JAZZ UP YOUR JANUARY AT THE 1920s GATSBY GALA ON JAN. 18!

Roar into the 2020s with the 1920s Gatsby Gala at the Mainframe Studios, 900 Keosauqua Way, Des Moines, from 7:30-11 p.m. on Jan. 18.

Plans call for live music from Diva and the Deacons, featuring singer Tina Haase Findlay. She describes her music as “Blues, rock and soul meets jazz, jam and gospel- with theater, jingles, ragtime and whatever the heck we feel like throwing in!” according to the ensemble’s Facebook page. The event is sponsored by Step Into Swing, a local swing dance club and performance ensemble.

Classes teaching the ’20s Charleston during a free 30-minute lesson start at 7:30 p.m. before the dance. Feel free to come stag, as a couple or with friends. Don’t forget to wear your roaring 1920s attire!

Tickets are $15 at the door. There will be a few snacks available. Plans call for a half-hour lesson for ’20s Charleston, along with a photo booth area for people to take photos. Attendees are encouraged to post them on Facebook and Instagram.

The Mainframe Studios is in downtown Des Moines at 900 Keosauqua Way. To get there, take Interstate-235 to the Keosauqua way exit, get off and head south to 12th Street. Then go south on 12th Street to Center Street, then go east. Mainframe Studios is on the east side of Center Street. Parking is available in the lower level covered parking lot, along with overflow parking at the corner of 12th and Center Street. Additional parking is available just south of the building’s atrium entrance.