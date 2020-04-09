Update on Rescheduled Nitefall Shows

Update on Rescheduled Nitefall Shows4/9/2020
Hi, friends! We wanted to let you know that the following Nitefall shows have been rescheduled. We look forward to gathering with you for live music again soon! ❤️
• The Prince Experience with Jake Kemble and Kick – Friday, July 24
• Jordan Davis – Thursday, August 27
• Arch Allies – Friday, September 11
All previously purchased tickets are valid for the new dates.
nitefalldsm.com
Upcoming Events
The Pork Tornadoes
Saturday, June 27, 2020 7:00 PM
Brenton Plaza
LANCO
Thursday, July 9, 2020 7:00 PM
Brenton Plaza
PetRock: The Ultimate 70’s Tribute Band
Saturday, July 11, 2020 7:30 PM
Brenton Plaza
RESCHEDULED: The Prince Experience
Friday, July 24, 2020 8:00 PM
Brenton Plaza
Umphrey’s McGee
Sunday, August 16, 2020 7:00 PM
Brenton Plaza
RESCHEDULED: Jordan Davis
Thursday, August 27, 2020 7:00 PM
Brenton Plaza
Good To Be King: A Tribute To Tom Petty
Saturday, August 29, 2020 7:30 PM
Brenton Plaza
Elton & Billy: A Tribute To Billy Joel & Elton John
Friday, September 4, 2020 7:30 PM
Brenton Plaza
RESCHEDULED: Arch Allies
Friday, September 11, 2020 7:00 PM
Brenton Plaza
The Dead South
Tuesday, September 29, 2020 7:00 PM
Brenton Plaza