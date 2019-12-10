Just Released

IMT Des Moines Marathon Listed as Top 20 Marathon

The IMT Des Moines Marathon was recently named to The BibRave 100: A Definitive List of the Best Races in America. The race was listed among the Top 20 Marathons in the U.S. The IMT Des Moines Marathon was also listed among the races with the Best Medals and Swag.

“It is an honor to be recognized in this way by our athletes. The credit truly goes to the IMT Des Moines Marathon Race Committee and the more than 1,000 volunteers that make the event possible. Along with recognition to the City of Des Moines, for the outstanding support we receive year after year, from the community, spectators and city officials.” said Chris Burch, Race Director, IMT Des Moines Marathon.

All races listed on The BibRave 100 received The BibRave 100’s plush mascot, Benjamin, along with multiple other awards from The BibRave 100 sponsors including a commemorative plaque, pin, and medal provided by Ashworth Awards, award photos from EnMotive (showcasing the company’s photo ID and participant-sharing technology), AfterShokz Aeropex bone conduction headphones, and Recover Brands gear, which uses recycled PET (plastic) & upcycled cotton to make their 100% recycled apparel.

The digital award package includes a graphic badge that races can add to their website, signifying that their race has been listed one of the best races in America. Recipients will also receive suggestions for fun ways to showcase and share images of Benjamin across social networks.

“All of the races listed on The BibRave 100 are shining examples of how to put on a great event, and we couldn’t be more pleased with the list,” said Tim Murphy, Co-Founder of BibRave. “Runners put a lot of time and research into planning their race calendars, and we hope The BibRave 100 is a helpful tool highlighting some truly wonderful races.” https://www.bibrave.com/thebibrave100/2019.

Registration for the IMT Des Moines Marathon is now open for the October 17 & 18, 2020 races. As a special promotion and thank you to athletes for voting in the BibRave 100 awards, the IMT Des Moines Marathon is offering a two-week registration promotion in all events through December 23, 2019. http://getmeregistered.com/DesMoinesMarathon2020