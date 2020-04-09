Just Released

Update on Rescheduled Nitefall Shows

Hi, friends! We wanted to let you know that the following Nitefall shows have been rescheduled. We look forward to gathering with you for live music again soon! ❤️

• The Prince Experience with Jake Kemble and Kick – Friday, July 24

• Jordan Davis – Thursday, August 27

• Arch Allies – Friday, September 11

All previously purchased tickets are valid for the new dates.

nitefalldsm.com

Upcoming Events

The Pork Tornadoes

Saturday, June 27, 2020 7:00 PM

Brenton Plaza

LANCO

Thursday, July 9, 2020 7:00 PM

Brenton Plaza

PetRock: The Ultimate 70’s Tribute Band

Saturday, July 11, 2020 7:30 PM

Brenton Plaza

RESCHEDULED: The Prince Experience

Friday, July 24, 2020 8:00 PM

Brenton Plaza

Umphrey’s McGee

Sunday, August 16, 2020 7:00 PM

Brenton Plaza

RESCHEDULED: Jordan Davis

Thursday, August 27, 2020 7:00 PM

Brenton Plaza

Good To Be King: A Tribute To Tom Petty

Saturday, August 29, 2020 7:30 PM

Brenton Plaza

Elton & Billy: A Tribute To Billy Joel & Elton John

Friday, September 4, 2020 7:30 PM

Brenton Plaza

RESCHEDULED: Arch Allies

Friday, September 11, 2020 7:00 PM

Brenton Plaza

The Dead South

Tuesday, September 29, 2020 7:00 PM

Brenton Plaza