HISTORIC VALLEY JUNCTION FOUNDATION WELCOMES NEW EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR: MATT HAUGE

West Des Moines, IA (December 6, 2019) — The Historic Valley Junction Foundation Board of Directors announced Matt Hauge as the new Executive Director. Matt will begin his new role in January 2020.

Originally, from Grimes, Iowa, Matt was most recently the marketing and communications director for Community Housing Initiatives, a statewide nonprofit provider of affordable housing that manages properties across the state, including Crestview Terrace, Valley Station, and Phenix School, in or near Valley Junction. Prior to that, he managed outreach and communications for the Iowa Environmental Council. Matt serves on the Des Moines board of New Leaders Council, an organization that trains and supports emerging professionals in the community and has served with dsmHack, an organization that helps local nonprofits solve technology problems. He earned an MPA with an emphasis in nonprofit management from the University of Missouri—Columbia and a BA in Journalism and American Studies from the University of Iowa. He lives in West Des Moines.

“We are excited for Matt to join us as we begin this next chapter for Historic Valley Junction—the original downtown of West Des Moines and the home town we love. Matt’s experience working on multiple projects in West Des Moines with both the city and the neighborhood makes him a great fit for who we are and who we want to become. Thanks to the community and city members who helped with our search. Onward!” Debbie Westphal Swander, Board President Historic Valley Junction Foundation.

About the foundation: The Historic Valley Junction Foundation’s mission is to inspire and enhance the evolution of the Historic Valley Junction district by:

· Preserving and sharing our history.

· Attracting and supporting small businesses.

· Engaging and connecting the community.

Historic Valley Junction is the gathering place that is the heart and soul of West Des Moines—a delightful mix of old and new, bridging generations with unique shops, vibrant events, and a walkable hometown feel.www.historicvalleyjunction.com.