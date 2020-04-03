Just Released

EMC DAM to DSM 20K To Run On Labor Day Weekend

DES MOINES, IOWA | For the ﬁrst time in 40 years, the EMC DAM to DSM (formerly DAM to DAM) will not be held on Memorial Day weekend, due to COVID-19. The organizers of the event have decided to postpone the event to Labor Day weekend on Saturday, September 5, 2020.

“Our mission is to continue this tradition for generations of athletes to come, while always keeping the safety of our community as the top priority. Moving the event to Labor Day weekend will give runners the best opportunity to train and race given the current information surrounding COVID-19,” said Race Director Michael Zimmerman.

In 2018, the DAM to DAM running event was the largest 20k run ever held in the United States. The following year, Des Moines’ based, RipRoar Events took over production of the event partnering with EMC Insurance Companies to continue the iconic tradition. “This race has a remarkable history in our city, and EMC is eager to work alongside the RipRoar team to make this year’s nontraditional event a true celebration of that legacy and of our community,” said Scott Jean, President and CEO of EMC Insurance Companies.

Organizers plan to continue to assess this year’s event in the coming months and make further adjustments to its running based on input from city, county, state and federal authorities. Registration for the event will and reopen on {Enter Date}. Runners who have already signed up for the race will have their registrations automatically carried forward to the new date.

“Bringing this tradition to life takes an unbelievable amount of eﬀort and coordination between many public and private agencies. The ability to reschedule this event on such a short timeline is a testament to the City of Des Moines, Polk County, Saylorville Dam, Des Moines Performing Arts, EMC Insurance Companies, MidAmerican Energy, Broadlawns Medical Center and all of our partners,” says Zimmerman. “Runners are strong and resilient in the face of adversity, it’s the foundation of our sport. The coming months will require these attributes, and we hope to lead by example.”