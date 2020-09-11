Just Released

Cancelled: Valley Junction Arts Festival and Junkin’ in the Junction for this Sunday, Sept. 13

UPDATE! The Art Festival and Junkin’ in the Junction/Antique Jamboree, originally scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 13, has been canceled due to the increase in COVID-19 cases. You can view the virtual Art Festival at https://airtable.com/shraVrta5AnCOBt46/tblJ97a43wu0SAOKJ.

The Music in the Junction series will not take place this year either, and the Cinco de Mayo Festival has been postponed until next May.