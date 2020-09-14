Just Released

2020 Winter Warmth Drive Kicks Off

Des Moines, Iowa – To combat the ferocious winter temperatures this holiday season, TWO MEN AND A TRUCK ® is partnering with Winter Warmth Drive to collect winter wear for Des Moines area children and families in need.

72,500 families in the Des Moines metro live at or below poverty level. 50,000+ students in the metro qualify for either free or reduced lunch. Most families who are food insecure also don’t have the means to purchase appropriate winter wear attire for the freezing temperatures. We believe everyone in our community should have comfort and warmth during our harsh Iowa winter months. Our drive hopes to lower the numbers in need and we hope you consider helping.

Due to COVID-19, our drive will be a little different this year. We will still be collecting the same items as years past; we just won’t be holding our annual “Fill the Truck” event. Instead, we are taking donations at TWO MEN AND A TRUCK ® Des Moines’ office and the Valley Community Center during both location’s office hours.

We are also accepting and appreciate monetary donations. The direct to donate is here. Once you get to the website, click on the yellow “Donate” button and proceed with donating your desired amount. This drive is one-hundred percent volunteer run, all proceeds go directly towards area children and families.

Drop Off Locations:

TWO MEN AND A TRUCK ® Des Moines

2601 104th Street

Urbandale, IA 50233

Hours: Monday – Friday 8:00am-5:00pm & Saturday 8:00am-2:00pm

Valley Community Center

4444 Fuller Road

West Des Moines, IA 50265

Hours: Monday – Friday: 8:30am-4:00pm

Items requested for donation include all sizes of new or gently used: