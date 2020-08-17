Just Released

Des Moines Symphony Announces Revised 2020-2021 Season

The Des Moines Symphony announced a revised 2020-2021 season beginning with a series of three livestreamed concerts in the fall, and returning to in-person concerts with its annual New Year’s Eve Pops on Dec. 31, 2020.

The Des Moines Symphony season will begin on Thursday, Oct. 1 with the first of three livestreamed concerts in a new Live from the Temple concert format. The concert broadcasts, featuring a reduced-size orchestra spaced appropriately to ensure musician safety, will include special interviews and behind-the-scenes footage along with a live Q&A session with Maestro Joseph Giunta. No audience will be present; instead, performances will be livestreamed for at-home viewing.

Each of the concerts in this series will be broadcast live from the Temple for Performing Arts and will be preceded by a full week of online programming including classes, virtual social events, prelude talks, and more. Season ticket holders will receive free access to the livestreamed concerts as well as admission to additional events based on their subscription level. Single tickets will be available for sale at a later date, and will include optional pre-concert meals for pickup from local restaurant partners.

The Des Moines Symphony’s season will open in October with Bach’s Brandenburg Concerto No. 3. Further highlights of the “Live from the Temple” series include Gabriela Lena Frank’s Leyendas: An Andean Walkabout; Debussy’s Sacred and Profane Dances featuring Principal Harpist Erin Brooker-Miller as soloist; Vivaldi’s Concerto for Two Trumpets featuring Principal Trumpet Andrew Bishop and Second Trumpet Andrew Classen; Copland’s original setting of Appalachian Spring; Vaughan Williams’ Fantasia on “Greensleeves,” and more.

“When the pandemic became a harsh reality for all of us this past March, musicians throughout the world began to channel their creativity in ways we never imagined,” said Music Director & Conductor Joseph Giunta. “In that spirit of innovation, I wanted to choose music that I would not usually consider for a Des Moines Symphony Masterworks program in the very large Civic Center; instead, these works are written for groups of five to thirty-five musicians in a wide range and variety of styles. I wanted to include outstanding pieces by diverse and underrepresented composers alongside familiar works, and I wanted to feature some of our own outstanding musicians as soloists. We are very excited about these events, and invite everyone to join us online for a series of innovative and exciting concerts.”

Some previously announced concert repertoire in the Des Moines Symphony’s 2020-2021 Season has changed, and several concerts have been shifted from fall to spring. To see the full Masterworks schedule, visit dmsymphony.org.