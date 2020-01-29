Just Released

Smash Park To Host Its Second Annual Super Bags Tournament; Iowa’s Largest Indoor Cornhole Tournament on Super Bowl Sunday

Smash Park anticipates a large crowd for their second annual Super Bags Tournament this Sunday, Feb. 2. The eat-ertainment venue, now open for over one year, had over 300 participants for their first cornhole competition in 2019 and expect that number to grow this year. Registration is now open, with teams travelling from as far as Kentucky to participate.

Smash Park’s owner, Monty Lockyear said, “Super Bags is the metro’s premiere ‘time killer’ before the big game that provides both a great time and some big cash prizes. Last year far exceeded our expectations and we’re looking forward to an even better tournament this year.”

The tournament starts at 10 a.m. sharp and will finish prior to the start of Super Bowl LIV at 5:30 p.m. Upon registration, teams choose between either a professional or amateur bracket, giving every player a chance to win big. Entrance into the tournament also earns each player a pork lunch from the Berkwood Buffet, and samples from Des Moines local breweries.

Participants compete to win over $10,000 in cash prizes. To register and find out further details, check out smashpark.com/super-bags.