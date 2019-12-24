Just Released

Tea & Talk at Terrace Hill

The Terrace Hill Partnership is proud to present five distinguished speakers who will bring timely programs to the Terrace Hill Drawing Room at 2 p.m. each Saturday in February, followed by tea and tasty tidbits. Tickets are $10 per program or $25 for a season pass. The speakers are donating their time and all proceeds will benefit the gardens of Terrace Hill. Tickets will be available at the door and on eventbrite.com.

For more information: TerraceHill.iowa.gov or call: 515-281-7205.

Terrace Hill, Iowa Governor’s Residence and National Historic Landmark, is located at 2300 Grand Ave. in Des Moines.

Feb. 1, 2020, 2 p.m.

Kit Curran

Kit will talk about Salisbury House and Gardens.

Tickets and speaker bio: https://teaandtalksalisburyhouse.eventbrite.com

Feb. 8 at 2 p.m.

John Zickefoose

John will talk about Terrace Hill’s history and architect William Boyington.

Tickets and speaker bio: https://teaandtalkboyington.eventbrite.com

Feb. 15 at 2 p.m.

Jarret Einck and Kate Carter Frederick

Jarret and Kate will talk about beekeeping.

Tickets and speaker bio: https://teaandtalkbeekeeping.eventbrite.com

Feb. 22 at 2 p.m.

Robert Warren

Robert will talk about Hoyt Sherman Place.

Tickets and speaker bio: https://teaandtalkhoytsherman.eventbrite.com