Just Released

Smash Park Announces New Virtual Event Packages

Local Business Releases Virtual Team Building Options in Light of COVID-19

WEST DES MOINES, IA: New this week, Smash Park revealed a different way for companies to keep its employees engaged called Virtual Team Building. The private event includes a 60-minute video chat session complete with an activity of choice, a Smash Park host, a recorded copy of the event, and more. Companies such as Aerotek, SHYFT Collective, The Palmer Group, EMC Insurance, Apex Systems, Sammons Financial Group, CLA, and DLL Group have already participated in the virtual games.

“We hope to bring something new and innovative to companies in need of a morale boost,” says Smash Park Entertainment Group President, Monty Lockyear. “Standard happy hour calls may have lost their intrigue to many. Our new Virtual Team Building packages will bring a new kind of engagement and competition to any department’s virtual meetings. We plan to expand on our virtual event packages and make them a permanent part of our private event offerings.”

Smash Park Des Moines suspended business prior to the Governor’s order in March to protect its guests and staff. Since then, the eatertainment venue has offered contactless curbside carryout seven days a week for food and their signature creative cocktails, as well as providing essential grocery items available for pick up. The business has also hosted free virtual livestream games and activities four times a week to keep the local community active and engaged.

For more information, see Smash Park’s Virtual Team Building website www.smashpark.com/vtb, or email Victoria Freeman, Events Coordinator at Smash Park Des Moines, events@smashpark.com.