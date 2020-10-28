Just Released

Largest Turf Sports Tournament Venue in Midwest Coming to Grimes

Hope Development & Realty, LLC announced today, plans for the Hope District, a 200-acre mixed-use development located northwest of Hwy 141 and East First Street (Hwy 44). The Hope District anticipates the construction of hotels, restaurants, retail, destination entertainment venues and will feature the Grimesplex, a privately owned 50 acre multi-use sports tournament venue. The project will be the largest turf sports tourism venue in the Midwest and is anticipated to open in the fall of 2021 and will be a significant gain for Central Iowa sports, entertainment, and tourism.

Hope Development & Realty, LLC (Hope), the owner of the Hope District and Grimesplex, is a developer dedicated to creating projects, spaces and venues that draw communities together.

“We are thrilled that we can bring the largest turf sports tournament venue in the Midwest to Grimes. As a young, growing community, we are proud to provide athletes and their families in Grimes, the Des Moines metro, and across the country with a high-quality complex in which to compete and grow. Our partnership with the City of Grimes was instrumental in our ability to create a high-quality environment in which to experience different sporting, culinary and entertainment events and amenities. Grimesplex is estimated to draw 1.5 million visitors per year, making the Hope District a destination for sports, food, and entertainment. The future is bright in Grimes and we are excited to be part of this amazing community,” stated Reza Kargarzadeh (kar-GAR-za-DAY), President and CEO of Hope Development & Realty.

“Grimesplex will be the premier destination for youth sports and entertainment in the Midwest and country,” said Scott Mikkelsen (MIK-ehl-SEN), Mayor of Grimes. “This world-class facility is the result of over a year of work between the City of Grimes and the Hope Development team. Our community is filled with active, engaging families who will now need to look no further than their own backyard to find world-class facilities and competition across a variety of sports. This project will transform youth sports and entertainment in the Des Moines metro. Grimes is where entrepreneurs, families, and businesses can thrive, and we enthusiastically welcome the addition of the Hope District and Grimesplex to our community. I am excited to see the many lodging, dining, and entertainment options that will come to the Hope development in the months ahead.”

With an estimated population of more than 14,000, Grimes is the 4th fastest growing city in Iowa, making it an attractive location for entrepreneurs, families and business. The area located at Hwy 141 and E. First St. offers incredible accessibility to Interstates 80/35 and is considered the Northwest gateway to the Des Moines metropolitan area. The project will be constructed in one single phase with outdoor turf fields and facilities geared to premier athletes, families and the community. The goal is to provide athletic competition, entertainment, and the means to facilitate physical and mental wellness. All fields will be able to transition uses to accommodate multiple sports.

Details on the largest privately-owned multi-sport facility in the Midwest:

• 13 full-size soccer fields

• 7 MLS fields

• Over 50 youth soccer fields

• Up to 26 youth baseball/softball fields

• 13 football fields

• Concessions and restrooms

• Lighted fields

• Designated space for food trucks and food vendors