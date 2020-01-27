Just Released

16th Annual Groundhog Day Celebration – Sunday, Feb. 2 at The High Life Lounge

All eyes on Iowa as Polk County Paula expands her predictive capabilities to politics & pigskin

January 27, 2020 (Des Moines, IA) – The High Life Lounge will host the 16th anniversary of their grand opening on Groundhog Day, Sunday, Feb. 2. The party held in downtown Des Moines is enjoyed by loyalists of the High Life Lounge who enthusiastically relive the celebration each year along with Polk County Paula, Iowa’s beloved resident groundhog (mascot). Dedicated to taking her prognosticative prowess to the next level, this year’s celebration will feature predictions of the Iowa Caucus and Superbowl winners in addition to the traditional seasonal forecast.

Polk County Paula will look for her shadow at 8:30 a.m. and free Miller High Life will be given to those in attendance beginning at 8 a.m. until 10 a.m. Just as loyalists will surely plan their spring activities around Paula’s forecast, her prediction leading into the final hours of campaigning before the Iowa Caucuses is likely to rock the political landscape of the nation. Lastly, she will reveal her projected winner of Super Bowl LIV for a trifecta of prognostications – a feat never attempted by any other groundhog (to our knowledge).

“After 15 years of accurately predicting the weather, we felt it was time Paula was given the opportunity to expand her predictive capabilities,” said High Life Lounge co-owner Jeff Bruning. “With the Iowa Caucuses just around the corner and the Super Bowl on Groundhog Day, the stars have aligned for all eyes to be on Paula. For years she’s wanted to share some of the national limelight with Punxsutawney Phil, so the time is now!” he added.

A nod to the popular Bill Murray movie Groundhog Day, this year’s annual “Grand Opening Party” will feature a contest for the first 100 attendees to win prizes. Featured on the Travel Channel’s Man vs. Food program and known for “down home” cooking as well as their vintage beer selection, the High Life Lounge will serve breakfast until 11:00 a.m. featuring flapjacks, Egg Casserole (Sausage and Veggie Options), Biscuits and Gravy, Ham Steak, Bacon and in honor of February 2nd also being National Tater Tot Day…Breakfast Tater Tot Casserole of course!

Details

High Life Lounge’s Sixteenth Annual Groundhog Day Grand Opening Celebration

When: Sunday, Feb. 2 – starting at 8 a.m. – Predictions at 8:30 a.m.

What: Free beer from 8 a.m. – 10 a.m. – Breakfast Served until 11 a.m. (Lunch menu served at 11)

Where: High Life Lounge & el Bait Shop – 200 S.W. 2nd Street – Downtown Des Moines

*The party and prediction will be held regardless of weather conditions and is suggested for patrons 21+*

About High Life Lounge

The High Life Lounge, located at 200 S.W. 2nd Street, opened on February 2, 2005 and is well known for its 1960’s era theme and “corner tap” atmosphere. No beer established after 1979 is served at the High Life Lounge and authentic 60’s menu items such as Breasted Chicken and Goulash are served daily. For more information about the High Life Lounge, visit www.thehighlifelounge.com Full Court Press Inc., the parent company of the High Life Lounge also owns Buzzard Billy’s, el Bait Shop, Fong’s Pizza, Hessen Haus, The University Library Café, Mullet’s, The Royal Mile, The Red Monk, The Iowa Tap Room, The Chicken and Truman’s KC Pizza Tavern. For more information about Full Court Press, visit www.fullcourtpressdm.com