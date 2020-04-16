Just Released

Foundry Distilling Co. Announces Hand Sanitizer Production

Iowa distillery shifts production to hand sanitizer and partners with Atlantic Bottling Co.

West Des Moines, IA ― Today, Foundry Distilling Co. announced the commercial availability of an FDA approved hand sanitizer following a temporary formula guideline given the shortage of hand sanitizer and the rise of COVID-19.

Several weeks ago, Foundry provided small batches of hand sanitizer that were produced and distributed only at their distillery. As demand continued to grow, Foundry ramped up their production capacity at their West Des Moines facility in order to provide a commercial offering.

“We felt it was the right thing to do in these extraordinary times,” said Scott Bush, owner of Foundry.

Foundry partnered with Fareway Stores Inc. on the idea to establish a commercial grade FDA approved hand sanitizer which can be offered in stores across the region to ensure that local communities have what they need to stay healthy and add an extra layer of protection against the spread of COVID-19.

Foundry is also announcing a local partnership and distribution relationship with Atlantic CocaCola Bottling Company who will further bolster Foundry’s reach and availability of their hand sanitizer. Atlantic Bottling is actively distributing the product to all retailers across its territory which spans the majority of Iowa and parts of Minnesota, Wisconsin, Illinois and Missouri.

“If there is an opportunity to help our communities, we will find a way to make it happen,” said Rob Feeney, President and Chief Operating Officer at Atlantic Bottling. “Foundry and Atlantic Bottling have a simple goal, help ensure communities have access to hand sanitizer so our region can be safe and healthy.”

Product Availability The Foundry hand sanitizer comes in 8.45oz plastic bottles packed 28 individual units per case. The companies recommend visiting retail outlets to purchase the locally produced personal use hand sanitizer. Any commercial inquiries for purchase can be directed to Atlantic Bottling Co.’s call center at 1- 844-294-1871 or orders@atlanticbottling.com.