless order pick-up will be available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wed., Nov. 25, at the DMACC Newton Campus.

To place an order, visit https://bit.ly/ICIFundraiser. The online order form can also be found on the DMACC Newton Campus Facebook page at facebook.com/dmaccnewton.

“All proceeds from this student-led fundraiser will be used to help provide Thanksgiving meals to 25 Jasper County families in need,” said Chef Ryan Binney, who leads the Baking and Pastry Arts Program at the DMACC Newton Campus. “Our talented Baking and Pastry Arts Program students are excited to showcase their skills and what they’ve learned this semester to help make a difference in the local community.”

Students who complete the one-year Iowa Culinary Institute Baking and Pastry Arts diploma program, which is offered exclusively at the DMACC Newton Campus, will graduate as skilled baking artisans who are prepared to begin working or to continue on to earn a two-year culinary degree. To learn more about the program, visit http://baking.dmacc.edu.