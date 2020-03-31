Just Released

Affinity Credit Union takes steps to help keep its members, employees and community safe

March 30, 2020 (Des Moines, IA) – As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to reshape our lives, Affinity Credit Union is taking steps to help keep its members, employees and community safe.

“Affinity is focused on providing options to assist people who have seen their livelihoods turned off in a moment’s notice,” said Affinity CEO Jim Dean in an open letter to membership. Affinity enacted the following policy changes “in order to provide our members financial peace of mind.”

All NSF and overdraft fees will be waived through April 30.

All loan late fees will be waived

Halting all vehicle repossessions

Waiver of early withdrawal penalty on Certificate of Deposits

Absorbing all fees for members paying through our online payment portal

2 monthly payments can be skipped per eligible loan at no cost

Offering 90 days until first payment on all consumer loans

Affinity has also taken steps to protect both the physical and financial well-being of its staff. The decision was made to close lobbies on March 16, and as of the date of this release, the majority of employees are working from home. In addition, Affinity announced that all employees working in its branches will receive a $2.50/hour increase in pay, retroactive to March 17.

Affinity encourages its members to avoid trips to the credit union unless absolutely necessary, asking that they please take advantage of free digital services to check account balances, pay bills and deposit checks without leaving home.

For up-to-date information and additional details on how Affinity is protecting its members, employees and communities, visit https://www.affinitycuia.org/covid-19